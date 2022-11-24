The stakes are simple for Coastal Carolina on Saturday in its noon kickoff at James Madison.
Win, and the East Division champion Chanticleers will almost assuredly host the Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference Championship Game at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday.
West Division co-leaders Troy and South Alabama, who are both 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the Sun Belt, are poised to host the title game if the Chants (9-1, 6-1) falter.
“There’s definitely a little bit of extra motivation to host it, and it will be cool for all the students to get the opportunity to come to one last home game,” said junior offensive guard Will McDonald. “Especially for our seniors who have poured so much into the program, to get another chance to play at home.”
Because none of the division leaders are ranked in the College Football Playoff Rankings going into the final regular season weekend, a composite average of selected computer rankings (Anderson & Hester, Billingsley, Colley, and Wolfe) will determine the host.
The Chants are comfortably ahead in those rankings of both Troy and South Alabama, who play opponents Saturday who are inferior to James Madison (7-3, 5-2) in Arkansas State (3-8) and Old Dominion (3-8), respectively.
The stakes are also quite nebulous for the Chants in another regard. They are trying to win their next two games in the hopes of being the highest-ranked team in the CFP rankings among Group of Five conference programs, which would qualify them for a lucrative New Year’s Six bowl game.
But CCU will need a lot of help. While the Chants, who are ranked 23rd in both the AP and USA Today Coaches polls, are outside the CFP Top 25, American Athletic Conference programs CFP No. 19 Tulane (9-2), No. 22 Central Florida (8-3) and No. 24 Cincinnati (9-2) are all ahead of them in the race for a NY6 berth.
“Obviously we feel we haven’t gotten the respect that we deserve, but you win football games and you’ll get it,” McDonald said. “We just need to handle our business and we’ll be fine.”
Game Preview
CCU is coming off an unscheduled off week. Its game with Virginia last Saturday was canceled as the Cavaliers program mourned the shooting deaths of three players the previous Sunday night.
While the Chants missed an opportunity to bolster their bowl resume with a potential win over a Power Five opponent, albeit an ACC cellar-dweller, they received a valuable late-season weekend of rest.
“It’s good that we got some extra time off. I think our bodies needed it,” McDonald said.
The Chants will play their second straight game without star redshirt junior quarterback Grayson McCall, who has a foot injury and is questionable to return for either the conference title game or CCU’s bowl game.
CCU coach Jamey Chadwell said McCall is out of a walking boot this week and is continuing rehab.
“It depends on how his foot is reacting to all the different things we’re doing for him to try to get him ready to go,” Chadwell said.
Redshirt junior Jarrett Guest is expected to start his second straight game after completing 7 of 14 attempts for 163 yards with two interceptions and two sacks in CCU’s 26-23 win over Southern Mississippi on Nov. 12 Sixth-year senior Bryce Carpenter will likely periodically replace Guest throughout the game.
Three of Guest’s 20 pass attempts this season have been intercepted, compared to one of McCall’s 244 attempts.
Carpenter has been used primarily as a runner, gaining 95 yards with a touchdown on 35 carries this season while throwing five passes.
“These people [in the program] know how hard Jarrett works and they know that he cares for the team. They see that every day,” Chadwell said. “Now his opportunity is here and this team wants him to do well. I think his confidence is high. He knows there’s a lot on him this week as far as he has to play well. But he’s not carrying that, he’s not feeling it, he knows he can go out and trust his teammates to make the plays.”
CCU is a big underdog for the first time this year, as sportsbooks have established James Madison as a 14-point favorite.
CCU has been comfortable on the road over the past couple years, however.
The Chants have both a five-game road conference winning streak and five-game overall road winning streak, which is tied for the fourth-longest in FBS behind only Georgia (11), North Carolina (6) and TCU (6).
They are 10-1 in Sun Belt road games since the start of the 2020 season.
“One of my favorite things about playing on the road is riding in on the bus,” CCU junior linebacker JT Killen said. “Obviously some schools are bigger, so you’ll see a bunch of kids riding in yelling at you, yelling at the bus. It’s exciting, it feels good. You’ve got the police escort. Playing on the road is really fun. There’s no distractions. You’re locked in.”
Scouting the Dukes
This will be James Madison’s final game of the season.
Though the Dukes can declare themselves the unofficial East Division champion with a win based on the head-to-head tiebreaker versus the Chants, they are not eligible for the championship game or a bowl game due to Sun Belt and NCAA rules since they’re in a transition season from the Football Championship Subdivision.
“They’re excited about this game against a great team,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “To go out and play a game like this as your last game is very significant. I think one of our challenges is we’ve got to keep the main thing the main thing and don’t get caught up in the emotions of it being the last game or the sentimental part of it.”
JMU has been impressive in its inaugural Sun Belt season. It began the season 5-0 to crack the AP Top 25 before dropping three straight to Georgia Southern, Marshall and Louisville and rebounding with wins over Old Dominion and Georgia State in its past two games.
Win or lose Saturday, the seniors and possibly the entire team will be recognized by the school’s administration with rings, framed jerseys, and other benefits, Cignetti said.
“This team has done significant things this year, and will always be a special team in JMU history,” Cignetti said. “Our players will get nice rings, our seniors will get nice stuff, their jerseys framed, helmets, stuff like that. We’re going to take care of these guys. We want them to remember this season and feel really good about it.”
JMU has been strong on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, it ranks 18th nationally in FBS with 36 points per game and 26th with 447.5 yards per game and is balanced with 263.6 yards passing and 183.9 rushing per game.
Grad transfer quarterback Todd Centeio, who formerly played at Temple and Colorado State, has been perhaps the second best QB in the conference behind McCall. He has completed 164 of 252 attempts for 2,410 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions in nine games, and has added 368 yards and six scores rushing.
Percy Agyei-Obese leads the team with 829 yards rushing and eight rushing TDs, and FCS All-American Kris Thornton has 53 catches for 922 yards and seven TDs.
Defensively, the Dukes rank first in the nation against the run at 78.2 yards per game, 14th in yards allowed at 300 per game, and 35th in scoring defense at 22.3 points per game. They lead the Sun Belt in sacks (3.30 per game) and tackles-for-loss (8.8 per game).
Linebacker Taurus Jones and defensive end Isaac Ukwu each have 10.5 total tackles for loss this season, and Jones has a team-leading 73 total tackles.
CCU Notes
** Former CCU defensive lineman C.J. Brewer and linebacker Silas Kelly were drafted this week during the 2023 XFL Draft in Las Vegas, while former CCU safety Alex Spillum has signed to play overseas.
Brewer, who played in a game this season for the Buffalo Bills, was selected by the Houston Roughnecks in the 10th round (defensive front seven), while Kelly was chosen by the St. Louis Battlehawks in the sixth round (open phase).
Initially signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets after the 2022 NFL Draft, Brewer earned a spot on the Buffalo Bills practice squad and was elevated to the 54-man roster for an early-season game against Tennessee, totaling two tackles in a 41-7 win.
Kelly was signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent but didn’t make the team or practice squad.
Spillum signed with the Berlin Thunder of the European League of Football after helping the Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns in the German Football League (GFL) to the German Bowl XLIII title with an undefeated record.
Former Chants playing professionally also include tight end Isaiah Likely (NFL – Baltimore Ravens), defensive end Tarron Jackson (NFL – Philadelphia Eagles), defensive end/OLB Jeffrey Gunter (NFL – Cincinnati Bengals), cornerback Anthony Chesley (NFL – Tampa Buccaneers practice squad), running back CJ Marable (USFL – Birmingham Stallions), linebacker Enock Makonzo (CFL – Edmonton Elks), and receiver Jaivon Heiligh (CFL – Winnipeg Blue Bombers practice squad).
** CCU defensive line coach Skylor Magee has been named one of 51 nominees for the 2022 Broyles Award, which honors college football's top assistant coach.
The fourth-year CCU coach was selected from approximately 1,500 assistant coaches representing 131 FBS programs. The selection process includes the Football Writers Association of America, broadcasters, a college football hall of fame selection committee, and head coaches.
He has coached three All-Americans in Jackson, Brewer, and sophomore Josaiah Stewart. Jackson became CCU's first-ever Consensus All-American in 2020.
It is the second straight season one of Chadwell’s assistants is a Broyles Award nominee. CCU co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Newland Isaac was one of five finalists for the honor before being named the 2021 American Football Coaches Association FBS Assistant Coach of the Year.
** For the third consecutive year, McCall has been named to the College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) midseason watch list for the National Performer of the Year award. He’s one of 38 players on the list.
This season, McCall ranks second in FBS in passing efficiency (176.1), fourth in yards per pass attempt (9.48), ninth in completion percentage (68.9), 13th in passing yards per completion (13.77), 20th in points responsible for per game (16.7), 25th in passing touchdowns (21), 30th in passing yards per game (257.1), and 33rd in total offense per game (275.4) in nine games.
** Boasting a mixture of brawn and brains, eight Chants have been named to the 2022 Academic All-District Football Team, which was released this week by the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA).
Lance Boykin, Shane Bruce, Liam Gray, Kade Hensley, Tavyn Jackson, JT Killen, Jairan Parker and Rolan Wooden II were recognized based on combined performances on the field and in the classroom.
** Saturday’s game has been moved to ESPNU and will be the Chants’ sixth nationally broadcast game this year.
Saturday’s Game
Who: Coastal Carolina (9-1, 6-1 Sun Belt) at James Madison (7-3, 5-2)
When: Noon Saturday
Where: Bridgeforth Stadium, Harrisonburg, Virginia
Occasion: Regular season finale
TV: ESPNU
Radio: WRNN FM 99.5
