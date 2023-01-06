Former Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell took much of his coaching staff with him to Liberty University, and new Chanticleers coach Tim Beck has looked elsewhere to fill out his inaugural assistant coaching staff.
Outside linebackers and special teams coach Josh Miller is the lone holdover from Chadwell’s 2022 staff, and Beck has compiled a staff that has coaching experience at levels ranging from the NFL, USFL, Power 5, Group of 5, FCS, and high schools.
Chadwell accepted a seven-year deal from Liberty on Dec. 4, and CCU’s five-year agreement with Beck was announced later that day.
Chadwell announced a staff late last week that includes 2022 CCU offensive coaches Willy Korn (co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks), Newland Isaac (co-offensive coordinator/running backs), Bill Durkin (offensive line) and Cody Ladutko (tight ends). Tony Washington (wide receivers), who coached at CCU in 2020-21 before spending last season at West Virginia, is now also at Liberty.
CCU’s 2022 defensive line coach Skylor Magee, is Liberty’s new co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach, and football speed, strength and conditioning coach Chad Scott has also left Conway for Lynchburg, Virginia.
Miller retains the OLB/specials teams job he’s held at CCU for the past three seasons. He worked under Chadwell at both Charleston Southern and Delta State, and came to CCU after three seasons as the defensive line coach at Furman.
Noticeably absent from the staffs of either team is Chad Staggs, who was CCU’s defensive coordinator for the past four seasons and was the acting coach for CCU’s loss to East Carolina in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27 and the lead-up to the game.
Staggs has coached alongside Chadwell for a total of 12 years including Chadwell’s former stops at North Greenville, Delta State and Charleston Southern.
Beck, who accepted his first collegiate head coaching job at CCU after being an offensive coordinator at several schools including Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas and N.C. State, has hired Travis Trickett as his OC and quarterbacks coach.
Trickett has worked on staffs with notable coaches Nick Saban, Bobby Bowden, Jimbo Fisher and Rich Rodriquez, and has served eight seasons as an OC with stops at South Florida (2022), Georgia State (2017-18), Florida Atlantic (2016) and Samford (2012-15). He was also QBs coach at South Florida last season.
Beck said in his introductory press conference at CCU that he didn’t plan to call plays as head coach in order to focus more on the overall team management and performance.
Beck’s defensive coordinators and safeties coach is Craig Naivar, who has nearly 30 years of experience, including in the Pac-12 and Big 12 conferences.
Naivar was on the same coaching staff as Beck at Texas from 2017-19, came to Coastal Carolina after one year at SMU as the Mustangs' special teams coordinator and safeties coach in 2022 following two seasons as the safeties coach at Southern California from 2020-21.
CCU’s other new offensive coaches include Derek Warehime (linemen), Kriss Proctor (tight ends), Xavier Dye (running backs) and 2007 CCU graduate Perry Parks (wide receiver).
Parks was a CCU football walk-on in 2002 before becoming a team captain. He returns to Coastal after two years on the coaching staff at Charlotte, and previously coached Ridge View High in Columbia for six years, leading the Blazers to a 44-24 record.
CCU’s other new defensive coaches include Dan Carrell (co-defensive coordinator/linebackers), Jimmy Brumbaugh (defensive line/defensive run game coordinator) and Curtis Fuller (cornerbacks). Quinn Barham replaces Scott as the speed, strength and conditioning coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.