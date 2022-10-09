It wasn’t pretty, in keeping with most of Coastal Carolina’s wins this season.
It was even uglier than most.
But Coastal Carolina managed to hold off Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday night despite committing 13 penalties and being shut out in the second half by what is statistically the worst scoring defense in the Sun Belt Conference.
CCU’s 28-21 win at Malone Stadium in Monroe keeps the Chanticleers undefeated at 6-0 and makes them eligible for a bowl game for the third consecutive season.
“With what this team has been through and the challenges, we’re pretty excited about being 6-0 and bowl eligible and being 3-0 in the league,” CCU coach Jamey Chadwell said.
Coastal had 323 yards of offense in the first half and just 110 in the second half.
But while CCU’s offense has had to score late in several games to pull out wins, the defense secured Saturday’s victory. It held ULM (2-4, 1-2 SBC) to seven second-half points with a pair of fourth-down stops inside the 15-yard line and the second of linebacker JT Killen’s two fumble recoveries early in the fourth quarter.
“We were being carried by the offense [in the first half] and we didn’t want that to be the sole thing,” redshirt senior cornerback Lance Boykin said. “We always tell them that we’ve got their back, and we really put an emphasis on really truly having their back and coming out and fighting for each other, and I think we did that in the second half.”
Game recap
ULM scored on its opening second-half possession to pull within a touchdown and reached the CCU 1 on its second possession, where linebacker Aaron Diggs tackled Malik Jackson on a 5-yard run on second down, safety Tavyn Jackson and Killen tackled quarterback Chandler Rogers on third down, and Killen knocked down a pass at the line of scrimmage on fourth down.
It was Rogers’ first incompletion after beginning the game with 16 straight completions, and he finished the game 27 of 30 for 279 yards and two touchdowns.
Killen recovered a fumble forced by safety Joshua Madison at the ULM 29 early in the fourth quarter before CCU lost yards with penalties of 10 and 15 yards and punted, and a ULM drive that began at the CCU 31 ended at the CCU 13 with 4 minutes remaining on an incomplete pass on 4th-and-2 when nose tackle Jerrod Clark pressured Rogers.
“We’re very thankful [for the defense],” redshirt sophomore running back CJ Beasley said. “We started out strong, then towards the end we started making simple mistakes and mental errors, like getting flags. That hurt us a lot. But we’re a team, and our defense had our backs. They came to play towards the end.”
Killen’s two fumble recoveries give CCU 17 takeaways on the season. They entered the game tied with Southern California for the national lead with 15. Killen had a game-high 13 tackles including on of CCU’s three sacks.
ULM scored just twice in five trips inside CCU’s 20.
“We put ourselves in some bad situations that our defense overcame,” Chadwell said. “When we needed some momentum we were able to get those huge stops. That was the difference in the game, we kept them out of the end zone in key situations.”
Though the Chants’ offense was largely ineffective in the second half, a 38-yard reception by Sam Pinkney with 3 minutes remaining on 2nd-and-11 at the CCU 12 following a holding penalty helped the Chants retain possession until there were just 28 seconds to play.
McCall rolled to his left then stepped up to avoid pressure and found Pinckney down the middle of the field.
“We got the huge drive there at the end of the game when we were backed up,” Chadwell said. “Grayson to Sam there was just a huge play in the game.”
In part because of penalties, CCU advanced the ball a combined 5 yards in its first four second-half drives, with a trio of three-and-outs, before gaining 50 yards on its final drive, and punted to end all five possessions.
The Chants averaged just 30 yards on their six punts, and committed 13 penalties for 130 yards, compared to five penalties for 44 yards by ULM.
“Our offense was awesome in the first half, they stunk in the second half,” Chadwel said. “Our defense stunk in the first half, they were awesome in the second half. I thought our special teams and kicking stunk all game, so we put ourselves in bad positions, and the penalties were just awful for us at 13. But we found a way.”
CCU’s offense was rolling in the first half. It scored on four of five possessions with drives of 75, 75, 78 and 96 yards as Beasley had touchdown runs of 9 yards and 1 yard, Jared Brown caught a 56-yard TD reception from Grayson McCall and Max Balthazar scored on a 2-yard run.
Pinckney had nine receptions for 133 yards, McCall completed 19 of 28 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown – though he threw for just 18 second-half yards aside from Pinckney’s big catch late – and Beasley had 15 carries for 115 yards rushing and two TDs.
ULM entered Saturday’s game allowing an average of 36.8 points per game, which included 115 points combined to Texas and Alabama. It gave up 45 points to Arkansas State last week.
“We didn’t make the necessary adjustments that we needed to in the second half as far as just getting in the right formation to take advantage of what they were doing,” Chadwell said. “. . . I think we got a little, ‘Can we do this?’ and started struggling a little bit in our belief that we could make a play happen. We tried to probably start doing too much.”
What Brown can do
Redshirt freshman Jared Brown had his third consecutive big game, catching four passes 83 yards including the TD reception, on which he cut across the field to avoid defenders on his way to the end zone.
Brown has 351 receiving yards in the past three games after eclipsing 125 yards in the previous two games against Georgia State and Georgia Southern.
“He’s coming along,” McCall said. “Obviously everyone knows who he is after the huge week against Georgia State, but he’s continuing to get better every week, he’s growing as a leader, becoming more vocal and taking charge of his role. I love throwing the ball to (No.) 14.”
He has been involved in some plays from the backfield with CCU’s many injuries at running back, gaining 65 yards on 10 carries this season. Brown said being in the backfield has helped him better understand the concepts and assignments of the offense.
He believes he’ll continue to become more of a weapon as he becomes more familiar with and more comfortable with his role in the offense.
“I can play faster because I know what I’m doing,” said Brown, who said he regularly talks to former teammate Jaivon Heiligh and receives advice and encouragement. “Last year I wasn’t playing as much and you could also see it in practice that I couldn’t play to my full potential because I didn’t know what I was doing. But this year I got in the playbook over the summer. I’ve been studying a lot because I knew my time was coming up.”
Up next
Coastal hosts new Sun Belt Conference member Old Dominion for a noon start Saturday on Homecoming weekend.
The Monarchs are 2-3 overall and 1-0 in the league with a 29-26 win over Arkansas State on Sept. 24 and a season-opening 20-17 win over Virginia Tech. They were off this weekend, and have losses to East Carolina, Virginia and Liberty.
CCU will try to bolster its bowl resume.
“If you’re constantly going to bowl games that’s showing some consistency, and that’s what we want our program to be is consistent each and every week and each and every year,” Chadwell said. “. . . Winning is hard and I don’t want our guys to take it for granted because I know we’ve won a lot, but that’s a big step for us in making our program relevant.”
Boykin is facing some former teammates, as the CCU redshirt senior team captain transferred from Old Dominion prior to the 2021 season after playing in 22 games as a freshman and sophomore in 2018-19. ODU canceled its 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m beyond excited for that, man,” Boykin said. “All my old roommates, all my old teammates. You dream of situations like this. . . . I’m super excited to play my old squad. For sure.”
