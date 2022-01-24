Coastal Carolina softball is looking to get back to winning ways after 2021 saw the Chants suffer their second losing season in four years.

Despite having a young squad, head coach Kelley Green is confident her team will make the most of their opportunities when they step up to the plate.

Green, who is entering her 13th year as head coach, said several new players will be taking up positions across the diamond in 2022.

“We’re going to have a lot of new faces in our infield,” Green said. “We’re going to have a new catcher this year as well.”

Green highlighted several freshmen and some grad transfers who she believes will make an impact in the lineup, many of whom are freshmen.

“We have Keirstin Roose, most likely she’s pushing for time at third or second, but she’ll be in the infield most likely. She’s super athletic, really hard working,” Green said. “We have Abby Jankay, she’s a corner player so she’s potentially first base or third base. She’s got a tremendous bat with good power.”

At catcher, Green will look to freshman Maddy Jennings, nicknamed "MJ," to help call the shots behind home plate for the 2022 season.

“She’s been doing a great job behind the plate taking charge and she’s also got a powerful bat,” Green said. “We’re looking forward to her back there.”

There is also some local talent mixed in with this young group of Chanticleers. Aynor’s Kennedy Ellis and Socastee’s Jay Wrightsman are featured on the roster for 2022 — additions that Green was excited to have.

“It’s fun having local players,” Green said. “It’s easy for them to acclimate because they’re right here. Their families are here and they have that outlet when they need it. They mix in so well with our current team and they’re both doing a really good job. Kennedy has been in the outfield for us and Jay has been everywhere so Jay’s our super utility. She can really do it all … I definitely like having the local kids … they’ll bring a lot of fans to games whether it’s family or friends so that’ll be fun.”