Coastal Carolina University baseball coach Gary Gilmore has determined when his legendary career will come to a close.

Gilmore said he will retire at the conclusion of the 2024 season, and also indicated he expects longtime assistant coach Kevin Schnall to succeed him as head coach.

“Absolutely that is the plan,” Gilmore said Monday night. “Coach Schnall has been very loyal and patient, and with my cancer challenges I need to spend as much time with my family and coach up my four grandsons for as long as God allows me to.

“I can’t imagine a better life than the one God has given me. So many blessings.”

Gilmore, 65, has been coaching for the past three seasons through treatments for pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer that is also present in his liver.

Schnall, CCU’s associate head coach and recruiting coordinator, served as acting head coach during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season after Gilmore was diagnosed with cancer early that year and began receiving treatments at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Gilmore’s last checkup at MD Anderson was May 1-4 and “all the cancer is stable at this time,” he said. His next checkup is in August. Though the cancer is not operable or curable at this time, it can be controlled and managed for many years through treatments and medication, and has been since Gilmore’s early treatments.

"I'm going strong and feel awesome but the reality is I have pancreatic cancer that's in my liver as well," Gilmore said. "My doctor feels great about where I'm at but again only God knows what tomorrow brings."

Schnall is a 20-year CCU assistant over two stints from 2001-12 and 2016 to this year.

Gilmore has a chance to add to his legacy at CCU this weekend, as the Chanticleers (39-19) host their fifth NCAA regional under him, beginning play at 7 p.m. Friday against Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) tournament champion Rider (35-19) at Springs Brooks Stadium.