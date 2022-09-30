Georgia Southern is coming to Conway on Saturday.
In past years that would have meant the Eagles’ triple-option offense grinding out yardage against Coastal Carolina on the ground.
But this isn’t your father’s or older brother’s version of the Eagles.
They are airing it out this season under former Southern California coach Clay Helton and offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis, who was co-offensive coordinator last season of a Western Kentucky team that led the nation in passing yards per game.
They brought in three-year starting Buffalo quarterback Kyle Vantrease through the transfer portal to lead the offense, and through four games they’ve thrown the ball 192 times for 1,290 yards.while rushing 133 times for 748 yards.
The drastic change has been successful, as the Eagles – coming off a 3-9 season in 2021 under coach Chad Lunsford and an interim replacement after four games – are 3-1 and made headlines by beating Nebraska 45-42 in Lincoln, Nebraska, leading to the firing of Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost the next day.
They average 509.5 yards of offense per game, which ranks 10th in FBS, and 39.8 points-per-game, which ranks 24th nationally.
“They’ve got some really good skill guys on the perimeter, but their quarterback is fantastic,” CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “He knows where to get the ball, he’s accurate with it and he doesn’t panic when things go wrong. . . . He’s really instilled a lot of confidence in them. They’ve got a lot of confidence in what they’re doing and it extends from him and the way he’s playing.”
Hurricane Ian’s impact
The game time has been moved from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to accommodate Georgia Southern’s travel plans through and around Hurricane Ian.
It is Family Weekend at CCU, and all tickets are sold out for the second time this season. The Chants also sold out the season opener against Army, when a school-record 21,165 packed Brooks Stadium.
Though the Chants have prepared this week to play through inclement weather in the game, the forecast is for partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the 60s, practically no wind and little chance of rain.
Assessing McCall, mounting injuries
CCU quarterback Grayson McCall missed much of the second half of last week’s win at Georgia State with an apparent right ankle injury. Chadwell said he has been limited in practice this week but is expected to play.
“We’re anticipating him to play obviously. What his percent will be, we don’t know that,” Chadwell said. “Once we get to game time he’ll feel great whether he’s 100% or not.”
Sixth-year graduate Bryce Carpenter, who has seen a lot of playing time in his career at quarterback, and redshirt sophomore Jarrett Guest, who threw an interception and scored on a run last week against Georgia State in relief of McCall, will likely fill in if McCall misses time Saturday.
The Chants are expected to get starting cornerbacks D’Jordan Strong and Lance Boykin back after they missed the Georgia State win, and players including Manny Stokes Jr., Jacob Proche and Matthew McDoom got more playing time in the secondary their absence as CCU held the Panthers to 231 yards passing with two interceptions.
“We’ve got depth. We’ve got guys that are young but can play,” Strong said. “We’ve got guys who haven’t touched the field yet who can still go out there and play. . . . It speaks volumes to the way we recruit as well. I feel this is a very deep depth team.”
CCU is without its top three running backs entering the season, as Braydon Bennett has been out since being injured in the preseason, Aaron Bedgood has been out since he was injured on the third offensive play of the season, and Reese White has just two carries in the past two weeks due to injury.
Redshirt sophomore CJ Beasley has stepped up with a team-high 60 carries for 345 yards and a TD while adding seven catches for 114 yards and a score out of the backfield.
“Over the first four weeks, in my opinion he has been our MVP just from a standpoint of you lose those two running backs, then you lose a Reese White, who has played a lot,” Chadwell said. “We had no experience back there, very limited, and he has come and done a fantastic job of what we’ve asked him to do. Without him we wouldn’t be sitting where we’re at.”
Stepping up at WR
Georgia State grad transfer Sam Pinckney is CCU’s leading receiver this season and has been the most consistent ball-catcher, as the Chants are looking for wideouts to replace the production of the departed isaiah Likely (in the NFL), Jaivon Heiligh (in the CFL) and Kameron Brown.
Redshirt freshman Jared Brown (6-0, 185) had a coming out performance last week, catching five passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns and rushing four times for 27 yards for 156 all-purpose yards.
The shifty receiver had a couple drops against Army and was impacted by sickness in the next two games.
“He’s finally getting back to where he’s healthy and getting confident in what he’s doing, and what he did the other day showed,” Chadwell said. “With the injuries we’ve had, he’s a guy we need to get the football to, so we’ve worked hard to try to do that.
“He’s got a gear that most people don’t have and he’s really dynamic and can make people miss. We definitely don’t have enough of that if you’ve watched us play.”
Scouting Georgia Southern
In addition to their win at Nebraska on Sept. 10, the Eagles also crushed Morgan State 59-7 in their opener, fell to UAB 35-21 on the road in Week 3, and rebounded last week with a 34-23 win over Ball State.
“I really liked how our kids responded after their first loss of the season,” Helton said. “I thought their approach when they walked in the building on Sunday of just being a mad and angry football team that had a chip on its shoulder and carried that throughout the week was just a great lesson to be learned.”
Vantrease (6-2, 225) was 26 of 39 for 310 yards and two touchdowns without an interception against Ball State, and also rushed for 15 yards and a score. Against Nebraska, he completed 37 of 56 attempts for 409 yards and a TD with two interceptions, and rushed for a score.
Helton said he was impressed last week with Vantrease’s decision-making, veteran leadership, timing, accuracy and distribution of the ball.
“He’s grown within this system,” Helton said. “He’s one of the better quarterbacks in our league and we expect it from him. That’s the reason he came here to be a part of a system where he could really shine and he’s doing that. So I’m proud for him. As he excels we excel as a team.”
The offensive line has been reliable if not dominant for the Eagles, as they rank in the top 10 nationally in fewest sacks allowed (one) and fewest tackles-for-loss (12).
Vantrease played through a sore right throwing shoulder last week and was limited in practice this week, but is expected to play.
CCU faced Vantrease last season in a 28-25 win at Buffalo, when he completed 13 of 20 passes for 146 yards and gained 24 yards on two carries, and was not responsible for a touchdown.
CCU is streaking
The Chants have won seven straight games and three consecutive Sun Belt Conference games dating back to last season.
They have amassed more than 500 yards of offense in each of their past two games and have forced 14 turnovers – 12 on defense and two on special teams – which is tied with Southern Cal for the most in FBS. The Chants had 12 turnovers in 13 games last season.
Vantrease has thrown six interceptions this year.
The Chants are fifth in the nation in turnover margin at 1.75 per game, though they’ve committed seven turnovers of their own, including five fumbles.
“Last year we couldn’t get a turnover defensively,” Chadwell said. “This year it’s something obviously we’re emphasizing and something our players take pride in. Where we can help is . . . offensively we’ve got to do a better job of holding onto it so we’re not just trying to keep serve with our defense, the ones they’re getting.”
Thirteen different players have worn CCU’s turnover cloak on the sideline for being responsible for a turnover. Boykin is the only player with more than one.
“It’s like an interception competition going on, since Lance got here,” Strong said. “One thing about Lance is he talks a lot of smack. Before he even played he was like, ‘I’m going to have more interceptions.’ ” I’m like, ‘Dang bro, you haven’t even suited up yet.’
“So it’s definitely a competition to see who gets the cloak the most, who goes out there and makes the most plays as far as catching interceptions or forcing fumbles.”
Saturday’s game
Who: Georgia Southern (3-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) vs. Coastal Carolina (4-0, 1-0 SBC)
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Brooks Stadium, Conway
Occasion: Family Weekend
TV: Online on ESPN+
Radio: WRNN FM 99.5
