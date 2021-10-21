BOONE, N.C. | Appalachian State’s Chandler Staton squeaked in a 24-yard field goal as time expired to spoil Coastal Carolina’s perfect season, defeating the Chanticleers 30-27 Wednesday night.
“Obviously we’re disappointed with the outcome,” head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “We didn’t play well enough really anywhere to win the game. It probably shouldn’t haven been as close as it was.”
After keeping the Mountaineers out of the end zone on their first drive, the Chants drove down the field and Shermari Jones hit pay dirt from a yard out. The Chants then tacked on another touchdown thanks to a 74-yard bomb from Grayson McCall to Kameron Brown.
The Mountaineers started the second quarter with a touchdown run from Camerun Peoples, who had missed the previous two games. Appalachian State then successfully pulled off an onside kick.
The trick play set up the Mountaineers' second touchdown in less than a minute, tying things up at 14.
“We had a chance to really take their crowd out of it and we didn’t take advantage of it,” Chadwell said.
And after back to back field goals by Coastal, the Chants went into the half with a 20-14 lead. Still, the offense just couldn’t get going and Coastal found themselves behind after former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice found Corey Sutton for a 28-yard touchdown.
Appalachian State had a chance to take the lead and finish the game off late in the fourth quarter but managed to fumble inside the 10 yard line.
Still, Coastal could not get anything going and penalties ended up forcing the Chants to give the ball back to Appalachian State.
“It hurt us,” Chadwell said. “It put us in a bad situation… Those are things where you can let the emotions of the moment be bigger than what you’re trying to do.”
Appalachian State pushed up the field and ran down the clock to set up the game-winning field goal that sent 31,000 fans inside Kidd Brewer Stadium through the roof.
The run game for the Chanticleers, which averaged 316 yards per game, was held to 55 yards Wednesday night.
“We had plays to make offensively but we just couldn’t,” Chadwell said. “We moved the ball but not as consistent as we have been.”
The Chanticleers didn’t surpass 350 total yards while Appalachian State reached 575 yards on the night. Appalachian State wideout Malik Williams had 206 receiving yards on 10 catches.
“I’ll give it to their quarterback, he played a really good game,” senior linebacker Teddy Gallagher said. “He was putting them on the receivers and [Williams] was running by our safeties. They played better than us.”
Gallagher said that despite the loss, it doesn’t define the season.
“It’s just one game,” Gallagher said. “It counts just the same as Arkansas State or ULM.”
While the team is looking to move past Wednesday night’s loss, Gallagher said it stings given the expectations.
“Our expectation is to go undefeated," he said. "And when we lose, it hurts."
The loss Wednesday is Coastal’s second in 19 games since the start of the 2020 season. Prior to that run of success, the Chants were 13-23 in their first three FBS seasons — something Gallagher said helped make this team the way it is today.
“If you look back to where we were six years ago, we were fighting to get six wins,” Gallagher said. “Getting six wins doesn’t feel like anything anymore. You just have to put it in perspective.”
With Appalachian State getting a win over a ranked Coastal Carolina team, it is just the second time in program history that Appalachian State has beaten a ranked opponent — the last time was in 2007 when the Mountaineers went into Michigan and took down the fifth-ranked Wolverines.
The loss for Coastal ultimately puts them in second place and they will now have to count on another Sun Belt team to take down Appalachian State if CCU wants a spot in the Sun Belt title game.
“It’s one loss,” Chadwell said. “If we had been able to come in and get a victory, [Appalachian State] would be out. We didn’t take advantage of that and now we got to count on somebody beating them and we have to take care of our business.”
Coastal will host Troy on Oct. 28 at Brooks Stadium. That game is set to be Coastal’s “Blackout” game. Kick off is set for 7:30 PM. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
