After nearly two weeks off, the undefeated Coastal Carolina Chanticleers return to the gridiron with a highly anticipated road matchup with Appalachian State on Wednesday night.
In Monday’s pregame press conference, head coach Jamey Chadwell said the team is well aware of the challenge that lies before them.
“We’re going in as an underdog,” Chadwell said. “We’re going into a place where [App State] doesn’t lose a lot. We know how big the challenge is, but our team is excited about it.”
Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State are set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
The Mountaineers haven’t lost multiple home games in a single season since 2014. Since then, Appalachian State has gone 35-5 at home, including two wins over the Chanticleers, the last being a 56-37 shootout win over the Chants in 2019.
The Mountaineers are coming off of a brutal 41-13 loss to Sun Belt West Division foe Louisiana-Lafayette on Oct. 12. History does not look to be on the Chanticleers side as the Mountaineers have won eight straight games following a loss. Since 2015, Appalachian State is 15-1 in games following a loss – the only time the Mountaineers have lost back-to-back games was in 2017.
Both teams have had more than a week to prepare for this matchup and the extra time has allowed players who were hurt or banged up to return to full health ahead of Wednesday’s big game.
"We’ve had a solid week and a half of preparation and opportunity to get healthy," Chadwell said. "We’ll go into the game with everybody that would be on our travel roster, which is good."
Both teams will need to be a full strength as Wednesday’s game has massive implications, with the winner ultimately representing the East Division in the Sun Belt Championship game. Should Coastal come out victorious, it's another step forward in Chants' quest to return to the Sun Belt title game, as well as the possibility of making a New Year’s Six bowl game.
Much like the Chanticleers, Appalachian State has multiple weapons in the backfield and in their receiving core, which could cause problems for the Black Swarm defense.
“That’s the big challenge,” Chadwell said. “They’ve got a receiving core as well and they’ve thrown the ball a bit more than they have in the past. They’re a team you truly have to be ready for.”
While Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State’s leading rusher, has missed the last two games due to injury, the Mountaineers have strong backup in Nate Noel. The triple threat of the Mountaineers receiving core is Corey Sutton, Malik Williams and Thomas Hennigan, all who have combined for over 1,200 yards of offense and seven touchdowns this season so far.
“You’re making sure that you have to be able to stop,” Chadwell said. “So you have to put a lot of people up there to do that. We’ll have to put our corners on islands which is a challenge.”
Coming into Wednesday, Chadwell said blocking and tackling have been the biggest things the team has looked and worked on in practice.
“There’s certain things after each week you go back and you look and say ‘Maybe we aren’t tackling as good as we should be’ or ‘maybe we aren’t using our hands as well as we need to,’” Chadwell said. “Offensively, it’s the same thing, blocking scheme-wise that you may have struggled with. Those are things we really worked hard on.”
Senior wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh said the team has been focusing on themselves as well.
“Just fixing the mistakes really and honing in on our craft,” Heiligh said.
The Chanticleers are entering Wednesday night’s matchup on the back of three straight 50-plus point games.
“We got a lot of weapons,” Heiligh said. “The offensive line is what really starts it. If you have a good offensive line, you can do a lot of things with your offense. With the types of schemes that we have, we don’t have to focus on one certain thing. We can crowd the box, we can spread the ball, we can do a lot of different things on offense with utilizing different skillsets for our different players.”
During Monday’s press conference, Heiligh had high praise for the Mountaineers defense, one that allows less than 24 points per game – which is half of what the Chanticleers average per game.
“They’re very good in the box,” Heiligh said. “They like to play downhill. They love to come up and make plays. They get it after it and they’re fast from side-to-side. We’re going to have to get after it and come ready to play.”
After last year’s highly contested matchup in which the Chants gained their first victory over Appalachian State in program history, the Chants are ready to return to Boone – a place where the Chants have never left with a victory.
“You live for games like this,” Heiligh said.
Still, the team is not putting Wednesday’s game against Appalachian State on a higher pedestal than any other game they’ve played this season.
“Every week is a big game for us because it’s the next one,” Heiligh said. “You got to win every game to get to be where we want to be at.”
A hostile environment at Kidd Brewer Stadium is more than expected on Wednesday. Chadwell said the team has been doing everything it can to try and prepare for that type of environment.
“You do your best with crowd noise, piping that in as much as you can to at least let your players be aware of that,” Chadwell said. “It’s close but it’s not the same. Obviously because you’re going to be hearing four letter words and all those things. But you do your best there.”
While the Mountaineers are 6-1 against the Chanticleers overall, the rivalry between the two programs has picked up in recent years. As the Chanticleers continue to be successful and shine in the limelight, a lot of teams and their fanbases, including Appalachian State, have stuck up their noses to the way the Chanticleers have embraced their newfound stardom.
Heiligh said last year’s 34-23 victory in Conway over Appalachian State played into the rivalry now brewing between the Chanticleers and the Mountaineers.
“I think they’ve made it more of a rivalry than us,” Heiligh said. “They hate us. A lot of teams hate us. And we like it. We want them all to hate us. Because we hate them, too.”
Senior linebacker Teddy Gallagher felt the full effect of the newfound rivalry as Appalachian State fans allegedly cheered after he was injured in last year’s contest. There has been back and forth between Coastal Carolina fans and Appalachian State fans in the buildup to this game.
“I think the fan bases love to take things and run with it on social media,” Gallagher said. “We’ll let them handle that. We’re just focused on the football.”
