It was instantly dubbed the "Myrtle Hurdle."
CJ Beasley’s leap over fully upright 5-foot-11 Georgia Southern defensive back Justin Birdsong to score the winning touchdown on Oct. 1 at Brooks Stadium is already becoming one of the most iconic plays in Coastal Carolina football history.
The Chants were trailing 30-28 before the 24-yard TD run with 38 seconds to play.
Were it not for injuries to the top three running backs on Coastal Carolina’s 2022 depth chart, the play would have never occurred.
Nor would Beasley’s three games with more than 120 yards from scrimmage and five combined touchdowns.
Nor, perhaps, would one or more of undefeated CCU’s six wins this season.
Braydon Bennett was injured in preseason, Reese White was injured in the early stages of the third game, and Aaron Bedgood was injured on the first offensive series of the season. None have played since incurring their injuries.
Mostly in their absence, Beasley has rushed for 524 yards and four touchdowns on 87 carries this season for an average of more than 6 yards per carry, and has added 12 receptions for 136 yards and a score.
“In my opinion he has been our MVP just from a standpoint of you lose those two running backs, then you lose a Reese White, who has played a lot,” CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “We had no experience back there, very limited, and he has come and done a fantastic job of what we’ve asked him to do. Without him, we wouldn’t be sitting where we’re at.”
Anatomy of an epic play
Chadwell likens the hurdle to the stop inside the 2-yard line on the final play of CCU’s 22-17 win in 2020 against BYU, which was ranked as a Top 10 program at the time, in the annals of CCU football at the FBS level.
“That run was tremendous,” Chadwell said. “The Myrtle Hurdle will be one [play] that I think people around here and fans will remember because of the significance of it, when it happened and how it happened.
“I was not surprised because he does it a bunch. I think he’s probably just doing it to try to get the T-shirt made, to be honest.”
Being able to leap over defenders isn’t happenstance.
Beasley ran the 110- and 300-meter hurdles in high school track – the 110 hurdles were nearly chest-high – and he practices leaping over tackling dummies on the practice field.
As Birdsong was approaching to attempt a tackle, Beasley thought he was going to come in low. But Birdsong rose up once he realized Beasley was going to elevate, and tried to get a piece of him with his arm.
Once airborne, Beasley used his left hand to push off Birdsong’s helmet with his legs outspread in a leapfrog position. He landed around the 10-yard line and continued into the end zone.
He said his instincts as a hurdler were triggered in an instant.
“When I’m running, if I’m coming up on a hurdle fast, I’ll chop-chop [steps] before I jump, and my body just instinctively did that,” Beasley said. “I thought he was going to get me because he shot up, so naturally I kind of pushed off a little bit to get over him.”
The play is potentially lucrative for Beasley, as he has been contacted about multiple NIL (name, image and likeness) offers, and he said two "Myrtle Hurdle" T-shirts have been created and are being sold through BreakingT and The Teal Collective.
“I’ll take some time to go over it and see which ones are good for me,” said Beasley, who showed off one of the T-shirts during a media interview. “It feels good to actually have a shirt of your own.”
The run to the top
Beasley, a Florida native who was rated as a three-star running back coming out of Maury High in Norfolk, Virginia, had the misfortune of being a young player at a deep position over his first two seasons.
He played in just one game while redshirting as a freshman in 2020 and had just 14 carries last season while playing predominantly on special teams.
“It would have been easy for him to leave, it would have been easy for him to pout,” Chadwell said. “And he worked and his number got called.”
Chadwell said the offensive coaches asked Beasley to put weight on his 5-foot-10 frame in the offseason so he could play a role as a physical back in the box, and he is listed at 205 pounds this season compared to 185 on the 2021 roster.
That has allowed him to withstand the punishment of an average of 20 touches per game over the past three weeks.
“So he took to heart what we wanted him to be and the role he had, and he put a lot of work into that,” Chadwell said. “. . . I thought his character of who he was really showed through as far as the work ethic he put in, especially through the summer. When guys went down he just kept rising to the occasion.”
To the point of now being at or near the top of the running back depth chart.
“If I’m those other guys I’m worried if I come back, if I’m even going to get to play because of the way he’s been playing,” Chadwell said. “I think that says a lot about him and what he was able to do with the opportunity he was given.”
Beasley embraced his special teams role last year, registering four tackles on kick returns and blocking a punt that was returned for a touchdown.
“Coming out of high school you hear you’re going to be on special teams, especially if you’re like the guy at the school, you hear special teams and you’re like, ‘We don’t do special teams,’” Beasley said. “But as the years went on I kind of embraced my role and started to have more and more fun with it. I realized everybody’s time is different, at least I’m on the field. I gave it 100% to show them that I really want this.”
Beasley is looking forward to the upcoming off week following Saturday’s noon kickoff against Old Dominion at Brooks Stadium to give his body a rest. He considers taking care of his body in the offseason and between games “a second job.”
Beasley said he welcomes his injured brethren returning to the lineup to share the ball-carrying load.
“I’m not a selfish kind of guy,” he said. “I like to see all my boys eat. It brings a lot more talent to the table . . . That’s a scary sight for other teams.”
It is homecoming weekend at CCU and Beasley will have a lot of family in attendance – watching to see if another iconic play is born.
“I basically have a team coming, like 25 of us or something,” Beasley said. “You’re going to be able to hear them, too. They’ll be loud.”
They should be easy to spot. They’ll be the group sporting the fast-selling ‘Myrtle Hurdle’ T-shirts.
Facing the Monarchs
Old Dominion is one of four teams new to the Sun Belt Conference in 2022.
They are 2-3 overall and 1-0 in the league with a 29-26 win over Arkansas State on Sept. 24 and a season-opening 20-17 win over Virginia Tech. They were off last weekend, and have losses to East Carolina, Virginia and Liberty.
Old Dominion tied for second in the seven-team Conference USA East Division last season at 6-6 overall and 5-3 in the league before losing to Tulsa 30-17 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl at Brooks Stadium.
The Monarchs won five straight games to finish the regular season after a 1-6 start under first-year head coach Ricky Rahne.
“This conference is incredibly challenging,” Rahne said. “The level of talent that is available each and every week, the type of coaching that’s going on, recruiting. You’re going to have to show me the [Group of Five] conferences that are better than this. . . . There are no off weeks, every single game you go into is going to be a battle.”
The Monarchs have players on both sides of the ball who are among national leaders. Despite being off last week and playing only five games, linebacker Jason Henderson leads the nation with 80 tackles, including a school-record 21 against Arkansas State, and receiver Ali Jennings is second in receiving yards with 688.
Saturday’s game
Who: Old Dominion (3-2, 1-0 Sun Belt) at CCU (6-0, 3-0 SBC)
When: noon, Saturday
Where: Brooks Stadium, Conway
Occasion: Homecoming and Hall of Fame Weekend
TV: ESPNU
Radio: WRNN FM 99.5
