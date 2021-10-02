Coastal Carolina improved 4-0 on the year with a 53-3 throttling of UMass last week. The Chants look to make it 11 straight wins at home when the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks come to town.

“We got a good team coming in here coming off a huge win,” Coastal head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “They’re playing with a lot of confidence.”

The Chanticleers breezed through their non-conference schedule for the second straight year, but now the all-important Sun Belt Conference games begin.

“Now our real season kicks off,” Chadwell said.

Here are five things you need to know before kickoff on Saturday.

1. THE OPPONENT

After losing their last 12 games dating back to the 2019 season, the Warhawks have now won back-to-back games with wins over Jackson State and Sun Belt foe Troy. It’s the first time the Warhawks have won back-to-back games since 2018.

The Warhawks come into Conway Saturday holding a 3-0 record over the Chants. It’s something senior offensive lineman Steven Bedosky would like to see change on Saturday.

“ULM is the only team in the Sun Belt that we haven’t had a win against,” Bedosky said. “We’re definitely aiming for that.”

It will be a battle of one of the most prolific offenses in the country against an offense that has struggled despite being 2-1. ULM averages 209 yards per game, which is last in the conference and second-to-last in the country. The Chanticleers offense has averaged over 500 yards a game this season, the best in the Sun Belt and one of the Top 15 offenses in the country.

The Chanticleers might see the Warhawks’ backup quarterback Chandler Rogers more this weekend, but Chadwell said the team is ready for whatever is thrown their way.

“[Chandler] has been playing every game,” Chadwell said. “They might do a little bit more with him from a run standpoint than Rhett [Rodriguez]. Rhett is more of the better passer. We anticipate that maybe there will be more true quarterback run calls and we’ll have to be prepared.”