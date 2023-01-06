Former Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell took much of his coaching staff with him to Liberty University, and new Chanticleers coach Tim Beck has looked elsewhere to fill out his inaugural assistant coaching staff.

Outside linebackers and special teams coach Josh Miller is the lone holdover from Chadwell’s 2022 staff, and Beck has compiled a staff that has coaching experience at levels ranging from the NFL, USFL, Power 5, Group of 5, FCS, and high schools.

Chadwell accepted a seven-year deal from Liberty on Dec. 4, and CCU’s five-year agreement with Beck was announced later that day.

Chadwell announced a staff late last week that includes 2022 CCU offensive coaches Willy Korn (co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks), Newland Isaac (co-offensive coordinator/running backs), Bill Durkin (offensive line) and Cody Ladutko (tight ends). Tony Washington (wide receivers), who coached at CCU in 2020-21 before spending last season at West Virginia, is now also at Liberty.

CCU’s 2022 defensive line coach Skylor Magee, is Liberty’s new co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach, and football speed, strength and conditioning coach Chad Scott has also left Conway for Lynchburg, Virginia.

Miller retains the OLB/specials teams job he’s held at CCU for the past three seasons. He worked under Chadwell at both Charleston Southern and Delta State, and came to CCU after three seasons as the defensive line coach at Furman.

Noticeably absent from the staffs of either team is Chad Staggs, who was CCU’s defensive coordinator for the past four seasons and was the acting coach for CCU’s loss to East Carolina in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27 and the lead-up to the game.

Staggs has coached alongside Chadwell for a total of 12 years including Chadwell’s former stops at North Greenville, Delta State and Charleston Southern.