The Heisman Trophy was on display at Brooks Stadium prior to Coastal Carolina’s season-opening 38-28 win over Army on Sept. 3.
The trophy was brought to the Conway campus for the first time by Nissan, which sponsors the award, so it was a random stop on a season-long tour.
Or was it?
For the first time in school history, the Chanticleers believe they have a player worthy of a Heisman Trophy campaign, and the school has created The Real McCall website (https://www.therealmccall.com) to promote redshirt junior quarterback Grayson McCall.
"It’s really cool," McCall said. "Obviously to get some more attention and notoriety for myself, but more importantly Coastal Carolina’s football program and a chance for myself to put my teammates’ names out there and get them some notoriety.
“We’re going to keep building on it every week. It’s definitely a project I thought was pretty neat and they did a great job with it, so I’m excited to see where it goes.”
The origins of a Heisman campaign
McCall is worthy of the campaign and attention.
In 2021, he set the all-time NCAA FBS season passing efficiency record (207.6) – claiming a mark previously set by Mac Jones of Alabama and Joe Burrow of LSU – led the nation in yards per pass attempt (11.92) and was second in completion percentage (73%) and passing yards per completion (16.32).
For his 26-game career, the redshirt junior has video game-like stats that include a 71% completion percentage, 60 touchdown passes to just seven interceptions, and 6,778 total yards passing and rushing.
He has been named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year in both of his seasons as a starter, and CCU has a 22-2 record in his starts.
He is expected to add to those stats when CCU hosts Buffalo at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“Those guys that are in front of him, playing for him and playing with him, they know he’s going to do his job, and they know if they just do their job good things can happen,” CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “So I think that puts an onus on those guys up front and perimeter receivers to go, ‘Hey man, this quarterback is going to give me an opportunity. I have to be where I’m supposed to be.’ So I think it raises the game of everybody.”
He is one of nine college or recent college athletes signed in December by Tom Brady to the Brady apparel brand, and he has another sponsorship agreement with Darlington Raceway, where he spent a recent Sunday at NASCAR’s Southern 500.
In last Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at the track, Ryan Vargas’ No. 6 car featured McCall’s face on its rear panel as part of a sponsorship with Myrtle Beach apparel printing company Native Sons, who has also inked the quarterback to a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal.
The NCAA began allowing student-athletes to sign NIL agreements last summer, and McCall has been in demand. Native Sons has created an entire line of McCall apparel, some including the slogans “The Real McCall” and “I Piss Teal,” referring to a phrase he used in a social media post announcing his return to CCU for the 2022 season.
McCall is represented in his NIL deals by Everett Sports Marketing, whose other clients include NFL stars Jones, Jonathan Taylor, Nick Chubb and Jalen Hurts, and just a few college athletes.
“I’m sure they’ll continue to find me some deals and partnerships to where I can obviously profit from it a little bit but at the same time I can impact the community and reach out and show my personality a little bit,” McCall said.
Remaining at CCU
McCall was courted by bigger programs toward the end of last season. He openly considered transferring to a Power Five school but ultimately chose to return to CCU for what will likely be his final college season before an NFL opportunity arises.
He said he and/or his high school coach were contacted by programs including Mississippi, Auburn and Nebraska, though he said rumors of North Carolina showing interest were unfounded.
He announced his return in December after learning Chadwell, the architect of CCU’s triple-option spread offense, and quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator Willy Korn were returning in 2022.
"I really like playing for both of them and I know what they’re building here is special," McCall said. "[Transferring] was a thought for a little bit but I didn’t really get too deep with it. When all the rumors started coming out, that’s when I decided to make that announcement and shut it all down because I knew I was planning on staying at Coastal Carolina."
CCU’s offense is similar to the one McCall ran for three years at Porter Ridge High in Indian Trail, North Carolina, before signing with CCU as an unheralded QB prospect.
“I would say this offense is near perfect for me and I understand it at a high level now and I really enjoy running it, so that was part of the decision [to return] as well,” he said.
Overcoming adversity in 2021-22
McCall had surgery in January – at the hands of renowned orthopedic surgeon James Andrews – to repair a partial tear in the rotator cuff of his throwing shoulder. He incurred the injury later in the season and played through it in the final three games after missing two contests.
He went through rehab exercises once or twice a day for about six months. McCall said his velocity and overall throwing distance might be down slightly as he continues to recover, but he has confidence that he can make any throw necessary, and said he had the shoulder examined by a couple doctors following the opening game.
“Following up on the game everything feels good, looks good,” McCall said. “It’s still probably not 100%, but the healing process has continued and there’s not really any limitations up to this point. I’m confident I can make all the throws out there. We’re working extremely hard to get it back to where it was and maybe even improve it and get stronger.”
Despite having to rehab for his shoulder injury, McCall was able to add about 15 pounds of muscle in the offseason through exercise and diet to bulk up to 210 pounds on his 6-foot-3 frame to become stronger, faster and he hopes more dependable. He has missed three games in his two years as a starter.
“One of my main goals this year is to show those NFL teams and more so show my teammates and prove to myself that I can be durable and play a full season,” McCall said.
McCall lost now professional tight end Isaiah Likely and receiver Jaivon Heiligh – Likely is in the NFL and Heiligh is in the Canadian Football League – off last year’s team, who combined for 125 catches for 2,040 yards and 19 TDs in 2021.
But he’s been working on building a rapport with and learning to trust his current crop of receivers that includes Georgia State grad transfer Sam Pinckney, junior Tyson Mobley and redshirt freshman Jared Brown. Receivers have dropped at least five of McCall's passes through the first two games.
“He definitely elevates the offense tremendously,” Pinckney said. “He is the leader on the team and . . . it’s very exciting watching him play.”
McCall has completed 34 of 47 passes for 482 yards and six TDs with an interception through the first two wins this season.
“There’s a lot of expectations, there’s a lot of pressure on him,” Chadwell said. “When you lose some really good players that helped him grow and you’re counting on some young guys, sometimes you feel like you’ve got to do everything perfect, then he’s coming off an injury. . . . [His teammates] have a lot of trust in him and what he did a great job of Saturday is he showed trust in them.”
More to accomplish at CCU
McCall aims to be the first three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year and help the Chants win a second Sun Belt title and second bowl game while setting himself up for the 2023 NFL Draft.
He has spoken to a number of NFL scouts who have been at practices assessing CCU’s talent, and aspires to play on Sundays.
“They believe I can play at the next level. If I can stay healthy and do the things I need to do, that opportunity would be great, and if and when it presents itself I know I’ll be ready,” McCall said. “But my head is more so right now with this team and trying to make it the best possible team it can be, and for myself being the best leader I can be and bringing these young guys along.”
As the Heisman campaign reflects, life is good as Grayson McCall.
“I’m definitely blessed to be in this position and all this stuff is things I’ve dreamed of my whole life. So all the hard work I’ve put in has started to pay off and fall into place,” McCall said. “So I’ll continue to work hard and not become complacent and continue to build off what I’ve [accomplished].”
This week's game
Who: Buffalo (0-2) at Coastal Carolina (2-0)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Brooks Stadium, Conway
Occasion: Spectator white out
TV: Online on ESPN+
Radio: WRNN 99.5 FM
