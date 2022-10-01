Coastal Carolina needed a fourth come-from-behind victory of the season to remain unbeaten Saturday night at Brooks Stadium.
In what’s becoming a commonplace scintillating finish, Grayson McCall threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes and a highlight-reel touchdown run by CJ Beasley with 38 seconds remaining lifted Coastal to a 34-30 win over Georgia Southern.
Coastal improves to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Sun Belt Conference with its fourth comeback from a second-half deficit, while Georgia Southern (3-2) is 0-1 in the conference.
The Chants have won eight straight games and four consecutive Sun Belt Conference contests dating back to last season.
With 10 minutes to play – and just 2 minutes after the Eagles scored a touchdown to open up a 10-point lead – McCall hit Tyler Roberts for a 36-yard TD pass, the redshirt senior receiver’s first TD at CCU.
Jared Brown’s 61-yard touchdown reception with 6 minutes remaining gave the Chants a 28-27 lead. McCall stepped up in the pocket to avoid pressure and found Brown crossing deep over the middle.
After CCU stopped the Eagles at the 3 to force a field goal with 2:05 to play, McCall led the Chants on an 82-yard TD drive with no timeouts, dropping in a 33-yard pass to Brown on the right sideline in a tight window between a cornerback and safety at the Eagles' 24.
Beasley then broke a tackle and hurdled fully upright 5-foot-11 cornerback Justin Birdsong at the 10-yard line on his way to a 24-yard TD run.
CCU linebacker JT Killen sacked quarterback Kyle Vantrease for just the second sack allowed by the Eagles this season, and Killen and Charles Arnold Jr. knocked down passes near midfield on third and fourth down to secure the win.
McCall completed 23 of 34 passes for 335 yards and three TDs and added 34 yards and a touchdown rushing on 10 carries. Brown had 139 yards and a TD on five receptions and has 268 receiving yards in the past two games.
Game recap
Coastal struck first on a 4-yard run by McCall with a minute left in the first quarter. McCall held a possible handoff to Beasley in the running back’s gut on an option run up the middle before pulling the ball out to run over the right side of the line into the end zone. The score completed a 12-play, 89-yard drive.
Georgia Southern tied the score on a 34-yard TD reception by Derwin Burgess Jr., who beat tight coverage from safety Tobias Fletcher on a deep post over the middle.
The Eagles' 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive included the conversion of a third-and-nine at midfield on a 17-yard pass to Amare Jones cutting over the middle.
The Chants squandered a pair of scoring opportunities in the second quarter. Kade Hensley missed a 38-yard field goal attempt, and McCall also lost a fumble at the Eagles’ 11-yard line shortly thereafter.
Georgia Southern took a lead on its first possession of the second half, as Amare Jones returned a punt 50 yards to the CCU 10 and Vantrease hit Jeremy Singleton for a quick 4-yard swing pass for a TD on third down.
The Chants answered about 4 minutes later on a 27-yard reception down the right sideline by tight end Xavier Gravette from McCall to tie the game at 14 midway through the third quarter.
Georgia Southern scored the next 10 points to take a 24-14 lead, as Alex Raynor kicked a 45-yard field goal late in the third quarter and Jalen White broke through a crowded line of scrimmage for an 18-yard TD run on fourth-and-1 with 12 minutes to play.
McCall’s two fourth-quarter touchdown passes were sandwiched around a 30-yard Raynor field goal. The first TD pass completed a four-play, 75-yard drive that included a 21-yard McCall scramble run and 14-yard CJ Beasley run.
The national leader
Coastal Carolina became the FBS national leader in forced turnovers on junior linebacker Tre Pinkney’s interception at the GSU 24 in the second quarter on a ball that was tipped by a wide receiver over the middle.
It was Coastal’s 15th turnover in 2022 – 13 on defense and two on special teams. It entered Saturday’s game tied with Southern California for the national lead at 14, and the Trojans didn’t kick off until 10:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Arizona State.
“We emphasize it every year. I think sometimes there are years when you do everything you can and it just doesn’t go your way, and other times you get one and then it’s like an onslaught,” CCU coach Jamey Chadwell said. “And that’s what has happened. Our guys have been around the ball and made some plays.”
But as the Chants have done frequently this season, they balanced out the turnover on a McCall fumble on an option keeper at the 11 four plays later. He was stripped on a tackle by linebacker Marques Watson-Trent, and the Eagles’ Wylan Free recovered to thwart a CCU scoring opportunity.
The injury bug
The Chants got three starters back on defense Saturday who missed last week’s game due to injuries in cornerbacks D’Jordan Strong and Lance Boykin, and linebacker Shane Bruce, although Bruce left in the second quarter Saturday due to an apparent injury and did not return.
Injuries continue to hit the running back corps. The Chants were already without their top three running backs in Braydon Bennett, Reese White and Aaron Bedgood, and Nate Hope was injured in practice Wednesday and missed the game.
That left CJ Beasley and seldom-used Max Balthazar as the primary running backs, though McCall carried the bball several times and receiver Jared Brown was used as a running back on some option plays.
As a precaution, freshman cornerback Elijah Hopkins was moved to offense for the game and changed numbers in case he was needed.
“The last couple years we’ve been fantastic with injuries and this year we’ve got them left and right,” Chadwell said. “I guess sometimes it’s the law of averages.”
McCall piling up honors
McCall was named Friday to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Awards Top 25, which is awarded by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc., and sponsored by A. O. Smith Corporation.
Entering Saturday’s game, McCall ranked in the top 25 in several offensive categories and led the Sun Belt Conference in passing efficiency (191.2), yards per pass attempt (10.21), points responsible for (78), and passing touchdowns (11).
He has completed a touchdown pass in 18 straight games, which is a CCU record previously held by Alex Ross, and has thrown at least two TD passes in six straight games and 22 games in his career.
Unitas candidates are selected by a committee consisting of college football journalists, commentators, announcers and former players. The award recognizes the top senior or upperclassman QB set to graduate with their class.
Up Next
Coastal travels to Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday for an 8 p.m. kickoff in the Chants’ third Sun Belt game of the season.
While the Chants are 1-3 against the Warhawks since joining the conference in 2017, the losses came in the Chants’ first three seasons. Now 27-3 over their last 30 games, CCU crushed ULM 59-6 last year at Brooks Stadium.
ULM has been a struggling program, going nine years without a winning record overall and eight years without a winning record in the conference. The Warhawks went winless in 2020 and last season they were 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the conference.
This season it is 2-3 with losses to Texas and Alabama by a combined 98 points, beat Nicholls and a crestfallen Louisiana-Lafayette, and fell to Arkansas State on Saturday.
