The outlook for Coastal Carolina’s baseball season got significantly brighter on Tuesday, as the Chanticleers defeated the No. 2 team in the nation at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Coastal gave up a five-run lead but rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, including a go-ahead two-run home run by sophomore Radford transfer Ty Dooley, to down previously undefeated Wake Forest 13-11.
Coastal (8-4) has won four straight including a weekend three-game sweep of Davidson in which it scored 45 runs, including 26 on Saturday.
“A game like tonight for a very young team is an incredible confidence-builder,” CCU coach Gary Gilmore said. “I felt like we had one Friday night when we came from behind to win a very hard-fought game, and to sweep on the weekend and have a team come in here with the talent level they have. . . . I think it’s probably [coach] Tommy [Walter’s] best team I’ve ever seen him have.”
Wake Forest (13-1), which is ranked as high as No. 2 by Collegiate Baseball and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, started the season 13-0 for just the second time in program history, with the other occasion coming in 1949. It outscored its first 13 opponents 158-27.
The Chants received a lot of help from the Demon Deacons, who committed seven errors – the same amount of hits they allowed to CCU.
Wake Forest entered the game with a .991 fielding percentage on the season and just four errors, including two that were catcher interference.
CCU was facing its second ranked ACC team this season, and fared much better than the first encounter, when the Chants fell 16-4 to No. 19 N.C. State in the fourth game of the season.
CCU's offensive firepower
Coastal continued a torrid stretch on offense. Entering the game, the Chants were batting .338 as a team, which ranks 10th in NCAA Division I, as 10 different players are hitting over .300 on the season.
Sophomore designated hitter Derek Bender hit two home runs for five RBI, giving him four dingers on the season, and Payton Eeles continued to set the pace at the top of the order with two hits, three runs scored and an RBI.
Wake Forest had climbed back from deficits of 8-3 and 10-5 with two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to take an 11-10 lead.
But in the bottom of the seventh, Nick Lucky singled with one out and scored on a throwing error on a Graham Brown bunt, and Dooley hammered the first pitch of his two-out at-bat over the right field fence to give the Chants a 13-11 lead that the pitching staff maintained.
It’s Dooley’s first home run as a Chant and just the second of his college career.
“I couldn’t tell you much about it. I don’t remember,” Dooley said. “I couldn’t tell you what pitch it was, I don’t know where it was, but I know it went pretty far. . . . I don’t hit a lot of them but I try to make them count. It’s really nice to be able to say that’s what put us ahead, but I think our pitching staff there at the end helped us keep that.”
Dooley, who is from Elgin and Blythewood High, wanted to be a Chanticleer since childhood, but wasn’t given the opportunity coming out of high school. He got a look, however, after leading Radford in batting average (.315), hits (58), total bases (73) and stolen bases (12) as a true freshman.
“Since I’ve been little this has always been my No. 1,” Dooley said. “I’m from two hours away, I came when I was little. I came all through high school. I’ve always loved it here. . . . I tore it up last year and got a chance when I hit the [transfer] portal so I had to take it.”
Piecing it together on the mound
Junior Colin Yablonski pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings in the seventh and eighth, and Teddy Sharkey needed just 18 pitches to get the final five outs without allowing a baserunner while striking out two.
The top of the ninth included a diving catch in right field by Brown on a sinking line drive for the first out, and Sharkey ended the game with a strikeout of Jake Reinisch.
“That’s probably the most efficient 1.2 innings he’s thrown in his career,” said Gilmore, who now has 1,301 wins as a college coach, including 1,048 at CCU.
After allowing three runs in the top of the first inning, which featured back-to-back home runs and an RBI triple, Coastal raced out to an 8-3 lead with two runs in the bottom of the first and six in the second.
Sophomore Chad Born got CCU on the board with a two-run homer, and the second inning featured just one CCU hit, which was a three-run home run by Bender, who entered the game batting .424 in 10 games.
CCU benefitted in the second inning from, in order, a fielding error, walk, hit batter, throwing error, and wild pitch on a third strike that allowed senior Zach Beach to reach with two outs just before Bender’s blast.
CCU added a two-run Bender homer in the fourth inning to take a 10-5 lead before Wake Forest scored runs in each of the next three innings to take a short-lived lead.
The game could have gotten away from CCU in the sixth inning, when reliever Alex Edmonson loaded the bases with a pair of hit batters sandwiched around a walk, then walked in a run with no outs. But Wake Forest was only able to manage two runs to pull within 10-8 as senior righthander Davis Tyndall enticed a double-play ball and ended the inning with a strikeout.
Tyndall then allowed three runs without recording an out in the seventh on two singles and two doubles before Yablonski squelched the Wake Forest rally.
Conway High grad Will Smith allowed a run and one hit in 1 2/3 innings with three strikeouts in the third and fourth innings. “I thought Will Smith pitching-wise made a huge difference in the game,” Gilmore said.
Coastal lost long reliever Matt Joyce for the season to surgery in the preseason, and is also currently without pitchers Jack Billings, Riley Eikhoff and Jake Manderson.
“It was a struggle at times on the mound. We’ve just got so many key pieces down right now health-wise,” Gilmore said. “I do think we’re a really, really good team, but we have to get our injured guys healthy to make extended runs and really start to put some pieces together.
“We’re playing every game as if it was the last one at this moment, just trying to keep our head above water, so to speak.”
CCU, which is relatively young with four freshmen or sophomores starting in the field Tuesday, handed Wake Forest just its fifth loss against non-ACC opponents in the past two seasons, as the Deacons fell to 38-5 while outscoring those opponents by 275 runs.
Wake Forest is the highest ranked team CCU has beaten at home since No. 3 North Carolina on May 9, 2018, and the Chants also defeated No. 2 N.C. State on the road in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.