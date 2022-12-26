BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA | The 2022 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl is Coastal Carolina’s third straight bowl game and third in program history.
But the Chants enter the game with a different purpose than they had in each of the past two years.
In 2020 and 2021, the Chanticleers were capping off strong finishes to exceptional seasons with berths in the Cure Bowl in Orlando.
In 2020, the Chants were trying to complete an undefeated season and preserve a Top 10 national ranking in the AP poll before falling to Liberty 37-34 in overtime.
Last year, CCU entered the bowl having won two straight and four of its final five regular season games – the exception being a 42-40 loss to Georgia State without injured quarterback Grayson McCall – and earned a second straight 11-win season with a 47-41 win over Northern Illinois.
This season, the Chants aren’t trying to complete a strong finish to carry momentum into next season.
They’re looking for redemption.
Though the Chants are 9-3 and went 6-2 in Sun Belt Conference play, they limp into the bowl matchup with East Carolina (7-5) after being dominated in a pair of losses to end the season. They fell to James Madison 47-7 and Troy 45-26 in a conference championship game in which they trailed 31-0 and 45-13 before a pair of late touchdowns.
“We have a bad taste in our mouth,” redshirt junior linebacker JT Killen said. “We haven’t won a game in December and we’re ready to get back out there. We’re all excited and we’ll be ready to go.
“. . . It would be awesome to bounce back from the conference championship and get another ring. It would be huge for our culture and I think it’s something we all want.”
McCall’s last stand?
Three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year Grayson McCall is trying to help his teammates end the season on a high note despite playing in teal and bronze for what is likely the final time.
McCall has entered the NCAA transfer portal, though he has yet to announce his next location.
He’s being joined on the offense by center Willie Lampkin, who has announced a transfer to North Carolina but has also committed to play Tuesday.
“You’ve got a Grayson McCall that has all kinds of things in front of him whether it’s financially in the portal or the NFL, and . . . he’s playing for his brothers, and I think that’s not normal in college football now,” CCU defensive coordinator and acting head coach Chad Staggs said. “So to have him say that shows the character of the team, the love he has for these guys. And Willie Lampkin is in the portal and will play.
“We’re excited about the brotherhood, we’re excited about a tough time we’re going through but the guys are going to keep it together.”
Fifth-year ECU senior linebacker Myles Berry called McCall, who set the NCAA all-time record for passing efficiency last season, “one of the top five” quarterbacks the Pirates have faced this season, and he was excited to learn he was playing despite being in the portal.
“I was excited. I want Coastal Carolina to be full strength, I want all of their best players on the field so we can really showcase a great game and we can play at our best. . . . I’m ready for the matchup,” Berry said.
The CCU defense has lost some opt-outs, however, as linebacker/defensive end Josaiah Stewart and fifth- and sixth-year defensive backs Lance Boykin and D’Jordan Strong will not play. They have declared for the NFL Draft, and Stewart announced a transfer to Michigan.
So the Chants will have some relative inexperience at the corners in starters senior Jacob Proche and freshman Matthew McDoom, and redshirt freshman Charles Arnold Jr. or redshirt sophomore Joshua Madison starting at the free safety position.
“We’ve got some young guys, but we’ve got some talented young guys out there,” said Staggs, who is sitting in for new coach Tim Beck, who replaced Jamey Chadwell on Dec. 4 after Chadwell accepted a job at Liberty. “Obviously having extra time to get them ready has been huge. I’m excited. They practiced well. . . . They can do some things maybe better than Lance and D’Jordan can do, they just have a little more experience.”
Both teams will be trying to bounce back from poor defensive efforts late in the season. They have both allowed at least 88 points in their final two games combined.
“We’re just focusing on our technique and being fundamentally sound, I think that’s the main thing,” Berry said. “Sometimes you can lose sight of that as the season goes on. . . . With that it will translate to the ballgame.”
Rings are at stake
East Carolina is looking for its 10th bowl victory, but the Pirates haven’t played in a bowl since 2014 and haven’t won one since 2013.
They were selected to play in the Military Bowl against Boston College last year after a 7-5 regular season, but the game was canceled when the Eagles were forced to withdraw due to a combination of Covid-19 cases and injuries, and ECU was unable to play in the postseason.
So the Pirates – particularly fifth-year seniors – are ecstatic to be playing in a bowl for the first time, and plan to make the most of it.
“Last year it was taken away from us,” Berry said. “We got to go to a bowl game but didn’t get to play, so now being able to play and showcase what we’ve been practicing and what we’ve been ready to do, I’m ready for it.”
The Chants have played in nothing but scintillating bowl games.
They lost in overtime to Liberty on a blocked field goal attempt after forcing the extra session with a fumble recovery on its goal line in the final minute, and stopped Northern Illinois, Mid-American Conference champion, at the 4-yard line as time expired.
So expect a dramatic finish.
“It’s a ring game. If you win you get a ring on your finger, so why not?” graduate receiver Sam Pinckney said.
Garcia to see the field?
While Holton Ahlers, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound redshirt senior, is clearly one of the Pirates’ leaders on offense – he has completed 289 of 431 passes (67.1%) for 3,408 yards and 23 touchdowns with five interceptions this season – ECU coach Mike Houston said redshirt sophomore Mason Garcia of Horry County will likely see some playing time.
“He’s had a good prep for the last month and he’s prepared to play,” Houston said. “We have a guy sitting right there behind [Ahlers] that is prepared to play and has really shown over the last month that he’s ready for his time, so it would not shock me to see both of them tomorrow.”
Garcia (6-5, 240), who starred at Carolina Forest High, is expected to start next season with Ahlers’ departure.
“He’s grown a ton,” Ahlers said of Garcia. “He’s one of my best friends on the team. I wouldn’t want anyone else to take that role than him. He’ll be ready for it. This team and this program is ready to take the next step and he’s going to be the guy to lead them there.”
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Teams: Coastal Carolina (9-3, 6-2 Sun Belt) vs. East Carolina (7-5, 4-4 American Athletic)
When: 6:45 p.m. (ET) Tuesday, Dec. 27
Where: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama
TV: ESPN
Radio: WRNN FM 99.5
Odds: ECU -7, O/U 65
