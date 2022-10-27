CONWAY | On Sept. 10, a two-game, six-day stretch in late October and early November became a period that could define Coastal Carolina’s season.
On that Week 2 date in the college football season, Marshall went to South Bend, Indiana, and defeated Notre Dame 26-21 when the Irish were ranked No. 8 in the AP Poll, and Appalachian State went into College Station, Texas, and upset No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14.
The crucial stretch against the giant slayers has arrived for CCU.
Beginning Saturday, the Chanticleers must travel to Marshall for a night game that will be televised on NFL Network, then quickly turn around and host Appalachian State next Thursday night in a game that will be televised on ESPN.
The Chants (6-1) hoped to be 7-0 when the tough two-game combo hit them, but they were dominated by Old Dominion in a 49-21 loss on Oct. 15 prior to their off week last week.
The looming Marshall-App combo has apparently had the Chants’ attention – perhaps too much of it.
“I think our biggest challenge right now is to stop trying to win the season before we get to every game,” redshirt senior nose tackle Jerrod Clark said. “I think we have an issue of working ahead and mentally just being focused on another game. I heard guys talking about Marshall and App State, and we didn’t play ODU. I wish we would have focused on ODU as much as we needed to, because the scoreboard shows it.
“. . . It’s just a reality check. We are not as good as we think we are, and right now we have to go back to the drawing board.”
The games are key for the Chants as they are both within the Sun Belt Conference East Division, and CCU is atop the division at 3-1 with hopes of qualifying for the conference championship game for a second time in three seasons.
“We lost one but we have so much more to go,” said senior cornerback and team captain Lance Boykin. “We still have a lot to play for in the season. We’re not going to let one loss take us out by any means. It’s still very exciting to be able to have that much football still left to play and we want to take full advantage of it.”
Both Marshall (4-3, 1-2) and App State (4-3, 2-2) have been inconsistent following their big wins.
Marshall has gone 2-3 since with losses to Bowling Green, Troy and a then-struggling Louisiana before an impressive 26-12 win over James Madison last week, scoring the game’s final 24 points to defeat a team that had been ranked No. 25 a week earlier.
“I think when you look at our defense for the most part they’ve played pretty consistent,” Marshall coach Charles Huff said. “. . . Offensively I think we’ve done some really good things in inconsistent moments.”
App State, meanwhile, needed a Hail Mary on the game’s final play to beat Troy and suffered losses to James Madison and Texas State before blowing out Georgia State last Wednesday. The Mountaineers will surely defeat Robert Morris at home Saturday to enter their game with CCU at 5-3 with a two-game winning streak.
Scouting Marshall
Marshall is second in the Sun Belt and 23rd in the nation in rushing offense, averaging 204 yards per game, and Florida State senior transfer Khalan Laborn is second in the nation in rushing with 1,002 yards.
The Herd has been successful on the ground despite being without 2021 Freshman All-American Rasheen Ali, who gained more than 1,400 yards and led the nation in rushing touchdowns with 23 last year but is away from the team for personal reasons.
“We’ve been able to consistently run the ball. What we’re missing right now is the explosiveness,” Huff said. “Obviously we have a player who’s not available right now that created some very explosive plays for us last year. . . . I think the other part of it is we’ve been put in some situations where defenses are playing a little bit different because of who we are now.”
The Herd likes to use a play-action passing game off the running success.
Senior Henry Colombi and redshirt freshman Cam Fancher have split time at quarterback in six games – Colombi missed last week’s game with an injury – yet the Herd is just 109th in passing offense with 184.6 yards per game.
“The plan for us since two-a-day camp has been to use both guys,” Huff said. “I think both of them do some things really well, I think both of them have some areas of weakness, and we try to cater to what they do well. Moving forward this week the plan will be to use both of those guys.”
Statistically, Marshall is one of the best defenses in the nation, ranking 11th in points allowed (16.6), eighth in yards allowed (284.4) and third in rushing yards allowed (78.1) per game.
Against James Madison last week, Marshall forced five turnovers – including four interceptions – recorded a safety, held the Dukes to an eye-popping 0-for-19 on third and fourth down, and forced 12 punts.
“They’re going to limit the opportunities you have, and if you score anything on them you’re going to have to earn it,” Chadwell said.
CCU notes
* Coastal was manhandled by Old Dominion, which entered Brooks Stadium as the 130th rushing offense in the nation – second to last – with 71.6 yards per game.
The Monarchs set a school record against an FBS opponent with 324 rushing yards led by a school-record 256 yards on just 18 carries by Blake Watson.
Chadwell believes the defense needs to be and will be more aggressive this week.
“I think we were too passive, we were waiting for people to hit us instead of us going after them, and that will be changed,” he said. “. . . It’s going to be a physical game. If we’re not physical they’re going to run us out of the building.”
Clark said he believes the Chants’ leaders need to become more involved in shepherding the team, much like the experienced leaders of the past couple years did.
“I haven’t harped on the little things as far as details, guys being on time, guys executing their assignments,” Clark said. “I’ve just kind of let the coaches step in and say something, but at the end of the day coaches aren’t playing. It’s us, and I feel like we’ve got to get back to a player-led team.
"That’s what was so successful in the last two years, 2020 and 2021, we had seniors who were leaders, and they led on and off the field. And I feel that’s a department I’m slipping in and that’s what I’ve got to get back to.”
* CCU’s one-week break will be physically beneficial, as many who have played a lot this season were able to rest, and it may be more invigorating mentally.
“I believe 100 percent we’re more locked in than we were,” Chadwell said. “. . . I think what happens is you’re a victim sometimes of your own success, you just think winning is guaranteed and take on the wrong mindset. The open week came at a good time because of that.
“Hopefully our players took advantage of the time away to refocus, reenergize and get ready to go.”
* CCU was hoping to get a few players back from injuries during their open week, and starting linebacker Shane Bruce will possibly return after missing the past three games.
But the vast majority of the Chants’ multitude of injured players remain out, and many won’t return this season.
Chadwell said players suffering season-ending injuries thus far include safety Dre Pinckney, defensive end Manny Johnson, nose tackle Travis Geiger Jr., linebacker Jahmar Brown, defensive back/running back Elijah Hopkins, running back Nate Hope III, offensive linemen Tyler Wagner and receiver Chris Rhone.
Speedy running backs Braydon Bennett and Aaron Bedgood, who were expected to be significant contributors to the offense, are both still out after suffering preseason or early-season injuries.
Senior running back Reese White returned against Old Dominion for his first game since the early stages of Week 3 and gained 46 yards on 10 carries despite not being full strength.
“You’re going to get injured in this game, but typically you don’t have as many season-ending ones that we’ve had, and a lot of these guys were starters playing quite a bit or big role players,” Chadwell said. “And even the ones that aren’t season-ending like a Bedgood or Bennett, they’ve been out basically the whole season. So it’s been challenging. . . . We’ve got a lot of really good players on the sidelines who can’t play.”
* A few Chants have been named to award watch lists. Receiver Sam Pinckney, a Georgia State grad transfer, is on the list for the Biletnikoff Award recognizing the nation’s top receiver. He leads CCU with 44 receptions for 623 yards.
Offensive lineman Willie Lampkin and defensive end Josaiah Stewart are among 88 players named to The Rotary Lombardi Award Midseason Watch List. The award goes to an outstanding lineman who exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi.
CCU’s entire offensive line has been named to the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll for the third straight year, joining 21 other lines on the list vying to be named the season’s top offensive line.
Saturday’s Game
Who: CCU (6-1, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Marshall (4-3, 1-2 SBC)
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Huntington, W.Va.
Occasion: Marshall Homecoming
TV: NFL Network
Radio: WRNN FM 99.5
Sun Belt East Division Standings
School, Conference, Overall
Coastal Carolina, 3-1, 6-1
Old Dominion, 2-1, 3-4
James Madison 3-2, 5-2
Georgia Southern, 2-2, 5-3
Appalachian State, 2-2, 4-3
Marshall, 1-2, 4-3
Georgia State, 1-2, 2-5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.