Coastal Carolina's reward for a 9-3 season and Sun Belt Conference East Division title is a berth in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl in Alabama.
The Chanticleers will face East Carolina (7-5) of the American Athletic Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Protective Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. (Eastern) and the game will be televised on ESPN.
The Pirates went 4-3 in their conference and are bowl eligible for the second straight season under head coach Mike Houston.
This will be Coastal's third consecutive bowl game, and the first two have been classics.
Liberty defeated CCU 37-34 in overtime in the 2020 Cure Bowl when the Flames blocked a game-tying field goal attempt to end the game, and CCU defeated Northern Illinois 47-41 last year with the game ending at the CCU 4-yard line.
ECU has enjoyed consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2013-14.
The Pirates' dangerous offense is led by quarterback Holton Ahlers, who has thrown for a career-high 3,408 yards and 23 touchdowns, and All-AAC First Team running back Keaton Mitchell, who has rushed for a personal-high 1,325 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.
Defensively, ECU is holding opponents to 27 points per game and 111.4 rushing yards per game, which ranks 18th in FBS.
Though the Pirates were selected to play Boston College in the 2021 Military Bowl last year to end a seven-year postseason drought, the game was canceled about 24 hours before kickoff due to coronavirus cases within the BC program.
The Birmingham Bowl is one of many bowls operated by ESPN Events.
Tickets for a CCU section of Protective Stadium can be purchase beginning Monday through the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office, which can be reached at 843-347-8499.
The bowl generates money for the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in support of its charitable arm, Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation, and has raised $400,000 since the game's inception in 2006, according to the bowl.
