The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are off to a hot start, going 2-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since their final two seasons in FCS (2015-2016).

And that hot streak doesn’t look like it will flame out anytime soon as the Chants travel up to the Empire State to take on the Buffalo Bulls.

After playing on a Friday the week before, head coach Jamey Chadwell felt confident going into this week’s matchup with his team getting a little extra work in.

“I thought we’ve had good effort, good attitude and good focus the first couple of days,” Chadwell said.

The trip to Buffalo will be the first true road test for the Chants this season. Historically, the Chants have a decent record away from Conway, going 61-47 since the program’s inception in 2003. They are currently on a five-game winning streak when it comes to road games, last dropping a game on the road in 2019 against Louisiana-Monroe.

“Our team is looking forward to going on the road,” Chadwell said. “We’ve been great at home here, but they like to go on the road.”

Following a historic victory last week against Power 5 opponent Kansas, Chadwell still said there are things that need to be cleaned up.

“There are little things that need to be cleaned up like penalties, I’ve mentioned those several times,” he said. “We’ve got to do a better job in tackling in tackling in certain situations and we got to do a better job of blocking from a special teams standpoint.”

Senior cornerback Alex Spillum blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown in the 49-22 rout of the Jayhawks, but it was on the return side where Chadwell felt work needed to be done.

“We had a couple of opportunities to get some returns in the kick game and we didn’t do a good job blocking,” Chadwell said. “We’ve got to a better job of those details and blocking our man to give us a chance from a special teams standpoint.”

While Chadwell sees improvements that need to be made in all facets of the team’s game, the stat books are showing that Coastal Carolina is tearing it up on the gridiron. Several Chanticleers are listed high on the rankings in a variety of conference and national categories.