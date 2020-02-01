Beckwith, Gilmore embrace

Coastal Carolina baseball coach Gary Gilmore embraces pitcher Andrew Beckwith after Beckwith pitched his second complete game of the College World Series. The Chanticleers defeated TCU 4-1 Friday night.

 Lindsay Hickman lindsay.hickman@myhorrynews.com
Coastal Carolina baseball coach Gary Gilmore is dealing with a health scare. 
 
In a Saturday news release from Coastal Carolina Associate Athletic Director Kevin Davis, the university announced that recent tests revealed a large mass in Gilmore’s liver. Doctors believe that the mass may be cancerous.
 
“Over the next few days, he will undergo further tests to determine the nature of the problem and the next steps,” the statement said.
 
Gilmore was unavailable for comment on Saturday and there is no word on whether the coach will miss any part of the 2020 season.
 
Gilmore is entering his 25th season as Coastal Carolina's coach and his 30th overall as a head coach.
 
Gilmore has amassed a record of 1,216-604-4, with 963 of those wins coming at Coastal. The 1,216 wins put him at sixth among active NCAA head coaches. 
 
Gilmore has guided Coastal to being one of the best college baseball programs in the country. The Chanticleers have only missed the NCAA tournament four times since 2000. As a regular in the NCAA tournament, Coastal has been to three NCAA Super Regionals since 2008. The most notable was 2016, which ended in a national championship for the Chanticleers. 
 
The news about Gilmore comes with less than two weeks until the start of the 2020 season. Coastal Carolina will open the new season on Feb. 14 against UNC-Greensboro.
 
First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Springs Brooks Stadium.
 
More to come on this story.

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.