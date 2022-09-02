Coastal Carolina scheduled a storied, quality opponent for its 2022 season opener, and one thing is clear: there is excitement in the community and on campus for the game.
Reserved and single-game tickets at Brooks Stadium have sold out for Saturday’s 7 p.m. kickoff against Army, setting the stage for the largest home crowd in the 20-year history of the football program.
The expanded stadium can now hold 20,000 and a sellout is possible, if not probable. The largest announced attendance is 18,674 set last October. Students don’t need tickets. They can enter through Gate 2 with their CINO ID card.
“It’s going to be an unbelievable atmosphere, one that I know we’re looking forward to,” CCU coach Jamey Chadwell said. “As a coach you look forward to running out of those tunnels and seeing those big crowds and [knowing], ‘Oh man, this is a big deal, it’s a big moment.’ ”
The Black Knights aren’t an ideal opening opponent considering how physical they are with their tight-formation, triple-option offense and the toll their blocking schemes can take on the defensive line and linebackers.
The Black Knights’ relentless rushing attack was second in FBS last season at 281 rushing yards per game, and Army ranked fourth in FBS in fewest tackles-for-loss allowed per game.
“I don’t know if there’s a good time to play them at all because what they do to you presents a lot of challenges and I know they’ve caused a lot of headaches for our staff already trying to prepare for them,” Chadwell said. “I don’t think you ever stop them, but we’re going to have to try to do a great job to slow them down and give us a chance to win the game.”
Scouting the Black Knights
Army is coming off its second consecutive nine-win season and has played in a bowl game in five of the past six seasons. The independent went 9-4 last year with a 24-22 win over Missouri in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl to close coach Jeff Monken’s eighth season.
The Black Knights lost quarterback Christian Anderson, last year’s leading rusher and passer, so senior Tyhier Tyler is expected to start under center. He played in 11 games last season, rushing for 486 yards and seven touchdowns.
Running backs Tyrell Robinson (72 carries, 609 yards, 3 TDs in 2021) and Jakobi Buchanan (136 carries, 504 yards, 12 TDs) also return.
“They’re coming low off the ball, trying to root you off the football,” Chadwell said. “There’s just so much discipline that comes with it, over and over. It’s not one play, it’s can you do it 75 times? They’re going to keep doing it every play, and you have to [defend] it right, you have to be physical enough to handle that, and there’s a mental toughness piece to it.”
Though they threw for less than 100 yards per game last season, the Black Knights get big plays through the air, ranking second nationally with an average of 20.5 yards per completion. They returned their top three receivers.
“They’re going to be able to run the football,” Chadwell said. “The main thing we have to do and the biggest thing we’ve been focusing on is making sure that we do our assignments. . . . Where they really get after people is when someone misses an assignment and they go 50 or they go 60 or they go 70 [yards].”
Army ranked 15th nationally in total defense in 2021, allowing just 328.4 yards per game while holding 11 of 13 opponents under 25 points, and returned several veterans on defense, particularly in the secondary.
A new-look Chanticleers
Coastal and Alabama are the only two FBS programs to post at least 11 wins in each of the past two years.
But the Chants have a lot of holes to fill with the loss of 15 starters on offense and defense, including numerous multi-year starters and six-year players, as well as all primary special teams players.
“[We have] a lot of new faces that we’re trying to implement throughout this fall camp,” Chadwell said. “We’ve had a challenging fall camp trying to find one, leaders to step up, and two, who we can count on when it matters.
“I’m looking forward to seeing this team grow. There are going to be some challenges we’re facing with some of the inexperience we have. We’ve seen that throughout fall camp, just taking it day by day. But I do like our mindset.”
Eighteen freshmen or sophomores – many with a redshirt year – appear in the season-opening two-deep depth chart.
“We knew we were going to be younger. I don’t know if I quite knew how young,” Chadwell said. “We know there are probably going to be some mistakes just because of the inexperience but we’ve got to find ways to overcome that. That’s the main focus for us. We’re not going to be perfect, but we’ve got to keep striking and keep believing in what we’re doing.”
CCU features the Sun Belt Conference’s preseason offensive and defensive players of the year in redshirt junior quarterback Grayson McCall and sophomore defensive end Josaiah Stewart.
Both are coming off preseason surgeries, however, as McCall had shoulder surgery after setting the FBS record for passing efficiency last season while leading the Chants’ spread-option offense to FBS rankings of fifth in both scoring and total offense.
Because of his surgery, Chadwell said McCall missed summer passing drills and his throws were limited early in the fall camp.
“I think he’s made tremendous strides,” Chadwell said. “. . . We expect him to play well Saturday night and be who he is. We feel good about where he’s at mentally, where he’s at physically, that he’ll go out and be able to play the way he’s capable of.”
Stewart, who was fifth in the nation in 2021 with 12.5 sacks while also forcing three fumbles, is expected to be a stalwart of the defense along with nose tackle Jerrod Clark and cornerbacks D’Jordan Strong and Lance Boykin. Redshirt junior JT Killen and redshirt sophomore Shane Bruce have stepped into the starting inside linebacker positions.
“You’ll see a lot of passion in our defense, a lot of excitement,” Killen said. “It’s a bunch of dudes who are hungry and want to go play and want to go play good.”
Senior Reese White and sophomore Braydon Bennett are both big-play running backs, but Bennett is questionable to play due to an injury. Speedy and elusive junior Aaron Bedgood will spend more time in the backfield as he transitions from a receiver position.
CCU lost 161 receptions, 2,645 receiving yards and 24 receiving TDs between departed tight end Isaiah Likely and receivers Jaivon Heiligh and Kameron Brown. Experienced Georgia State transfer Sam Pinckney, junior Tyson Mobley, redshirt freshman Jared Brown and redshirt senior tight end Xavier Gravette will be among McCall’s favorite targets.
Bedgood believes the receivers will impress this season: “We have a lot of talent in the room,” he said. “It’s just a lot of guys who haven’t been able to play. But they know what to do, they’ve been in the program for a while, so I think they’re excited and are going to come out to play.”
Center Willie Lampkin and super senior Antwine Loper, who have a combined 54 starts, return to an offensive line that has three new starters, including redshirt sophomore Willie Moise at right guard.
In addition to Bennett being questionable to play Saturday, defensive lineman Travis Geiger is also questionable and injuries hit the receiving corps during the rigors of fall camp.
“We will not be completely healthy coming into the first game, that’s just part of camp,” Chadwell said.
The Chants open the season with three consecutive non-conference home games, with FCS foe Gardner-Webb and Buffalo coming to Conway over the next two Saturdays. With Virginia on the schedule on Nov. 19, Chadwell said he believes the Chants have the toughest non-conference schedule during his tenure.
“It’s a great opening game for us to really see where we’re at with our young team and some of the new players that are going to be playing quite a bit for us,” Chadwell said.
CCU and Army have four games scheduled over six seasons. They will meet next November in West Point, New York, and have another home-and-home series in 2026-27.
FanFest debuts
"FanFest @Teal Town" presented by Grand Strand Nissan has been created for home games and debuts Saturday with the Heisman Trophy on display.
FanFest will open 2 ½ hours before the kickoff of each home game and will be located on the Mullen-Wylie Plaza outside of Gate 1 at Brooks Stadium.
FanFest is an interactive experience that will give fans an opportunity to meet student-athletes on other CCU teams. Each game will feature different experiences including inflatables, photo booths, tailgate giveaways, face painting, a mobile gaming truck, outdoor games, and vehicles on display. Mascot Chauncey and the Chanticleer Dance Team will also be featured.
Chants in the NFL
Multiple players from the 2021 team are currently signed by NFL teams, including draft picks Isaiah Likely of the Baltimore Ravens and Jeffrey Gunter of the Cincinnati Bengals, who both made their respective teams’ 53-man rosters.
Defensive lineman C.J. Brewer has been signed to the Buffalo Bills practice squad.
They are joined in the NFL by former teammates Tarron Jackson, a Philadelphia Eagles defensive end, and Anthony Chesley, a 2018 CCU grad who has been signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad. The cornerback has previously spent time with Cincinnati, Houston and Indianapolis.
Former CCU cornerback Josh Norman has been in the NFL since 2012.
“I hope we provided them a great foundation, once they got the opportunity, to take advantage of it,” Chadwell said. “To see that, that gives great hope for our current players to say, ‘Hey, if I put the work in I’ve got a great shot.’ It gives hope to the recruits we have out there that are committed and our future ones.”
Hall of Fame Class announced
CCU’s first two football coaches covering 15 seasons are among 11 individuals who have been selected as the 2022 Buddy Sasser Athletic Hall of Fame class.
David Bennett coached the Chants for the program’s first nine seasons, winning four Big South Conference titles, and Joe Moglia coached six seasons, leading CCU to the No. 1 national FCS ranking in both the 2014 and 2015 seasons.
Former CCU president David A. DeCenzo is also being inducted, along with former baseball players Andrew Beckwith, Alex Cunningham, Dock Doyle and Taylor Motter, Ikeiylah Brown from women’s track & field, Jason Flanagan from men’s track & field, Lena Schaeffner from women’s golf, and De’Angelo Henderson, a former running back who set the Division I record for touchdowns in consecutive games at 35.
Induction ceremonies will be held Oct. 14 and Nov. 11.
