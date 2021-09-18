The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are off to a hot start, going 2-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since their final two seasons in FCS (2015-2016).
And that hot streak doesn’t look like it will flame out anytime soon as the Chants travel up to the Empire State to take on the Buffalo Bulls.
After playing on a Friday the week before, head coach Jamey Chadwell felt confident going into this week’s matchup with his team getting a little extra work in.
“I thought we’ve had good effort, good attitude and good focus the first couple of days,” Chadwell said.
The trip to Buffalo will be the first true road test for the Chants this season. Historically, the Chants have a decent record away from Conway, going 61-47 since the program’s inception in 2003. They are currently on a five-game winning streak when it comes to road games, last dropping a game on the road in 2019 against Louisiana-Monroe.
“Our team is looking forward to going on the road,” Chadwell said. “We’ve been great at home here, but they like to go on the road.”
Following a historic victory last week against Power 5 opponent Kansas, Chadwell still said there are things that need to be cleaned up.
“There are little things that need to be cleaned up like penalties, I’ve mentioned those several times,” he said. “We’ve got to do a better job in tackling in tackling in certain situations and we got to do a better job of blocking from a special teams standpoint.”
Senior cornerback Alex Spillum blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown in the 49-22 rout of the Jayhawks, but it was on the return side where Chadwell felt work needed to be done.
“We had a couple of opportunities to get some returns in the kick game and we didn’t do a good job blocking,” Chadwell said. “We’ve got to a better job of those details and blocking our man to give us a chance from a special teams standpoint.”
While Chadwell sees improvements that need to be made in all facets of the team’s game, the stat books are showing that Coastal Carolina is tearing it up on the gridiron. Several Chanticleers are listed high on the rankings in a variety of conference and national categories.
Redshirt sophomore Grayson McCall may be ranked 38th nationally in passing yards, but he is the best quarterback in the country when it comes to completion percentage (82.5%) and average yards per pass attempt (12.7). Jaivon Heiligh’s 255 receiving yards are good enough for 11th nationally and the best in the Sun Belt. Heiligh is only 48 yards away from becoming the fourth Chanticleer in program history to surpass 2,000 career receiving yards, joining the likes of Jerome Simpson, Matt Hazel and Bruce Mapp.
“It’s crazy,” Heiligh said. “You walk in as a freshman and just think you have the potential to be one of the greatest to ever walk through here and the fact that I’ve got the opportunity to be in the conversation with them, those are the greats that walked through this school.”
The Buffalo Bulls are going all out to welcome the 16th ranked Chants on Saturday, with a capacity crowd anticipated to go with a whiteout, making it a big test for Coastal in their first true road game of 2021.
“We’re obviously coming in and playing a really good opponent,” Chadwell said. “They’re the best team we’ve seen up to this point from a physical standpoint.”
Chadwell said that the Bulls program knows how to win and he’s not wrong. The Bulls have won six or more games and been at .500 or better in each of the last four seasons, putting together a resume that features a record of 30-16, three bowl game appearances, two bowl victories and two appearances in the MAC Championship game. All that success came under Lance Leopold, who is now the head coach at Kansas.
Under new head coach Maurice Linguist, the Bulls are 1-1 to start the season.
“They have a lot of good players returning and you don’t have a lot of video of what [Linguist’s] changes are,” Chadwell said. “They’ve played two games, one of which where they just killed a team and the other was against Nebraska. You can still see that they’re tough minded and that they’re physical and they have a lot of confidence and swagger.”
The Bulls' offense is balanced with 481 passing yards and 447 rushing yards. However, the Bulls have been able to find the end zone more on the ground than in the air, with seven rushing touchdowns on the season compared to just two passing touchdowns.
All five touchdowns the Coastal defense has given up this year were on the ground. The Chants' defense is also allowing near 200 rushing yards a game.
Chadwell said what Saturday’s game is going to come down to is the battle in the trenches.
“They’ve got good skill players and we’ve got good skill players and it’s going to come down to that,” Chadwell said. “Up front, on both sides of the ball, who can win that. And they’re very good at that, they cause you a lot of issues and they try to do some different things defensively. And on offense, they got a very experienced quarterback who knows how to win and they can run the ball.”
Coastal and Buffalo will play against each other for the first time on Saturday. Coastal will try to pick up their first win over a MAC opponent after losing in their first three matchups.
Coastal and Buffalo are scheduled to kickoff at noon Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
