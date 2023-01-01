Grayson McCall is staying in Conway after all.
The quarterback announced on social media on Dec. 12 that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal with the intention of transferring from Coastal Carolina with two years of eligibility remaining.
But early Sunday night, McCall announced on Instagram he was returning to CCU.
The redshirt junior posted a picture of himself in uniform on Instagram with the caption: “Run that back turbo! #Legacy”
McCall reportedly had interest in transferring to SEC schools Auburn and Florida, among others.
He is the first player to ever be named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year three times, earning the honor in his three seasons as a starter from 2020-22.
McCall owns most of CCU’s all-time passing records.
He has thrown a CCU-record 78 touchdown passes to just eight interceptions, is responsible for a school-record 95 touchdowns with 17 rushing TDs, and threw at least one TD pass in a program-record 23 consecutive games.
He’s 28-4 as a starter and has thrown for 8,086 yards while completing 71% of his passes and has rushed for another 1,065 in his career.
He owns the all-time FBS records in passing efficiency for both a career at 187.69 and season at 207.6 set in 2021.
In 11 games this season he has completed 207 or 297 pass attempts (69.7%) for 2,700 yards with 24 touchdowns and two interceptions.
He ranks in the top seven nationally in FBS in 2022 in three passing statistics: third in passing efficiency (173.1), fourth in yards per pass attempt (9.24) and seventh in completion percentage.
In what was thought to be his final game in teal, bronze and black, McCall left CCU’s 53-29 loss to East Carolina in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl last Tuesday in the second quarter after somersaulting into the end zone on a touchdown run and landing on his head.
Boykin receives NFL combine invite
CCU redshirt senior cornerback Lance Boykin shared on his Twitter account that he has received an invitation to the 2023 National Football League (NFL) Scouting Combine.
Boykin, who played at CCU for two seasons after transferring from Old Dominion, was second on the team this season with 58 tackles and led the Chants' defense with eight pass breakups and 10 passes defended. He was also tied for the team lead with two interceptions, and added two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He had 15 passes defended in his career.
Boykin and fellow fifth-year cornerback D’Jordan Strong announced prior to CCU’s bowl game that they were declaring for the NFL Draft.
Boykin has been invited to play in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, which will be played Feb. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Clark headed to Senior Bowl
CCU defensive lineman Jerrod Clark, who has also declared for the NFL Draft and has received an invitation to the East-West all-star game, has been invited to the prestigious 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl, which will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 in Mobile, Alabama.
In 13 games in 2022, Clark finished the season with 41 tackles, including 11 solo stops, and was tied for second on the team with 10.5 tackles-for-loss, including 3.5 sacks. He also added five quarterback hurries and blocked a field goal attempt.
Clark is one of just five Chants to receive a Senior Bowl invitation, joining Josh Norman (2012), Lorenzo Taliaferro (2014), Tarron Jackson (2021) and Isaiah Likely (2022).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.