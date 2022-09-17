CONWAY | For the second straight week, Coastal Carolina used special teams for a spark and got big plays late for a win that keeps the Chanticleers undefeated.
This week it was a fumble return for a touchdown and a TD with 3 minutes remaining in Coastal’s 38-26 win over Buffalo on Saturday afternoon in front of an announced crowd of 13,372 at Brooks Stadium.
With the Chanticleers trailing 19-17 early in the fourth quarter, Jahmar Brown scooped up a dropped snap by punter Jackson Baltar and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown that gave the Chants a 24-19 lead.
Senior cornerback Jacob Proche’s first interception as a Chant at midfield on Buffalo’s next offensive play set up a 4-yard Tyson Mobley touchdown reception from Grayson McCall to give the Chants a 12-point cushion with 12 minutes to play.
Buffalo scored with 5:36 remaining on a 10-yard Quian Williams TD reception from Cole Snyder on fourth-and-8 to pull within five points.
But a 59-yard TD reception by CJ Beasley from McCall on a third-and-17 screen pass with 3 minutes remaining pushed the CCU lead back to 12 points, and the Chants forced a turnover on downs in the final 2 minutes to seal the win.
“I’m proud of the way we’re fighting and how we keep believing in each other and we’ve got different guys stepping up each and every week,” CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “But we can’t put ourselves in holes the way we did early. The turnovers were just atrocious. . . . But we’ll take the victory. We’re excited about being 3-0.”
In last week’s 31-27 win over Gardner-Webb, Matthew McDoom returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score. That was followed by a forced fumble on the ensuing kickoff return that led to another TD, and the Chants scored with 6 ½ minutes left to pull out the win.
“You go back to last week, the kick return, there have been some huge plays when we need something," Chadwell said. "You saw the sideline after and that was some juice. You need something like that. Our it with special teams is to provide a winning edge and they’ve been able to do that really the first three weeks.
“. . . I think what’s helped is I think we’ve got a lot of depth and a lot of talent on this team. It’s very inexperienced as you’re seeing, but I think we’ve got a lot of guys that are talented and I think that’s why you’re seeing our special teams improve over the last couple years as far as blocking punts and returning. We’ve got more players who can do some things.
The Chants outgained Buffalo 504-337 and improved to 3-0 with the start of Sun Belt Conference play looming Thursday night at Georgia State. Buffalo (0-3) remains winless on the season.
The CCU defense had 13 tackles for loss totaling 52 yards, including five sacks, and held the Bulls to 59 yards rushing after holding Gardner-Webb to 47 yards on the ground last week.
"If we didn't play very well defensively it would have been a blowout in the first half the way offensively we played," Chadwell said. "They kept us in the game until we got the spark there in the fourth quarter."
Beasley had 89 yards rushing and a TD on nine carries and three receptions for 74 yards, Sam Pinckney had 103 yards on five receptions, and McCall completed 16 of 24 passes for 251 and three TDs.
“I really wasn’t expecting to play [much] but things happen and I knew I had to step up as a role player,” Beasley said. “A lot of us had to step up. I had to do what I had to do and the offensive line and receivers and everyone was blocking and kept getting me open so I just took advantage of it.”
Though both teams turned the ball over four times, the Chants took full advantage of their turnovers with four touchdowns off the takeaways while holding Buffalo to just six points off their forced turnovers.
The Chants are on a 13-game winning streak in regular-season non-conference play. Their last loss in those games came to Eastern Michigan (30-23) in the 2019 season opener.
A case of fumblitis
The Chants lost fumbles on the first play of the game, twice in the opening five minutes, three times in the first quarter and four times in the opening 24 minutes.
Yet they escaped the first quarter with a 7-6 lead and trailed by just two points at halftime thanks to a stout defense and two first-half turnovers of their own.
Reese White gained 10 yards on the opening offensive play but fumbled at the CCU 45, leading to a 36-yard Alex McNulty field goal that gave Buffalo a 3-0 lead.
Freshman receiver De’Andre Coleman couldn’t catch a lateral swing pass for a fumble at the Buffalo 46 on CCU’s second possession.The Chants got the ball back three plays later when Lance Boykin forced a fumble on a sack on a cornerback blitz and Kennedy Roberts recovered at the Buffalo 43, leading to a 34-yard TD reception by tight end Jacob Jenkins that gave CCU a 7-3 lead.
Late in the first quarter, White broke loose for a 67-yard run down the right side but the ball was punched out from behind by Jahmin Muse at the Buffalo 14 and was recovered by the Bulls at the 8.
With 6 minutes left in the first half, redshirt freshman running back Ty Lyles dropped a pitch from McCall at the Buffalo 33 to end an eight-play, 42-yard CCU drive.
D’Jordan Strong intercepted Snyder on the next play on a flea-flicker pass and returned it 38 yards to the Bulls’ 10 to set up a 10-yard Beasley touchdown run to give CCU a 14-9 lead.
“D’Jordan, obviously that was a huge play in the game because we were just turnovers left and right and we just turned it over and he gets it back to give us the lead, to give us a little confidence,” Chadwell said.
White did not play after fumbling on his first two carries, and Chadwell said the senior is also nursing a knee injury that led him to wear a brace after halftime.
"Reese is a great player for us. He just dropped the ball twice. He'll be better. We're not worried about him moving forward," Chadwell said. ". . . Obviously the fumbles, we just wanted him to sit a little bit. And he might be a little banged up but CJ had a hot hand, and CJ's a really good player for us and he's making the plays we need to make, so we felt like we needed to make a move."
Fourth-down failure
Trailing 16-14 midway through the third quarter, Coastal accepted a 5-yard penalty on Buffalo for running into punter Evan Crenshaw to set up a fourth-and-1 at the CCU 33, and coach Jamey Chadwell chose to go for the first down.
An inside handoff to Beasley was stopped for a loss of a yard, giving Buffalo possession at CCU’s 32. The Bulls converted a fourth-and-1 at the CCU 11 but had to settle for a field goal when Strong knocked down a pass in the end zone in single coverage against Williams near the left pylon.
"I wish we had a better call," Chadwell said. "We changed it. We had a call we liked and we changed it to something else and we didn't execute it," Chadwell said. "I felt at that point I trusted our defense that if we gave up the ball we'd hold them to a field goal.
". . . It could have backfired. Luckily it didn't. I felt we could get a yard. If we can't get a yard on offense we don't deserve to win. That's what I believe about it. We've always tried to go for fourth downs and we're not going to stop, we just have to have a better call next time."
Quotes
* “Everybody brings a certain type of talent to the table. There’s a lot of competition there too, but it’s like friendly competition. We always go compete to make sure we push each other to get better.” – Beasley
* “Jacob was huge. One thing about Jacob is he’s always ready to go. He’s extremely motivated. He’s one of the guys who has the most purpose on the team in my opinion. . . . Throughout the week Jacob came to practice with a chip on his shoulder ready to go and you guys got to see it today.” – Strong
* “Going into the season I heard [defensive coordinator Chad] Staggs say a lot that this is one of the deepest teams he’s had since he’s been here. This is one of the deepest units that I’ve been a part of. Especially in the corner room and defensive line room. You’ve got me and Lance, who are fifth-year guys, but you can take us out and put guys like Jacob Proche and Manny Stokes in there, who really aren’t that experienced and still get the same production. So that speaks volumes.” – Strong
* “It gives you a sense of confidence when it’s time for the offense to go out there and play ball because you know you’ve got a leader like Grayson who put the work in, a guy like Grayson who prepares the way he’s supposed to be preparing, with the swagger he’s got. . . . We know he’s always got our back and if he comes up short we’ve got his back.” – Strong
Up next
Coastal begins Sun Belt Conference play on a short week as the Chants travel to Atlanta to face Georgia State on Thursday. The 7:30 p.m. start will be broadcast on ESPNU.
The Panthers entered play Saturday 0-2 with losses to South Carolina and North Carolina. They held third-quarter leads in both games before falling to the Gamecocks 35-14 and Tar Heels 35-28. They host Charlotte at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“We’re extremely thankful to be 3-0 and grateful for that because [wins] are hard to come by, but we also know this league is the best league in the country in G5, and if we don’t clean some things up this might be our last win," Chadwell said. "So we’ve got to get better there. But I know our guys believe in themselves, I know that gives you confidence that we’re finding a way [to win].. . . They’re growing up in a hurry so we will get better there and we’ll get cleaner.”
Georgia State is led by dual-threat redshirt senior quarterback Darren Grainger (6-4, 195), a Conway High grad. Grainger has run for 118 yards and a score on 29 carries this season, while completing 23 of 53 passes for 297 yards and four TDs with an interception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.