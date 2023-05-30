Coastal Carolina University baseball coach Gary Gilmore has determined when his legendary career will come to a close.
Gilmore said he will retire at the conclusion of the 2024 season, and also indicated he expects longtime assistant coach Kevin Schnall to succeed him as head coach.
“Absolutely that is the plan,” Gilmore said Monday night. “Coach Schnall has been very loyal and patient, and with my cancer challenges I need to spend as much time with my family and coach up my four grandsons for as long as God allows me to.
“I can’t imagine a better life than the one God has given me. So many blessings.”
Gilmore, 65, has been coaching for the past three seasons through treatments for pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer that is also present in his liver.
Schnall, CCU’s associate head coach and recruiting coordinator, served as acting head coach during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season after Gilmore was diagnosed with cancer early that year and began receiving treatments at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
Gilmore’s last checkup at MD Anderson was May 1-4 and “all the cancer is stable at this time,” he said. His next checkup is in August. Though the cancer is not operable or curable at this time, it can be controlled and managed for many years through treatments and medication, and has been since Gilmore’s early treatments.
"I'm going strong and feel awesome but the reality is I have pancreatic cancer that's in my liver as well," Gilmore said. "My doctor feels great about where I'm at but again only God knows what tomorrow brings."
Schnall is a 20-year CCU assistant over two stints from 2001-12 and 2016 to this year.
Gilmore has a chance to add to his legacy at CCU this weekend, as the Chanticleers (39-19) host their fifth NCAA regional under him, beginning play at 7 p.m. Friday against Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) tournament champion Rider (35-19) at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Duke (35-21) and UNC Wilmington (34-21) begin the regional at 1 p.m. Friday.
A championship career
Gilmore’s 28-season coaching legacy at CCU includes leading the Chanticleers to the improbable 2016 NCAA national championship.
The CCU alumnus has a record at CCU of 1,079-570-3 and an overall collegiate coaching record of 1332-672-5 that includes six years at USC Aiken, where he reached the Division II College World Series in 1993.
Coastal is making its 18th Division I regional appearance under Gilmore – all since 2001 – and the Chants have advanced to three Super Regionals in 2008, 2010 and 2016.
This season’s Sun Belt Conference regular season championship is the program’s third since joining the league in 2017. The Chants have also won a pair of Sun Belt tournament titles after winning 10 Big South Conference regular-season titles and 11 Big South tournament championships.
The Chants have five 50-win seasons since 2001.
The 2016 consensus national coach of the year was inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame last year and entered the 2023 season fourth among active Division I coaches in career wins and 22nd all-time.
Eleven of his CCU players have either been a finalist or semifinalist for a National Player of the Year Award, and Andrew Beckwith was named the 2016 Gregg Olson Award winner as the college baseball breakout player of the year and the nation’s Male Athlete of the Year by the Touchdown Club of Columbus.
Gilmore has coached 38 players to All-America honors, and has had 91 players drafted and 125 sign professional contracts, including shortstop Eirc Brown, who was the first Chant to be selected in the first round of the MLB Draft when he was chosen by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022.
Gilmore received the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Jerry Kindall Character in Coaching Award in 2021.
