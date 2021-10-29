Coastal Carolina and Troy battled the elements Thursday night in what was yet another classic between the two sides as the Chanticleers prevailed 35-28 at Brooks Stadium.

“I don’t know what it is between us and them," Coastal coach Jamey Chadwell said. "But it seems to always come down to the last play every time."

Following a tough loss to Appalachian State the week before, the Chants were looking to rebound against Troy, a squad that arguably has one of the best defenses in the Sun Belt Conference.

The Chanticleers got off to a rough start and ultimately had to play from behind.

While both teams went three and out on their opening drives, it was the Trojans who struck first just three minutes into the opening quarter. Following another three and out, it looked as if Troy was going to double their lead, but a holding penalty and a delay of game penalty on fourth down ultimately forced the Trojans to punt.

“We didn’t get off to a great start,” Chadwell said. “And our defense gives up a huge run and it’s probably the worst start you can have.”

The Chants were able to slow things down and take control of the game on their third possession of the night as quarterback Grayson McCall tied it up late in the first quarter with a two-yard TD run of his own, capping a 10-play, 80-yard drive that took over four-and-a-half minutes off the clock.

From there, the Chanticleers slowly took control. They forced a three and out and on the ensuing drive, and McCall connected with wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh for a 66-yard touchdown to take the lead early in the second quarter. Later in that quarter, McCall found redshirt freshman running back Brayden Bennett for a 71-yard touchdown to put the Chants up 21-7.

McCall finished with 294 yards on 14 of 26 passing to go with two touchdowns and an interception. Heiligh finished the night with five catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. The 116 yards puts Heiligh at 2,489 career receiving yards as he surpassed Bruce Mapp for third all-time in Coastal history.