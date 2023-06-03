CONWAY | After a gut-wrenching 11-10 loss in 10 innings to Rider in its opening game of the NCAA Conway Regional late Friday night, Coastal Carolina head baseball coach Gary Gilmore wondered aloud how his young team would react.
“It’ll be interesting to see how my group shows up,” he said. “ . . . We’ll just find out how tough we are.”
Well, it didn’t take long for the Chanticleers to take control of its loser’s bracket game against UNC Wilmington on Saturday afternoon, and on this occasion they never relinquished it.
After blowing a 5-0 lead through six no-hit innings by starter Liam Doyle on Friday night, CCU grabbed a 4-0 lead in the first inning Saturday on a grand slam by Graham Brown and consistently extended the lead from there at Springs Brooks Stadium.
The Chants added two in the fourth inning, three in the sixth, two in the eighth and one in the ninth to defeat UNCW 12-2 and advance to another elimination game at noon Sunday against the loser of Saturday night’s game between Duke and Rider.
“That was a very prideful Coastal Carolina gut-check today,” Gilmore said. “To come out and do what we did against a very talented team, I can’t say enough about our guys.”
A historic start
After the bullpen faltered Friday night, redshirt sophomore righthander Riley Eikhoff kept relievers off the field Saturday with CCU’s first complete game since Alex Cunningham threw one in 2017.
Eikhoff allowed six hits and two runs with six strikeouts and no walks while throwing 75 strikes among his 98 pitches. UNCW's runs came on a two-run homer by Alec DeMartino in the seventh inning. Eikhoff entered the game 2-1 with a 5.08 earned-run average in nine appearances on the season.
“It goes back to what I always do is just try to locate pitches, and if you make pitches people get themselves out and that’s ultimately what happened,” Eikhoff said. “In the first inning Graham hit a grand slam to give me four runs, and that was a lot of stress off my shoulders and it let me be able to relax and just do my thing on the mound.”
It was CCU's first complete game in the NCAA tournament since Andrew Beckwith against TCU in the 2016 College World Series. Eikhoff received a rousing ovation from the couple thousand spectators as he trotted out of the dugout to take the mound in the ninth inning.
Both Eikhoff and Doyle were among CCU's most reliable relievers earlier this season and have been thrust into starting roles due to injuries.
CCU is likely without its top two starters – Matthew Potok and Jacob Morrison – for the regional, and because of their long starts Eikhoff and Doyle are the only two active CCU pitchers who won't be available Sunday.
“What Riley did in my mind at least gives us a chance,” Gilmore said. “We didn’t have to burn up a bunch of guys. We have enough guys to get us to Monday if we go out there and perform. Then I’ll take our chances on Monday.”
Offense still at work
Coastal will have to win two games Sunday against Rider and Duke to force a deciding fifth game on Monday against the winner of Saturday night’s game.
“We like to face adversity. . . . We were up against the wall here and we played pretty good,” Brown said. “We’re not done. We’ve got a lot left to prove in this tournament.”
Colonial Athletic Association tournament champion UNCW’s season ended Saturday with a 34-23 record.
Friday night’s CCU game ended after 11 p.m. on a diving catch by Rider centerfielder Richie Sica on a soft liner into the left-center gap by Bodine that was the No. 1 play on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays of the day.
The Chants rebounded quickly despite the short turnaround with consecutive one-out singles in the first inning by Bodine, Nick Lucky and Derek Bender leading to Brown’s two-out opposite field grand slam to right field.
A two-run homer by Bodine in the fourth extended the lead to 6-0, a two-run double by Lucky and run on a throwing error gave CCU a 9-0 lead in the sixth, and CCU added three runs in the final two innings on a pair of run-scoring wild pitches and a bases-loaded walk.
In CCU's first two regional games, Bodine, a true freshman in the No. 2 spot in the batting order, is 7 for 12 with a home run, four RBI and six runs scored.
After going a combined 1 for 9 against Rider in the opening game, Lucky and Bender in the Nos. 3 and 4 spots went 5 for 10 Saturday with three runs scored and two RBI for an offense that entered the weekend ranking fifth in Division I in runs scored with 9.24 per game and 18th in batting average at .310.
The Chants have scored a combined 22 runs in their two games.
“That middle of the order right there, 2, 3 and 4 especially, when those guys do their thing we score runs," Gilmore said.
