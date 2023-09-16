CONWAY | With just four days separating Saturday night’s game against Duquesne and a prime time Sun Belt Conference showdown with Georgia State on Thursday night, Coastal Carolina didn’t want to waste any time against the Dukes.
And it didn’t.
Coastal’s starters played only until halftime, when the Chanticleers held a 45-0 lead en route to a 66-7 win in front of an announced crowd of 18,116 at Brooks Stadium.
The Chants tied the third-most points in school history, behind only 71 points against Mansfield in 2005 and 70 against Charleston Southern in 2010, and tying 66 against VMI in 2013 and Savannah State in 2006. The 59-point margin of victory is the fourth-most in school history behind 67, 63 and 60 in three of the aforementioned games.
“I thought we played a very complete game tonight,” CCU coach Tim Beck said. “We talked about being a good football team and we felt like we needed to execute in all three phases of the game, and I think we were able to put together a pretty good game tonight in all three phases of the game.”
Coastal was impressive against the Pittsburgh school, its lone FCS opponent of the season, which fell to 1-2.
Grayson McCall completed 12 of 16 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 82 career passing TDs.
Jared Brown again showed his explosiveness a week after scoring a pair of second-half touchdowns of more than 45 yards against Jacksonville State by accumulating 128 all-purpose yards including 63 receiving and 62 on punt returns.
Braydon Bennett rushed for a team-high 58 yards and a score on seven carries.
The CCU defense forced four first-half turnovers with three interceptions and a fumble recovery, and two of the interceptions were returned for touchdowns.
Senior linebacker JT Killen returned an interception 30 yards and junior cornerback Tobias Fletcher set a CCU record and tied an NCAA record with a 100-yard interception return for a TD. Senior cornerback Keonte Lusk had the other pick.
A dominating performance
CCU held leads of 28-0 just 30 seconds into the second quarter, 45-0 at halftime and 59-0 barely 4 minutes into the second half.
Duquesne’s punt from midfield on the game’s first possession was returned 51 yards down the right sideline by Brown, setting up a 20-yard touchdown reception by junior tight end Kendall Karr.
Coastal scored two plays later on Killen’s 30-yard interception return. Linebacker Shane Bruce pressured Duquesne quarterback Darius Perrantes up the middle and Killen intercepted a pass over the middle running to his left and continued into the end zone.
Coastal drove 83 yards in 12 plays for its third score, an 11-yard TD reception by Sam Pinckney, who caught the ball at the 6 and dove into the end zone. The drive included a 15-yard reception by redshirt freshman receiver Jameson Tucker and four Bennett runs for a total of 29 yards.
CCU’s second forced turnover preceded the fourth TD.
Keyshawn Brown caught a pass over the middle and headed down the left sideline for a 37-yard gain, but CCU senior defensive back Abraham Temoney III stripped him of the ball on a tackle just inside the boundary and junior linebacker Mason Shelton recovered at the CCU 21.
On the next play, McCall hit Brown for a short pass in the flat and he deked a defender then headed down the left sideline for a 51-yard gain, leading to a 1-yard Bennett TD run.
CCU drove 47 yards in nine plays to add a 28-yard field goal by Liam Gray for a 31-0 lead 6:20 into the second quarter.
Lusk’s interception and 43-yard return led to a 10-yard CJ Beasley TD run, and Fletcher provided the highlight of the game with his 100-yard return.
He caught a 30-yard pass that slipped through the hands of a Dukes receiver in double coverage a couple yards in the end zone and continued toward the left sideline, eventually cutting across the field and picking up blockers before cutting back across the field to his left to reach the end zone.
“I know I’m a playmaker so when the ball gets in my hands I’m thinking about scoring a touchdown,” Fletcher said. “. . . Around I’d say about the 15- to 10-yard line I was getting a little bit winded, but you’ve got to finish.”
Fletcher's return ties a 2015 kickoff return by Devin Brown against Furman for the longest scoring play in CCU history.
The Chants scored twice in the opening 4:07 of the second half. Redshirt junior receiver Kyre Duplessis scored on a 64-yard pass from Jarrett Guest, and Max Balthazar scored on a 2-yard run.
Coastal's crowd of more than 18,000 follows last week's home-opening crowd of more than 16,000 against Jacksonville State.
“I love it because usually they’ve been sometimes they come, sometimes they don’t," Bennett said. "I was kind of surprised, but they came and showed out, so I love them.”
Coastal now hosts Georgia State, which improved to 3-0 with a 41-25 win over Charlotte on Saturday.
The Chants will welcome back to Conway three-year Georgia State starting quarterback Darren Grainger, a Conway High grad, and former four-year CCU defensive coordinator Chad Staggs, now in his first year with the Panthers after leaving CCU in December.
The early night for the starters should help CCU against the Panthers.
“I think that’s going to be huge in terms of our rest factor, injury prevention, that type of thing," Beck said, "because it is a short week and we have to get back to work.”
