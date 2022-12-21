CONWAY | New Coastal Carolina football coach Tim Beck’s expertise is on offense, but he has bolstered the defensive side of the ball with his first group of signees in the 2023 class.
Beck and the Chanticleers signed six student-athletes Wednesday on the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period, and they are all defensive players.
CCU addressed each level with the signings of two defensive linemen, two linebackers and two defensive backs. Five are high school students, while Laurence Sullivan Jr. is a cornerback from East Mississippi Junior College.
The early signing period continues through Friday, and the Chants will remain busy for the remainder of the week and thereafter to add to what is thus far a very small class.
They have a number of scholarship offers out to players who have yet to commit, Beck said. Schools annually have a maximum of 25 scholarships to give and an aggregate total of 85.
Four of the signees will enroll at CCU in January for the spring semester and participate in spring practice, which will be the first under Beck, who replaced the departed Jamey Chadwell on Dec. 4.
CCU signed defensive backs Sullivan and Derrick Maxey of Atlanta; linebackers Wyatt Gedeon of Avon Lake, Ohio, and Spencer Kishbaugh of Berwick, Pennsylvania; and defensive linemen Dairo Melendez Jr. of Miami, Florida, and Matt Scicchitano of Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania.
Beck said five of the signees honored early commitments prior to the coaching change, and Sullivan was being recruited and committed following Chadwell’s departure for Liberty.
“I thanked them for believing in me and trusting in me and staying loyal to Coastal Carolina. It means a lot,” Beck said. “. . . I want guys that want to be here. There were some guys that chose not to, and that’s okay. I want guys that want to play here, they want to wear the teal and go out there and battle and fight for the people of Conway and the city and fans, and that’s what these guys are. That’s why I’m really excited about this group.”
Beck said the Chants were unable to sign at least “a couple” verbal commitments.
CCU likely lost some commitments due to the coaching change. In June, On3’s consensus team recruiting rankings had CCU inside the top 70 and No. 1 in the Sun Belt Conference with a full dozen players offering verbal commitments at the time.
On3 ranked CCU’s signing class 141st on Wednesday.
In addition, the Chants are losing at least three key players to transfer, as sophomore defensive end/linebacker Josaiah Stewart has committed to Michigan, junior center Willie Lampkin has committed to North Carolina, and quarterback Grayson McCall is in the transfer portal.
McCall and Lampkin have said they will play in Tuesday’s TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl for the Chants (9-3) against East Carolina (7-5). It’s unclear if Stewart will play.
Beck said he expects to have at least a handful of players join the team through the NCAA transfer portal, including two who have committed to be walk-ons, but they won’t be official transfers until they enroll in classes.
“We have a couple, we’re not going to talk about them yet,” Beck said. “There’s probably another four or maybe five guys that have committed to us and said they want to play football here at Coastal.”
Beck, who spent the past three seasons as offensive coordinator at N.C. State, said he doesn’t expect to gain any Wolfpack transfers.
Defensive back Derrick Maxey III of Atlanta is perhaps the jewel of the class thus far. As a high school senior this fall he played defensive back, receiver and punt returner, and reportedly had offers from numerous schools including Georgia, Oregon, Florida State and Colorado.
“He’s very dynamic,” Beck said. “The first thing that jumped out at me was his versatility and ability to do a lot of different things.
"And he comes from an incredible family . . . and that’s what makes him such a great young man as well."
Recruiting’s evolution
The early signing period has become the primary time to sign players in college football over the past several years, surpassing the traditional signing period in February.
It allows some players to enroll in January for the second academic semester, as well.
In its last five December signing classes from 2017-21 since moving up from the FCS level, CCU has signed between 15 and 22 players each year, with at least 17 players signing in four of those years.
Coastal has been on the come-up in recruiting.
Coastal’s success in 2020 and 2021 led to program-high recruiting class rankings last December of 68th by 247Sports and 75th by Rivals among all Division I programs, including 131 in FBS.
CCU’s early signing class is ranked 119th by 247Sports and also outside the top 100 by Rivals in part because of its small size. Many schools signed 20 or more players on Wednesday.
Group of Five programs like CCU now often have to wait as players wait for movement through the transfer portal to shake out.
The elimination of the required sit-out season for Division I transfers and possibility of profitable NIL (name, image and likeness) deals for players has changed the landscape of recruiting over the past couple years.
More than 1,600 football players have entered the transfer portal since it opened for the 2023 season on Dec. 5, according to ESPN.
Beck believes CCU has retained a family culture in the program through the coaching change.
“The one thing that was extremely clear from every player and parent when they talked with me just in the last two weeks was the love and the unity they felt within the program, and how much they felt like this was home even with the transition,” Beck said. “So our players did an outstanding job. We’ve got a good class.”
Beck is still in the process of determining his staff moving forward, including how many current coaches will be retained and how many will be replaced. “We’re getting close,” he said.
Recruiting will continue throughout that transition.
“We’ll keep looking for our OKGs (our kind of guys) and find those right guys for our program and for our staff and for our schemes as we continue to grow,” Beck said. “Obviously January will be a big month for us as well.”
Beck said he and his staff members will hit the recruiting trail again in early January and he plans to visit many high schools in South Carolina to build relationships with coaches in the state.
Beck said he is still targeting the defensive backfield in recruiting with the expected departures of cornerbacks Lance Boykin and D’Jordan Strong, who will pursue a pro career.
CCU’s six signees are from five states, and none are from the Carolinas.
“It’s not like, ‘Hey we’ve got to go to this spot to get players,’ you kind of go where the players are based on the need that we have and recruit that way,” Beck said. “It’s changed because you can get to anybody at any time now.”
The signees
_ Laurence Sullivan Jr. (5-10, 185), defensive back, Vicksburg, Mississippi; East Mississippi Community College: Helped his JUCO team reach a NJCAA Division I ranking as high as No. 5, go 8-3 overall and win a conference title. He recorded 55 tackles, seven pass breakups and four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, this past season. Was a running back and defensive back in high school. Has three years of eligibility remaining.
_ Derrick Maxey III (5-11, 180), defensive back, Atlanta, Georgia; Hapeville Charter Career Academy: Rated a three-star recruit as a safety, cornerback or athlete by 247Sports, Rivals, On3 and ESPN. Reportedly also had offers from Georgia, Oregon, Colorado, Florida State, Kansas, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Buffalo, Florida A&M, Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Marshall, Middle Tennessee and Central Florida. Plans to enroll at Coastal in January.
_ Wyatt Gedeon (6-1, 235), linebacker, Avon Lake, Ohio; St. Edward High School: Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports and On3 and the No. 39 prospect in Ohio for the Class of 2023 by On3. Named the 2022 Ohio High School Athletic Association All-Ohio Division I Player of the Year and High School Football All-American by Stadium Talk. Helped St. Edward win state titles in 2021 and 2022. Reportedly had numerous offers including from Air Force, Army, Navy, Marshall, Old Dominion, Toledo and Western Kentucky. Plans to enroll in January.
_ Spencer Kishbaugh (6-3, 210), linebacker, Berwick, Pennsylvania; Berwick Area High School: Rated a two-star recruit by Rivals. Was a first-time all-conference player at both outside linebacker and receiver as a senior in high school. An amateur boxer, he had 41 tackles for loss his final two years of high school and reportedly had offers from Air Force, Army and Kent State.
_ Dairo Melendez Jr. (6-0, 280), defensive lineman, Miami, Florida; Immaculata-La Salle High School: Ranked a three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN, On3 and Rivals. Had 180 tackles (105 solo), 36.5 tackles for loss and 23 QB hurries in four-year high school career. Threw shot put and discus in track. Reportedly had offers from Syracuse, Akron, Buffalo, South Alabama and Florida International.
_ Matt Scicchitano (6-4, 280), defensive line, Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania; Mount Carmel Area High School: Ranked a three-star recruit by 247Sports, On3, Rivals and ESPN, and top-30 2023 prospect in Pennsylvania by 247Sports, ESPN and On3. Played defensive line and tight end for 12-1 team as a high school senior. Reportedly had offers from Syracuse, Temple, Army, Navy, James Madison, Old Dominion, Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo and Kent State. Plans to enroll in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.