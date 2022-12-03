Coastal Carolina was blitzed Saturday for the second straight game despite the return of three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year Grayson McCall, and the Chanticleers now await the answers to two important questions that may both come Sunday.
Troy (11-2) raced out to a 31-0 lead and defeated CCU 45-26 in the Hercules Tires Sun Belt Football Championship Game at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama.
CCU (9-3) expects to learn its bowl site and opponent on Sunday, and it may also learn whether head coach Jamey Chadwell will be coaching the team in that game.
ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Saturday morning, citing sources, that Liberty University is offering Chadwell up to $4 million per year to replace departed head coach Hugh Freeze, who accepted a job at Auburn.
Chadwell makes a salary of approximately $1 million per year at CCU – with perks and performance bonuses making his contract worth up to $2.6 million more for him and his staff – so he would stand to receive a significant pay raise if he goes to Liberty.
Chadwell confirmed in Saturday's postgame press conference that he has spoken to Liberty officials about their opening, but said he had not not signed any contracts.
"I think any time you have opportunities at any other institution you pray through it," Chadwell said. ". . . I'm a person of faith, that's important to me. And if I'm led to go somewhere else, I'll go somewhere else. That's the way I always try to do it. I don't go for money. I don't go for anything but where do I believe I can impact people in a positive way. That's important to me.
"I'm able to do it here at Coastal and I love that, and I love our team. But any time you have any type of opportunity, you look at it and see if there is opportunity to do better for your family and different things from that standpoint."
Thamel said Saturday that CCU would likely have a replacement by Monday if Chadwell does inform the school Saturday night or Sunday that he is leaving.
Coastal has been preparing for Chadwell's possible departure for the past couple years since he has become a hot commodity with CCU's success beginning in 2000. The Chants are 31-6 over the past three seasons and have been ranked in the AP top-25 poll a total of 24 weeks over the three years.
CCU will enter its bowl off two lopsided losses, however. It fell 47-7 at James Madison last week to lose the opportunity to host Saturday’s title game.
Chadwell was asked if he thought his team’s performance was impacted by the rumors that he might be leaving the program after six years.
“I don’t know the answer. I hope it didn’t," Chadwell said. "I said something to them about it during the week. There’s so much access to social media, there’s so many things out there and they’re young people and they’re emotional. I hope it didn’t affect them but I don’t know the answer. It’s easy to say it affected us and that’s why we played [poorly], but that’s taking credit away from Troy. Troy did a great job and they beat us.”
McCall returns
McCall was termed a "game-time decision" by Chadwell because of a foot injury, but played every offensive snap aside from a two-point conversion attempt.
He completed 29 of 41 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns with an interception, which was just his second of the season and eighth of his career. He also gained 18 yards rushing and scored a touchdown on 11 carries.
“When I stepped foot on the Coastal Carolina campus in 2019 it was always one of my goals to leave a champion and win a Sun Belt title," McCall said. "Obviously last week I was out on the sideline and I had to watch that, and that was tough for me. It’s all about my brothers and my team. I wasn’t going to let them down even if I was 50 percent going into the week I was begging coach all week to just to throw me out there and let me go battle with my boys.
"It’s the guys and the relationships we have in the locker room that motivate me to go out there and go to war every day. We didn’t take full advantage of the opportunity but I’m grateful I got to go out there and battle with my boys.”
The four total TDs give the redshirt junior 94 touchdowns that he was responsible for in his CCU career, which breaks the school record (91) previously held by Alex Ross.
McCall was noticeably rusty in the first half after not playing since injuring the foot against Appalachian State on Nov. 3. He completed 9 of 15 passes for just 69 yards in the first two quarters.
"We had a great plan in the first half, just one out of our 11 wasn't doing his job or something like that, just small minute details that we weren't taking care of," McCall said.
Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson, meanwhile, completed 12 of 17 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns.
Game recap
Troy ran roughshod over the Chants early, amassing a 31-0 lead in the first 20:13 of the game.
Brooks Buce capped the game’s opening possession with a 35-yard field goal, and Troy’s first play after CCU punted following three offensive plays was a 65-yard touchdown pass from Watson to Deshon Stoudemire, who caught the ball at midfield while cutting across the field and raced down the right side to the end zone.
Coastal punted following five plays and a pair of tackles for loss on its second possession, and the Trojans drove 62 yards in four plays to score on an 8-yard DK Billingsley run to take a 17-0 lead.
The Chants survived a failed fourth down attempt at its own 34-yard line when they forced a Troy punt with the help of an Adrian Hope sack, but the Trojans had the ball back four plays later and Billingsley scored on a 33-yard run.
Another three-and-out punt by the Chants set up a 67-yard Watson touchdown pass to Rajae’ Johnson, who slipped behind the defense for a catch at midfield and raced 50 yards for a score that gave Troy a 31-0 lead 5:13 into the second quarter.
Coastal was outgained 306-140 in the first half, when it gave up 266 yards passing to a team that was averaging 247.4 passing per game on the season.
CCU scored on its final possession of the first half and the opening possession of the second half to give the impression that it was going to get back into the game, but Troy scored two touchdowns in less than four minutes to take a 32-point lead.
The Chants drove 70 yards in nine plays for an 8-yard McCall TD run up the middle with 29 seconds left in the second quarter, and 75 yards in six plays for a 30-yard TD catch by Jared Brown early in the third.
Brown caught a short pass to the left, deked a defender and outran a pair of defenders down the left sideline to the end zone to pull the Chants within 31-13, and a two-point conversion attempt failed.
The Chants failed on a two-point conversion attempt and trailed 31-13.
Johnson then got behind the CCU safeties again for a one-handed, 36-yard TD catch over the middle, and on the first play of CCU’s ensuing possession, McCall had a ball wet from rain slip out of his hand while attempting to throw for a fumble that Troy recovered at the CCU 7, leading to a 3-yard Billingsley TD run.
The Trojans initially settled for a short field goal, but CCU’s JaQuon Griffin ran over the center on the kick, which is a personal foul, leading to Billingsley’s third TD run that put Troy up 45-13 late in the third quarter.
Sam Pinckney, who leaped for a nice catch at the left sideline, and Tyson Mobley, who broke a couple tackles en route to the end zone, scored on a pair of McCall throws in the fourth quarter to cut Troy’s lead to 19.
“They really took it to us from the opening drive and we did not respond at all in the first half,” Chadwell said. “I was proud of our team trying to come back there in the second half. I thought we showed a lot of effort, a lot of fight. I’m disappointed obviously in the outcome but I’m not disappointed in this team. I’m really proud of them and this season.”
McCall’s interception near the end zone inside the final two minutes ended CCU’s final drive.
CCU won the East Division despite losing 17 starters on offense and defense and all primary special teams players, and more than a dozen of those players were super seniors and many of them were multi-year starters.
“I know how many people we lost and the injuries we had to overcome, and us not really having a lot of super seniors and losing the amount of experience that we had,” Chadwell said Friday. “This year was supposed to be sort of a rebuild, and for us to come out and represent the East [Division} and play for the Sun Belt championship says a lot about our players.”
