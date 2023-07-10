The key piece to Coastal Carolina's pitching staff in 2023 was selected Monday afternoon in the Major League Baseball Draft.
Right-handed reliever Teddy Sharkey was chosen by the Baltimore Orioles in the seventh round with the 211th overall pick.
The junior was 7-2 with 11 saves and a 2.90 ERA over 27 appearances out of the bullpen in 2023 for the Chanticleers. He struck out 74 hitters over just 49.2 innings for an average of 13.41 strikeouts per nine innings on the year, allowing just 16 earned runs and holding opponents to a .215 batting average.
Sharkey could soon join the Orioles' rookie team in the Florida Complex League this summer or the Class A Delmarva Shorebirds based in Salisbury, Maryland, a member of the North Division of the Carolina League. The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are in the league's South Division.
The first two rounds of the MLB draft were held Sunday, rounds 3-10 are Monday, and the draft concludes with rounds 11-20 on Tuesday, when the last of the 614 picks will be made.
At least three more Chanticleers are considered possible draft prospects: super senior infielder Payton Eeles, senior outfielder Graham Brown and senior infielder Zack Beach.
Sharkey is the 106th CCU MLB draft pick and the 86th Chanticleer to be selected in the annual first-year player draft under head coach Gary Gilmore.
CCU has now had at least one player selected for 27 consecutive years dating back to the 1997 MLB Draft.
Sharkey, who served as CCU's closer, was named to the 2023 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) All-America second team, the Collegiate Baseball NCAA Division I All-American second team, and the 2023 Perfect Game/Rawlings All-America third team following his junior season.
He was a finalist for the 2023 NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award, and was named to the ABCA/Rawlings Atlantic All-Region second team, All-Sun Belt Conference first team, and Sun Belt Baseball Championship All-Tournament team.
In conference play, Sharkey was 5-1 with two saves in 12 appearances and struck out 41 batters against 10 walks over 26 innings. He was the only pitcher to rank in the top 10 in the Sun Belt in both wins (7) and saves (11) this season, and was tabbed a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week on April 17.
In his three-year CCU career, Sharkey posted a record of 11-5 with 13 saves and an ERA of 3.23 over 66 appearances. He also struck out 119 batters over 97.2 innings pitched and held opponents to a .223 batting average.
His 13 saves are the eighth-most in CCU history, while his 66 pitching appearances are tied for 20th all-time. His career 10.97 strikeouts per nine innings would rank fourth all-time in CCU history had he pitched at least 100 career innings. He threw 97.2 innings.
