Grayson McCall’s tremendous, record-setting playing career at Coastal Carolina may be over.
On Wednesday, CCU coach Jamey Chadwell said McCall suffered a foot injury in the third quarter of last Thursday’s win over Appalachian State that will have him out an estimated three to six weeks.
That could end the redshirt junior’s college career if he chooses to leave college football after this season.
“The risk for him to play is just too great … so he’ll be out three to six weeks,” Chadwell said. “Obviously we’re disappointed with that and he’s disappointed.”
CCU has three regular season games remaining.
Might McCall return for a bowl game or the Sun Belt Championship game on Dec. 3?
CCU (8-1, 5-1) needs one win to clinch the conference’s East Division in its final two league games against Southern Miss at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Brooks Stadium and Nov. 26 at James Madison, and could host the title game if it has the best record in the conference.
“It’s not broken, there’s not ligament damage, it’s just a sprain,” Chadwell said. “That’s why he has a chance to return. . . . From what the doctors have said, the healing period for this injury is 3 to 6 weeks.. . . We’re not going to put him in a position where he could hurt himself worse.
“Knowing him, he’ll push hard to come back.”
Without McCall, the Chants will rely on sixth-year senior Bryce Carpenter and redshirt junior Jarrett Guest (6-3, 190).
Carpenter has a lot of experience but has been used primarily as a running quarterback over the past couple seasons. He has thrown just four passes this season and rushed 27 times for 80 yards. Guest, who is possibly the QB of the future, has completed 2 of 6 attempts this season for 40 yards with an interception.
“We know we’re not going to be able to replace him per se and what he’s been able to do, but our guys have a lot of confidence in Bryce as a quarterback and Jarrett Guest as a quarterback to come out and perform at a high level,” Chadwell said.
McCall has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in college football over the past three years, and he has elevated Coastal’s program with his ascension. The Chants are 30-4 over the past three seasons and has been ranked as high as No. 9 in the AP Poll.
McCall is the two-time reigning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and was a favorite to win the award for the third time this season, and he holds multiple CCU records.
He set the all-time NCAA record for passing efficiency last season, taking over a mark that had been held by Alabama’s Mac Jones and LSU’s Joe Burrow over the previous two seasons.
McCall has been responsible for 90 touchdowns in his career at CCU, which is one shy of the school record of 91 held by Alex Ross.
He holds records for the most career touchdown passes (75) and most consecutive games with at least one touchdown pass – 22 and active.
This season McCall has completed 168 of 244 passes (68.9% completion percentage) for 2,314 yards, 21 touchdowns and 1 interception, and 165 yards and four touchdowns rushing.
For his three-plus year career, he has completed 70% of his passes for 7,700 yards and 75 touchdowns with just seven interceptions, and he’s gained 1,035 yards rushing with 15 TDs on the ground.
“When I stepped on campus in 2019, if you would have told me I was going to beat Alex Ross’ touchdown record I would have probably laughed at you, to be honest,” McCall said recently. “So I’ve come a really long way and it’s another milestone in my journey while I’m here.
“. . . It’s definitely really cool to put my family’s name down in the record books, and in 10 or 20 years from now to be able to look back at that and realize what I accomplished.
Perhaps most impressive is his record of 28-3 as a starter.
For all his records, the number McCall has most been consumed by is wins.
“The one he cares about more than anything is the winning one,” Chadwell said. “He’s going to break a bunch of [records]. But that’s the one there that I know he cares about more than anything, and that’s all he talks about and wanting to win the games.
“That’s what’s special about him. He wants to win. Those stats are great and I’m sure he’ll look back on those time frames, and he’s a hall of famer here and it will bring back a lot of memories, but I know he loves to win and the team knows that.”
McCall is putting up impressive numbers this season despite being less than 10 full months from having a version of Tommy John surgery on his throwing shoulder. His shoulder should continue to recover and strengthen over the coming months.
McCall, who is 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, has been observed by NFL scouts in practices and games all season and is considered a prospect for the 2023 NFL Draft.
“Any negative things I’m hearing are questions and concerns about my shoulder and arm strength and things like that,” said McCall, who regularly chats with the scouts. “Ultimately I’m getting good feedback. Just having the opportunity to have NFL scouts here watching me practice is really a true blessing."
As a quarterback who was given two stars coming out of Porter Ridge High in Indian Trail, North Carolina, McCall said he didn’t envision being talked about as an NFL prospect entering CCU.
“It’s truly surreal, something I’ve dreamed of my whole life,” he said. “I’m just trying to keep the main thing the main thing and focus on what I can focus on, and trying to not make it too big.”
