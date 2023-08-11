Everyone is optimistic in August.
If you’re a high school football coach, athlete or fan, your team has the chance to win a state title when the calendar flips to August. It might just be the most exciting time of the year around the county for that simple fact alone — everyone has a chance to be great.
“If everything goes like it should…”
“If we can execute the way we think we can…”
“If we play like we’re capable of playing…”
These are just some of the quotes players, coaches and some parents may start with when talking about the upcoming football season.
’Tis the season for optimistic quotes and promising outlooks. You’ll hear it every year, and it’s what makes looking ahead to the high school football season so special.
In 2023 in Horry County however, that optimism might just be warranted.
Sure, it always exists. There’s always a narrative that this area school or that area school has a chance to shock the county and make a deep postseason run. It’s not a new concept.
But following a 2022 season that saw much of Horry County “down” and just two of nine schools advancing past the first round of the state playoffs, there’s a reason why many around the county are excited about the possibilities.
Just look around — you’ll understand why Horry County football will be must-watch football on Friday nights this fall.
Let’s take a quick drive around town…
Start at Green Sea Floyds, where first-year head coach Patrick Martin takes over a program that is set to field the largest roster the program has had in recent memory, somewhere around 40 players. It’s not difficult to imagine a world in which the Trojans improve upon their 1-9 season mark from 2022.
Head over to Loris and you’ll find a team as optimistic as anybody in the county. The Lions started last season 7-1 before starting quarterback Jackson Huff went down with a season-ending leg injury. This year, Huff is back and healthy, while head coach Greg Mance expects the vaunted Loris defense to potentially be even better than it has been in years past. That would be a sight to see.
Over toward the coast, there doesn’t seem to be a single player on Greg Hill’s North Myrtle Beach team that thinks the team will finish 2-9 as it did last year. By age, about 75% of that team was JV-eligible. New starting quarterback Landon Cloninger and his weapons have another year under their belts, ready to pull off more wins like last year’s October upset against Myrtle Beach.
Speaking of the Seahawks, Mickey Wilson’s team has the potential to be the state’s most improved. After finishing last year 5-7, this year’s squad simply feels like it has the makings of being breakout contenders. Last year, running back Malachi Washington averaged well over 100 yards per game. He’s back this year, along with top wide receiver recruit John Simmons. In a word, the Seahawks offense will be scary.
How about Socastee? Ben Hampton’s group might have finished the year 2-8 last season, but three of the team’s last four losses came by a combined nine points. The Braves have a healthy Rocco Wojcik (starting at quarterback) and a dynamic weapon in Quadir Scott. Don’t think the Braves aren’t ready to flip the scripts of those close games they dropped in 2022.
St. James, too, enters this year with plenty to be excited about. After all, last season marked the first time in school history that the Sharks hosted a home playoff game. Tommy Norwood’s team is back, and in a big way. There weren’t many in the area who garnered more attention in 7-on-7 summer competition than starting quarterback Connor Schwalm. This year’s Sharks team — a program on the rise — could become a must-watch offense.
As we work our way to Carolina Forest, there are storylines galore. Marc Morris’ team was the only group in Horry County last year to make it to the third round of the playoffs. But this year, they’ll have to do it without standout quarterback Scott Saylor, who is now at Coastal Carolina. How will this Panthers squad respond? Time will tell. But given the recent success of the Carolina Forest program, chances are this year’s group will be plenty fun to watch.
Let’s not forget about the Conway Tigers and first-year head coach Josh Pierce. The program is ready to get back to winning ways, and by all accounts, Pierce has ushered in a new system full of belief. And have you heard of starting quarterback Devin Grainger? Likely so. If not, it’s time to become familiar with Grainger’s game. He’s one of Horry County’s standout athletes, and it’s safe to expect plenty of Friday night highlights.
Finally, how about Jason Allen’s Aynor team? The group has been reliably good season after season in recent memory, but 2023’s expectations might be the highest in quite some time for Allen’s group. Led by standout back Cole Johnson in Aynor’s consistently physical offense, the Blue Jackets seem poised to have as smooth of an offensive attack as they’ve had.
Sure, all nine schools have their “best-case scenarios.”
Things can and will go wrong. They always do. That’s the game of football. But when you look at this group of Horry County programs as a whole, there’s reason to be excited.
This fall, you may see players like Washington and Grainger attempt to break school records.
You may see rookie head coaches notch their first wins at their new schools.
And as we do every year, we all may see newcomers step onto the Horry County scene and make their mark as area standouts.
It’s perfectly fine to be optimistic.
It’s August.
What matters is simple: football season has finally returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.