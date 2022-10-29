Coastal Carolina apparently did some soul-searching during its off week.
After being dominated by Old Dominion to suffer their first loss of the season on Oct. 15, the Chanticleers raced out to a 21-0 lead in the opening quarter Saturday night against Marshall and held on for a 24-13 win in Huntington, West Virginia.
“We talked all week about just igniting ourselves and playing with passion and purpose,” CCU coach Jamey Chadwell told WRNN FM 99.5. “I didn’t care who we played, I just wanted us to play our type of game. . . . If we’re just playing that way, I’ll live with whatever happens. I knew we’d come out and play better.”
The Chants (7-1) improved to 4-1 in the Sun Belt Conference to strengthen their lead in the league’s East Division.
They became the only team in the division with just one conference loss with Old Dominion’s loss to Georgia State on Saturday. Marshall (4-4) fell to 1-3 in their first season in the conference.
Marshall entered the game as statistically one of the best defenses in the country, ranking third in rushing yards allowed (78.1) per game, eighth in yards allowed (284.4) and 11th in points allowed (16.6).
It held CCU to fewer than 100 yards of offense over the final three quarters, but the Thundering Herd couldn’t overcome CCU’s fast start.
“They were hard to block," Chadwell told WRNN. "We made it look easy because I think we surprised them with some of the things we did and we were prepared. Then they locked in and made some changes. Then we needed to try to block them and we didn’t do a good job of that.”
Though CCU allowed 387 yards of offense, it held Marshall to 10 points in five trips inside the CCU 20, including three possessions in the red zone without points.
CCU quarterback Grayson McCall was held to 13 completions on 24 attempts for 121 yards and a touchdown, and receiver Jared Brown was active in the offense with six catches and five rushing attempts for a total of 95 yards.
Game recap
CCU took the game’s opening possession 76 yards in 11 plays for a touchdown on a 2-yard run by McCall. The drive was extended when McCall hit tight end Jacob Jenkins on a quick 2-yard reception to convert a fourth-and-1 at the Marshall 24.
A short punt after three Marshall plays allowed CCU to start its next drive at midfield and a 20-yard Brown catch set up a 3-yard TD run by Bryce Carpenter from a shotgun snap.
The Chants needed just four plays to complete a 65-yard drive on their third possession, as McCall hit a wide-open Jenkins down the right sideline for a 37-yard TD pass.
Coastal held a 175-36 advantage in offensive yards after the opening quarter.
Marshall benefitted from some luck to get on the scoreboard. Cam Fancher hit Corey Gammage deep down the middle on a seam route for a 61-yard gain, but a big hit by sophomore safety Joshua Madison at the CCU 15 forced a fumble forward toward the CCU end zone.
The ball took one perfect hop into the arms of receiver Talik Keaton, who barely broke stride and continued to the CCU 2 to set up a 2-yard Khalan Laborn scoring run.
A Rece Verhoff 40-yard field goal pulled Marshall within 21-10 at halftime.
Marshall twice entered CCU’s red zone in the third quarter but could manage just three points between the two drives.
The Herd reached the Coastal 13 on their second drive of the second half, but a sack on third down by senior linebacker Jairan Parker for a loss of 10 yards forced a 45-yard field goal attempt that was blocked by Rolan Wooden II in the interior of the line.
After a roughing-the-punter personal foul extended a Marshall drive, the Herd reached the CCU 10 before pressure on Fancher forced incompletions on second and third down, including an intentional grounding penalty that led to a 39-yard Verhoff field goal.
CCU’s defense was able to turn the momentum when cornerback Jacob Proche stripped the ball from Laborn at the line of scrimmage and linebacker Shane Bruce scooped it up and returned it 14 yards to the Marshall 36.
The Chants reached the Marshall 7 but settled for a 27-yard field goal by Kade Hensley for a 24-13 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Marshall again penetrated CCU’s 20 with about 6 minutes to play, but on fourth down defensive end Adrian Hope ran with Laborn on a wheel route and broke up a Fancher pass to the end zone from the 19.
Marshall later reached the CCU 11 on a 54-yard reception by Gammage, but JaQuon Griffin forced a fumble on a sack of Fancher and D’Jordan Strong recovered the ball to essentially end the game.
“The last couple games I thought we were sort of just playing soft and trying to react [on defense]," Chadwell said. "We came after them today. I thought our guys played hard and played physical. . . . When we needed a couple turnovers we got them. We made it hard on them on third down and they couldn’t rush the ball. ”
Road warriors
The Chants have been impressive on the road in Sun Belt Conference play over the past two-plus seasons, going 10-1 since the start of the 2020 season.
Coastal’s overall five-game road winning streak is tied for the third-longest streak in the nation in FBS, behind only Georgia (9) and Clemson (6).
The Chants moved ahead of both North Carolina and Michigan into sole possession of third in the statistic with its win.
Claiming another record
McCall became CCU’s career leader in passing touchdowns with 73 when he connected with Jenkins in the first quarter, eclipsing another record previously held by Alex Ross.
McCall also extended his school-record streak of consecutive games with at least one touchdown pass to 21.
Controlling the run
Coastal’s defense was gashed on the ground in its 49-21 loss to Old Dominion, allowing 324 on the ground, which was a Monarchs’ record against an FBS opponent, and a school-record 256 yards on 18 carries by Blake Watson.
Marshall entered the game second in the Sun Belt and 23rd in the nation in rushing offense, averaging 204 yards per game, with Florida State senior transfer Laborn ranking second in the nation in rushing yards with 1,002 and fourth in rushing touchdowns with 12.
Yet CCU held the Herd to 87 yards rushing with a long of 26, and held Laborn to 59 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown. He hadn’t been held under 100 yards in any game this season.
Up next
CCU has no time to savor its victory, as the Chants flew back to the Grand Strand late Saturday night and face Appalachian State on Thursday night at Brooks Stadium. The game is sold out of all but student admission and will be broadcast on ESPN.
“We got hosed. We got hosed on it and didn’t even see it coming,” Chadwell told WRNN. “We know they practiced for us for 10 days because they had an open date basically this week. No offense to who they played but that’s what happened. The conference did them a lot of favors obviously the way they set that up.”
The Mountaineers (5-3, 2-2 Sun Belt) have quickly become CCU’s biggest rival in the Sun Belt.
While they beat CCU in each of the Chants' first three seasons in the Sun Belt from 2017-19 – CCU was 6-18 combined in the conference in those seasons – the teams have split the past two.
CCU won 34-23 in 2020 with two TDs in the final 2:30 at Brooks Stadium, and App State won 30-27 last Oct. 20 in Boone, N.C., when CCU was undefeated and ranked 14th in the AP Poll.
The Mountaineers have won two straight this season with blowout victories over Georgia State and Robert Morris. They had a relatively stress-free Saturday at home with a 42-3 win over the winless FCS Colonials (0-8).
The reigning Sun Belt East Division champs have had an eventful season.
They scored 40 fourth-quarter points in a 63-61 loss to North Carolina in their opener, knocked off then-No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14 in their second game, and scored on a Hail Mary on the game’s final play to beat Troy in their third game.
App State has been inconsistent since, suffering losses to James Madison and Texas State before its two recent wins.
“It’s going to be a challenging short week because we’ve got a lot to do in a short amount of time,” Chadwell told WRNN. “This gives us some good confidence and we’ll get ready and see what happens.”
