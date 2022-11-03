CONWAY | Coastal Carolina tightened its grip on first place in the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division in front of a record crowd Thursday night at Brooks Stadium.
The fact that the Chants defeated their biggest rival in a nationally-televised game in primetime on ESPN made the meaningful victory that much sweeter.
Coastal took a 35-14 lead in the fourth quarter, and a 47-yard Grayson McCall pass to Jared Brown on third-and-11 at the CCU 24 inside the final three minutes allowed the Chants to hold on for a 35-28 win over Appalachian State.
The Chants (8-1) improved to 5-1 in the conference and dropped reigning division champion App State (5-4) to 2-3 in the conference.
McCall completed 18 of 26 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns, and arguably his biggest throw of the night was to Brown, who beat a cornerback and safety down the middle, allowing CCU to run out the clock and squelch a Mountaineers rally.
Brown finished with five receptions and three rushes for a total of 163 yards and a touchdown.
CCU outgained App State 476-367, and the defense tallied two turnovers and seven tackles for loss, including two sacks of App State quarterback Chase Brice, who completed 19 of 28 passes for 279 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
The Mountaineers averaged more than 200 yards per game rushing entering the game but were held to 88 yards on the ground.
Fittingly and predictably, a CCU-App State game set a new CCU attendance record of 21,224, surpassing the 21,165 that attended the season-opener against Army.
Game recap
Coastal raced out to a 21-7 lead in the game’s opening 18 minutes.
The Chants held App State without a first down on the game’s opening possession, and Jared Brown raced 45 yards around the left end on an end-around for a touchdown on CCU’s third offensive play.
App State tied the game on a 2-yard Daetrich Harrington run that came two plays after Kaedin Robinson got behind the defense for a 46-yard pass down the middle to the CCU 9.
The Chants scored the next two touchdowns late in the first quarter and early in the second.
Bryce Carpenter, who had rushed the ball 19 times and thrown three passes on the season entering the game largely in strategic spot relief of McCall, faked a handoff and run and found tight end Xavier Gravette wide open down the middle for a 31-yard TD pass.
McCall then found Sam Pinckney for a 38-yard TD pass over the middle.to give CCU a 21-7 lead.
App State drove 73 yards in eight plays to reach the CCU 5 on its ensuing possession, but Brice dropped a snap from under center and CCU defensive lineman Kennedy Roberts recovered the loose ball at the line of scrimmage.
Two plays after a short CCU punt, Dalton Stroman made a one-handed catch while battling off tight coverage by cornerback D’Jordan Strong to pull App State within 21-14, and CCU kicker Liam Gray missed a 52-yard field goal before the half.
The Chants dominated most of the second half.
They turned the ball over on downs on their first possession with an incompletion on fourth-and-6 at the Mountaineers’ 33, but not until they drove 59 yards in 15 plays and took 8:36 off the clock after Matthew McDoom dropped the opening kickoff out of bounds at the CCU 8.
The Chants quickly regained possession at the App. State 42 when JT Killen and Tobias Fletcher met Camerun Peoples in the hole at the line of scrimmage on fourth-and-2.
CCU cashed in on the turnover on tight end Jacob Jenkins’ 8-yard touchdown reception on the first play of the second half.
On App State’s next offensive play, nose tackle Jerrod Clark hit Brice as he threw and the ball sailed to safety Tavyn Jackson at the CCU 45. Jackson returned the ball to the App State 1, cutting across the field to the right before cutting all the way back to the left and being tackled near the left pylon. Reese White scored on a 2-yard run to give the Chants a 35-14 lead with 13 minutes to play.
App State rallied, however. Brice scrambled to hit a wide open Tyler Page for a 42-yard touchdown pass with 11 minutes remaining, and Brice scored on a 5-yard run with 3 minutes to play following a CJ Beasley fumble with 5 minutes remaining.
