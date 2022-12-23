Just when Jerrod Clark began to love football again after enduring a couple difficult years at Coastal Carolina, he feared the game was going to be taken from him.
Clark overcame bouts of depression induced by personal grief to rededicate himself to the game as a redshirt sophomore and become an integral part of the CCU defense during the team’s breakout 2020 season, when it went 11-1 and gained national notoriety.
But a doctor told Clark that a lower back injury that required surgery after the 2020 season could end his football career.
“He was like, ‘It’s a long recovery, it should probably take like four or five months, and even then you might not be able to play the same way, or you might not be able to play at all.’ So that kind of scared me to be honest,” Clark said. “Because as soon as I started having fun with football again, just like that it was going to get taken away from me again.”
Not only did Clark return to the field and regain his starting nose guard position during the 2021 season, he has developed into a team leader and college football all-star with justifiable NFL aspirations.
Before playing his final college game in the 98th East-West Shrine Bowl all-star game, Clark will try to help Coastal (9-4) earn the program’s second bowl win against East Carolina (7-5) in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.
Despite his statistics being limited by taking on two and sometimes three blockers on numerous occasions per game, Clark was noticed by East-West representatives and will join teammate Lance Boykin in the senior all-star game Feb. 2 in Las Vegas.
“It made me feel like maybe I’m doing something right to catch their eye if they’re going to invite me. My work is in a form paying off, and I couldn’t have done it without my coaches to get me to this point,” said Clark, who graduated Wednesday with a recreation and sports management degree.
Clark intends to turn professional, has chosen an agent, hopes for an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine, and will train at the X3 Performance and Physical Therapy in Fort Myers, Florida.
As promising as Clark’s future appears, his time at CCU got off to a dark start.
Loss and challenges
Clark is a 6-foot-4, 340-pound behemoth of a young man.
Yet he was recruited to Coastal as a 6-4, 230-pound three-star tight end out of Brighton High in Massachusetts. He was rated the ninth-best overall prospect in the state by one recruiting service with 26 touchdowns over his final three seasons.
By the time he arrived on the Conway campus as a freshman in 2018, however, he weighed about 270 pounds, and was over 300 pounds by the second semester.
The uniformed might assume Clark was just an undisciplined athlete who got lazy.
“That’s the narrative that the media gives is that I ate my way to my position, but not really,” Clark said. “Everybody always says they speak on mental health for athletes, but then they joke about it when guys are affected in different ways. For me my mental health really shaped who I became.”
He learned early in his freshman season that his girlfriend was pregnant, and the prospect of fatherhood while trying to pursue a football career and degree created anxiety. Then his girlfriend had a miscarriage nearly six months into her pregnancy on Dec. 18, 2018, and the anxiety became despair.
The couple was going to have a daughter.
“It was depression. I kind of just fell apart,” Clark said. “I just had a lot of stuff going on in my life that I didn’t know how to handle on top of being a freshman college athlete and a student too. Over time I gained that weight by not being motivated to do anything in life. I woke up and went to sleep and that’s how I viewed it. I practiced but like I wasn’t there. I wasn’t mentally locked in and checked in.”
Though Clark confided in a couple close teammates, most of the CCU players and coaches were unaware of the personal struggles he was experiencing.
Clark has become more outspoken about those struggles because he believes mental health isn’t taken seriously enough.
A talk with his father at his home near Boston after the CCU campus was shut down due to the coronavirus in March 2020 persuaded Clark to recommit to football and make college more meaningful.
“I just really had to lock in and tell myself this is what I want, so I had to get after it,” Clark said.
He returned to Conway that summer in much better shape because he committed to working out, running and doing football drills independently at home.
Clark’s weight forced him out of the tight end position. But he retained much of the dexterity and agility that made him a star receiver as well as a high school basketball state champion.
The coaching staff first moved him to the offensive line, but Clark, whose father was a Pop Warner defensive coach, wasn’t enthralled.
“I don’t think O-line is any fun, it’s just blocking. ‘How about if I play D-line and I’ll try to make some big plays and tackles?’ ” Clark said he told the coaching staff.
Overcoming injuries
Changing positions couldn’t move Clark past injuries.
He tore the plantar fascia ligament in a foot during the 2019 fall camp and did not play in a game that season. In spring practices in February 2020, he again became inactive after a partial tear of a shoulder labrum.
Then the back injury nearly ended his career.
He had surgery on March 2, 2021 to shave the L4 disk in his back and relieve pressure on his spinal cord. He was only permitted to lift about 10 pounds when he first returned to workouts a few weeks after the surgery.
“That was probably the scariest part, not knowing whether I would come back to play or be the same,” Clark said. “But I just attacked my recovery. I was living in the training room.”
This season, Clark has 41 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss including 3.5 sacks, five quarterback hurries and a blocked field goal. In his career, he has 105 tackles including 18 for loss and three passes defensed.
He was an All-Sun Belt Conference Third Team selection this month, and he was displeased by it, believing his contributions have been overlooked because he takes on multiple blockers most plays. “I feel personally like I played better than that,” Clark said.
With the loss of multiple older leaders on defense following the 2021 season, including defensive lineman CJ Brewer and linebackers Silas Kelly and Teddy Gallagher, Clark was voted a team captain by his teammates and took it to heart.
Following the team’s first loss of the season to Old Dominion on Oct. 15, Clark took to the podium in a postgame interview and took some of the blame for the team’s poor play, citing his leadership lapsing and vowing to not let it happen again.
“The postgame press conference he did was outstanding,” said Chad Staggs, CCU defensive coordinator and acting head coach for the bowl game. “We had a ton of people graduate on defense so we knew leadership was going to be a big thing, and he was going to have to step up. . . . He’s done a great job with that.”
“Now his voice [is loud] about how we practice, how we go about things, the intensity, playing for each other. He’s been allowed to have more of a voice because the guys who had that voice graduated.”
Next-level prospect
Staggs has coached three defensive linemen or linebackers at CCU who have played in the NFL in the past two years – Tarron Jackson, Jeffrey Gunter and Brewer – and believes Clark has a chance to join them.
“I think he’s in that same mold as those other guys,” Staggs said. “He’s obviously a big human, but he’s also really athletic for his size, and I think the combination of those two really makes him tough to block. He’s hard to move because he’s so big but he’s also athletic enough to get penetration.”
Clark’s upcoming training site, X3 Performance, is where Kelly trained earlier this year.
“When Silas came back he looked like a totally different person and that caught my eye,” Clark said. “He had a shredded body, was bulked up, and he was like flying around, so I was like, ‘OK, he definitely trained the right way.’ “
After CCU was 5-7 in each of Clark’s first two years in the program, it is 31-6 over the past three years. In addition to winning, the Chants have had a lot of fun, becoming known nationally for mullets and post-game shenanigans that included a wrestling parody, beheading a stuffed animal with a chainsaw, and an eating contest involving consumption king Joey Chestnut.
“Being in a winning environment and being around people who wanted to win, I think I was meant to be here,” Clark said. “I think I was meant to endure everything I did over my career here. I feel like I belong here, I was destined to be here. This was God’s plan for me to be at Coastal Carolina.”
