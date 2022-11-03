Coastal Carolina tightened its grip on first place in the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division in front of a record crowd Thursday night at Brooks Stadium.
The fact that the Chants defeated their biggest rival in a nationally-televised primetime game on ESPN made the meaningful victory that much sweeter.
Coastal took a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter, and a 47-yard Grayson McCall pass to Jared Brown on third-and-11 at the CCU 24 inside the final three minutes allowed the Chants to hold on for a 35-28 win over Appalachian State.
The Chants (8-1) improved to 5-1 in the conference and dropped reigning East Division champion App State (5-4) to 2-3 in the conference.
The winner of the CCU-App State matchup in each of the past two years has won the East Division title, and the loser has finished as a runner-up. The Chants went into Boone, North Carolina, 6-0 and ranked 14th in the AP Poll last year and lost 30-27 on a field goal as time expired.
“Last year, you remember that one. That one stings. So you think about that during the offseason, so it just makes it that much better,” said sixth-year senior quarterback Bryce Carpenter, who threw a touchdown and had 22 yards rushing Thursday. “It’s a rival game so there are a lot of emotions going into it. Our fans did an unbelievable job coming out tonight and supporting us. You can tell this game means a lot to them. There’s just a lot that goes into this game.”
McCall completed 18 of 26 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns, and arguably his biggest throw of the night was to Brown, who beat a cornerback and safety down the middle, allowing CCU to run out the clock and squelch a Mountaineers rally.
“We weren’t going to run it, make them use a timeout and let their offense go back out there and try to score, because if they score they’re going for two,” CCU coach Jamey Chadwell said. “We’re going to try to win the game. Let’s get who we think is our most explosive player, and we thought we had a matchup and we’re going back to him. Now he dropped I think three out of the last four passes, some big ones, but we’re like, ‘Hey, we’re going for the win.’
"We got good protection, which was the key, and Grayson made a nice play, and it was basically ballgame after that.”
Brown finished with five receptions and three rushes for a total of 163 yards and a touchdown.
CCU outgained App State 476-367, and the defense tallied two turnovers and seven tackles for loss, including two sacks of App State quarterback Chase Brice, who completed 19 of 28 passes for 279 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
The Mountaineers averaged more than 200 yards per game rushing entering the game but were held to 88 yards on the ground.
The Chants held Marshall, another team that was averaging more than 200 yards on the ground, to 87 yards rushing in a win Saturday after allowing 324 rushing yards to Old Dominion in their only loss of the season, 49-21 on Oct. 15.
“The last two weeks we’ve sort of found ourselves and why we play. We lost it I think a little bit and in the last two weeks we’ve really played some good football,” Chadwell said. “I’m proud of this team and the way they’ve come together after two or three weeks ago when we looked like the worst team in football.”
A sea of black
Fittingly and predictably, considering the anticipation of the rivalry game and strong road following the Mountaineers have, the game set a new CCU attendance record of 21,224, surpassing the 21,165 that attended the season-opener against Army.
The stadium was a sea of black as Coastal hosted a "black out" for its fans and App State's colors are black and gold.
A swarm of students rushed the field at the conclusion.
“That might have been the best part of the whole day, just watching everybody come out and support us,” senior defensive lineman Kennedy Roberts said. “That’s all we’ve needed. We feed off everyone’s energy, especially the crowd, and to see the student section stay the whole game and support us is always good.”
Several students hurt themselves jumping over the brick walls that are about 7-8 feet above the field along the front rows of the stadium. Medical personnel said three people were transported to hospitals, including at least one with a suspected broken bone.
Game recap
Coastal raced out to a 21-7 lead in the game’s opening 18 minutes.
The Chants held App State without a first down on the game’s opening possession, and Jared Brown raced 45 yards around the left end on an end-around for a touchdown on CCU’s third offensive play.
App State tied the game on a 2-yard Daetrich Harrington run that came two plays after Kaedin Robinson got behind the defense for a 46-yard pass down the middle to the CCU 9.
The Chants scored the next two touchdowns late in the first quarter and early in the second.
Carpenter, who had rushed the ball 19 times and thrown three passes on the season entering the game largely in strategic spot relief of McCall, faked a handoff and run and found tight end Xavier Gravette wide open down the middle for a 31-yard TD pass.
McCall then found Sam Pinckney for a 38-yard TD pass over the middle on a reverse flea-flicker to give CCU a 21-7 lead.
"We knew Bryce was going to have an opportunity there, that was beautiful," we had that call," Chadwell said. "I thought we had a pretty good game plan."
Scenes from CCU's 35-28 win over App State
Coastal Carolina defeated Sun Belt Conference rival App State 35-28 Thursday in front of a sold-out crowd at Brooks Stadium. The Chants (8-1) improved to 5-1 in the conference and dropped reigning division champion App State (5-4) to 2-3 in the conference.
App State drove 73 yards in eight plays to reach the CCU 5 on its ensuing possession, but Brice dropped a snap from under center and CCU defensive lineman Kennedy Roberts recovered the loose ball at the line of scrimmage.
Two plays after a short CCU punt, Dalton Stroman made a one-handed catch while battling off tight coverage by cornerback D’Jordan Strong to pull App State within 21-14, and CCU kicker Liam Gray missed a 52-yard field goal before the half.
The Chants dominated most of the second half.
They turned the ball over on downs on their first possession with an incompletion on fourth-and-6 at the Mountaineers’ 33, but not until they drove 59 yards in 15 plays and took 8:36 off the clock after Matthew McDoom dropped the opening kickoff out of bounds at the CCU 8.
The Chants quickly regained possession at the App. State 42 when JT Killen and Tobias Fletcher met Camerun Peoples in the hole at the line of scrimmage on fourth-and-2.
CCU cashed in on the turnover on tight end Jacob Jenkins’ 8-yard touchdown reception on the first play of the second half.
On App State’s next offensive play, nose tackle Jerrod Clark hit Brice as he threw and the ball sailed to safety Tavyn Jackson at the CCU 45. Jackson returned the ball to the App State 1, cutting across the field to the right before cutting all the way back to the left and being tackled near the left pylon. Reese White scored on a 2-yard run to give the Chants a 35-14 lead with 13 minutes to play.
App State had the ball for just four offensive plays in the third quarter.
The Mountaineers rallied, however. Brice scrambled to hit a wide open Tyler Page for a 42-yard touchdown pass with 11 minutes remaining, and Brice scored on a 5-yard run with 3 minutes to play following a CJ Beasley fumble with 5 minutes remaining.
“What a great opportunity, regardless of the outcome, for Sun Belt football, for Coastal and obviously our university, to be able to showcase that type of play,” Chadwell said. “They were both championship programs going at each other, and to able to do that on ESPN and have a record crowd, that was awesome. You want your players to experience that and these guys have earned that.”
Up Next
After having this weekend off, Coastal Carolina moves out of its division within the Sun Belt to face a contender from the West Division at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday at Brooks Stadium.
In its first season in the Sun Belt after leaving Conference USA along with Marshall and Old Dominion, Southern Miss has perhaps surprised some teams with an overall 5-3 record and 3-1 league mark, which has them tied with South Alabama for second behind Troy (4-1).
The Eagles enter Saturday’s home game against Georgia State riding a three-game winning streak, with victories over Louisiana, Texas State and Arkansas State. They’ve won five of six following season-opening losses to Liberty – in quadruple overtime – and Miami.
The Eagles score a modest 26.75 points per game but only allow 22.1.
They are led on offense by running back Frank Gore Jr., the son of a longtime NFL running back, who has gained 689 yards rushing in eight games with four touchdowns and an average of 4.7 yards per rush.
