BOONE, N.C. | Appalachian State’s Chandler Staton squeaked in a 24-yard field goal as time expired to spoil Coastal Carolina’s perfect season, defeating the Chanticleers 30-27 Wednesday night.

“Obviously we’re disappointed with the outcome,” head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “We didn’t play well enough really anywhere to win the game. It probably shouldn’t haven been as close as it was.”

After keeping the Mountaineers out of the end zone on their first drive, the Chants drove down the field and Shermari Jones hit pay dirt from a yard out. The Chants then tacked on another touchdown thanks to a 74-yard bomb from Grayson McCall to Kameron Brown.

The Mountaineers started the second quarter with a touchdown run from Camerun Peoples, who had missed the previous two games. Appalachian State then successfully pulled off an onside kick.

The trick play set up the Mountaineers' second touchdown in less than a minute, tying things up at 14.

“We had a chance to really take their crowd out of it and we didn’t take advantage of it,” Chadwell said.

And after back to back field goals by Coastal, the Chants went into the half with a 20-14 lead. Still, the offense just couldn’t get going and Coastal found themselves behind after former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice found Corey Sutton for a 28-yard touchdown.

Appalachian State had a chance to take the lead and finish the game off late in the fourth quarter but managed to fumble inside the 10 yard line.

Still, Coastal could not get anything going and penalties ended up forcing the Chants to give the ball back to Appalachian State.

“It hurt us,” Chadwell said. “It put us in a bad situation… Those are things where you can let the emotions of the moment be bigger than what you’re trying to do.”

Appalachian State pushed up the field and ran down the clock to set up the game-winning field goal that sent 31,000 fans inside Kidd Brewer Stadium through the roof.