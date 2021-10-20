After nearly two weeks off, the undefeated Coastal Carolina Chanticleers return to the gridiron with a highly anticipated road matchup with Appalachian State on Wednesday night.

In Monday’s pregame press conference, head coach Jamey Chadwell said the team is well aware of the challenge that lies before them.

“We’re going in as an underdog,” Chadwell said. “We’re going into a place where [App State] doesn’t lose a lot. We know how big the challenge is, but our team is excited about it.”

Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State are set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

The Mountaineers haven’t lost multiple home games in a single season since 2014. Since then, Appalachian State has gone 35-5 at home, including two wins over the Chanticleers, the last being a 56-37 shootout win over the Chants in 2019.

The Mountaineers are coming off of a brutal 41-13 loss to Sun Belt West Division foe Louisiana-Lafayette on Oct. 12. History does not look to be on the Chanticleers side as the Mountaineers have won eight straight games following a loss. Since 2015, Appalachian State is 15-1 in games following a loss – the only time the Mountaineers have lost back-to-back games was in 2017.

Both teams have had more than a week to prepare for this matchup and the extra time has allowed players who were hurt or banged up to return to full health ahead of Wednesday’s big game.

"We’ve had a solid week and a half of preparation and opportunity to get healthy," Chadwell said. "We’ll go into the game with everybody that would be on our travel roster, which is good."

Both teams will need to be a full strength as Wednesday’s game has massive implications, with the winner ultimately representing the East Division in the Sun Belt Championship game. Should Coastal come out victorious, it's another step forward in Chants' quest to return to the Sun Belt title game, as well as the possibility of making a New Year’s Six bowl game.