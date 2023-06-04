CONWAY | Coastal Carolina’s bats remained hot and the Chanticleers avenged Friday night’s upset loss to Rider on Sunday afternoon with a 13-5 win to set up a showdown with Duke on Sunday night.
Because they are coming from the loser’s bracket in the NCAA Conway Regional, CCU (41-20) must defeat the Blue Devils (37-21) to set up a deciding championship game against them on Monday, which will likely be played early in the afternoon.
The Chants received their third consecutive stellar start of the regional, this time from super senior righthander Jack Billings, who took a no-hitter into the seventh inning.
Billings’ start helps the Chants preserve many of their arms for the game or two against Duke.
He’s the second CCU starter to no-hit the Broncs (36-21) through six innings in three days, as Liam Doyle pitched six no-hit innings Friday night but threw 99 pitches and did not come out for the seventh inning. The CCU bullpen allowed nine runs in the seventh and the Chants lost 11-10 in 10 innings to fall into the loser’s bracket.
Billings was more efficient, throwing just 60 pitches through six innings, which allowed him to continue into the eighth inning. He was pulled with one out in the bottom of the eighth and allowed five hits, five runs and a walk with four strikeouts.
His 66th pitch was lined into right field for a single by John Volpe leading off the bottom of the seventh. Billings allowed a run in the inning but struck out Brendan O’Donnell with two runners on to end the inning on his 25th pitch of the frame.
Billings entered the game 3-0 with a 4.35 earned-run average in 14 appearances this season.
Combined with Doyle and Saturday starter Riley Eikhoff, who threw a complete game in a win over UNC Wilmington, CCU starters have pitched 22 1/3 innings and allowed 11 hits in the regional.
He was relieved by super senior righthander Davis Tyndall, who allowed an RBI single before inducing a double-play ground ball to end the eighth.
Offense keeps on chugging
The Chants jumped on Rider senior Dylan Heine, who allowed seven runs on 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year Caden Bodine remained red hot in the regional, going 2 for 4 with a run and 2 RBI, making him 9 for 16 with two home runs, six RBI and seven runs scored in the regional.
Payton Eeles also homered for the Chants on Sunday, hitting a three-run homer in a five-run second inning as part of a 3-for-5 afternoon with five RBI and two runs scored.
The Chants added three runs in the fourth inning to take an 8-0 lead and added two in the eighth and three in the ninth to keep the Broncs at bay. CCU has scored 35 runs in its three regional games.
Duke up next
Coastal is trying to reach its fourth Super Regional in its 18th regional since 2001, joining those in 2008, 2010 and 2016, when the Chants won the national championship.
Duke finished fifth overall in the ACC with a 16-13 conference record and is ranked as high as 17th in national polls.
While CCU is led by its offense and has a pitching ERA of more than 6.10, Duke is strong on the mound and not as proficient at the plate.
The Blue Devils' pitching staff is eighth in Division I with a 3.95 ERA, fourth in strikeouts per nine innings with 11, and in the top 20 in both hits allowed per nine innings and WHIP (walks and hits per nine innings)
Offensively, Duke ranks 43rd in the nation in scoring at 7.8 runs per game and 158th in batting average at .278.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.