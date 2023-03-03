New Coastal Carolina football coach Tim Beck is earning $1 million annually and can increase that to $2.35 million through performance bonuses in 2023, according to his contract with CCU.
His benefits are similar to those that were built into former coach Jamey Chadwell’s contract. Chadwell accepted the head coaching position at Liberty University on Dec. 4, and Beck was hired by CCU later that same day.
Beck’s contract was acquired by MyHorrryNews.com through an S.C. Freedom of Information Act request.
Beck and his staff can supplement their pay with performance bonuses totaling up to $2.65 million annually, which is consistent with the bonus compensation package for Chadwell and his staff under his final contract.
The contract calls for a $400,000 bonus for a Sun Belt Conference East Division title, $600,000 for a conference championship, $300,000 for a bowl invitation and $400,000 for a bowl victory.
A year-end top-50 ranking in the College Football Playoff ranking, AP poll, coaches poll or Sagarin rankings earns $500,000 and a top-25 ranking earns $600,000 – the ranking bonuses are not cumulative.
There are additional bonuses for classroom performance measured by the Academic Progress Rate that considers eligibility, graduation and student retention of scholarship recipients within the program. An APR between 950 and 965 garners a $100,000 bonus, between 966-980 is worth $200,000, and 981 or above is rewarded with $300,000.
Beck will receive 50% of the bonuses, and 50% will be distributed to his assistants, staff and “program contributors” at the discretion of Beck and chairman of athletics Joe Moglia, with required approval from university president Michael T. Benson.
CCU director of athletics Matt Hogue said in 2020 that at that time, the bonus payments must come from athletics-generated revenue including Sun Belt distributions, bowl game payments, ticket sales, royalties, sponsorships, licensing and potentially contributions from the Chanticleer Athletic Foundation, the university’s nonprofit that provides financial assistance to athletics.
Beck’s contract increases $50,000 annually for every winning season record.
If CCU terminates Beck’s contract without cause – without violations of the contract that warrant a firing – prior to Dec. 31, Beck is due 50% of the base salary due for the remaining contract.
If the school terminates Beck’s contract without cause between Jan. 1, 2024 and Jan. 1, 2026, he is due 75% of the remaining salary. He’s due the full remaining salary if his contract is terminated without cause between Jan. 1, 2026 and Dec. 31, 2027, when the contract expires.
If Beck leaves for an FBS or pro football coaching position before Dec. 31, 2026, he will owe CCU $3 million. If he leaves for another Group of Five college coaching position, he will owe $1.5 million. Beck’s penalties for leaving are reduced by 50% if neither Moglia nor Benson are still in their positions.
The contract forbids Beck from taking another part-time job or independent contractor position.
Beck’s contract perks include a courtesy automobile, country club membership – previous memberships have been at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club – access to a private plane for recruiting, travel and lodging expenses to away games for his wife, up to 28 tickets and four parking passes for home games, and up to 12 tickets for away games.
Coastal began spring football practices this week, and will conclude with the spring game at 5 p.m. on April 8 at Brooks Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.