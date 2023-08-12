The 2023 Conway National Bank Kickoff Classic ushered in the start of football season in Horry County on Friday night, featuring five games to begin the area’s high school action.
All nine Horry County schools — plus Waccamaw — played at Brooks Stadium at Coastal Carolina in a series of 20-minute games, which acted as final tune-ups before next Friday’s Week 0 action officially begins the year.
For coaches like Myrtle Beach’s Mickey Wilson, Friday’s Kickoff Classic was one final opportunity to see the field before the results start to matter.
The Seahawks dominated Green Sea Floyds, a 27-0 win that featured impressive play from new starting quarterback, junior Gibson Goodroe.
“It’s a great atmosphere to play here at Coastal Carolina and it was nice for our kids to be able to come out on the field in front of a crowd like this,” Wilson said. “Now it’s game week, and it’s time for us to get ready.”
The Seahawks open their year next Friday at home against Camden.
Socastee head coach Ben Hampton watched his Braves battle through a back-and-forth fight with Aynor to pick up a 7-0 win.
For Hampton, the momentum gained as his group fires into the first week of the season matters most.
“This is huge. Any time you can come up with a win going into your first game is big,” Hampton said. “You can’t win a scrimmage… but our guys looked good and stayed healthy. That’s all we’re looking for.”
North Myrtle Beach head coach Greg Hill’s team didn’t win on Friday night — the Chiefs fell to St. James 21-6 — but the night was not a loss.
The Kickoff Classic serves many purposes for area schools, one of them being depth chart formation. For Hill, those benefits were seen throughout Friday’s scrimmage against the Sharks.
“I told the coaches that now is the time to start trimming things down to our top groups and giving them more reps,” Hill said after the scrimmage. “We’re finding kids now that might need to move around… we’ll go back and watch this film and put grades on it. We’ll have another depth chart coming out Monday morning so we can get ready for Socastee.”
Here are recaps from each game on Friday night.
Myrtle Beach 27, Green Sea Floyds 0
Things mostly went as expected in the grand scheme of things for Myrtle Beach against the Trojans — a lot of points and a fast, physical defense. Most notably, junior quarterback Gibson Goodroe took snaps for Myrtle Beach, starting a new era on offense for the Seahawks. He’ll be the guy this year, and plenty around the program rave about his athleticism and command. He showed flashes on Friday, including a 30-yard touchdown pass to standout receiver John Simmons.
Goodroe’s athleticism shined on Friday night. Multiple times, he tucked the ball and ran with plenty of success. Combine his speed with senior running back Malachi Washington (who added a 33-yard touchdown of his own) and this Myrtle Beach offense could be loaded with big-play threats on the ground.
For Green Sea Floyds, Friday’s dress rehearsal provided a chance to play against a dynamic 4A squad. Despite a couple of scattered opportunities, the offense couldn't match the Seahawks defense’s speed and physicality. The Trojans started Colin Buffkin at quarterback, a senior who head coach Patrick Martin says will lead the group along with EJ Crawford, a senior cornerback and receiver.
Buffkin and the offense managed a couple of first downs on Friday, but the story leaving the night’s opener was undoubtedly the physicality of Myrtle Beach’s defensive unit.
Socastee 7, Aynor 0
For Jason Allen’s Blue Jackets, Friday’s performance against Socastee featured a lot of what fans might expect to see for the majority of the 2023 season — a lot of rushes, a lot of small-yardage gains and a lot of first downs. Sound familiar?
The Blue Jackets took up nearly 10 minutes of clock on their first drive of the evening, reaching the red zone but failing to convert. Rivers Johnson started at quarterback for Aynor. The senior is a baseball standout who Aynor coaches say has firm command of the offense. The unit didn’t score on Friday, but Johnson looked confidently in control to run this run-heavy Blue Jackets attack.
Socastee’s offense had its moments against a stout Aynor defense on Friday. Despite getting little work due to Aynor’s ability to control the clock, Braves starting quarterback Rocco Wojcik connected with Quadir Scott through the air multiple times in the night. Chances are that Wojcik-to-Scott connection will be seen plenty for Socastee this season.
Wojcik scampered for an 11-yard touchdown rush in the final minute of the game, giving Socastee the game’s lone touchdown.
Conway 20, Waccamaw 3
The Tigers won their debut under new head coach Josh Pierce, a hometown win to kick off the Conway 2023 campaign. There weren’t many surprises for Conway on Friday night. Senior Devin Grainger looks the part as the team’s signal-caller. To end the night, he showcased his big arm with a 58-yard touchdown pass to wrap up the Conway win. As Grainger goes, so too will the Tigers' offense.
Waccamaw had success throughout the night on offense but converted on just a lone field goal late in the game. The Warriors will open up their regular season against St. James next Friday in Week 0 on the road.
Carolina Forest 21, Loris 0
If Friday night was any indication of the Panthers' talent, the group could be in good hands this season. Senior quarterback Ethan Hamilton strung together a pair of fine-tuned touchdown drives and running back Kalil Johnson had multiple big plays, including a 47-yard rush from deep in Carolina Forest territory.
There are plenty of questions to be answered, but head coach Marc Morris will be pleased with the team’s performance against a strong Loris squad.
For the Lions, junior quarterback Jackson Huff led his offense with some precision despite not finding the end zone. Huff, who missed the final part of the 2022 season due to injury, is set to lead the Lions into Week 0 against Green Sea Floyds. He spread the wealth quite a bit through the air on Friday, including a big-hitter to junior receiver Quantez Dyson.
St. James 21, North Myrtle Beach 6
Connor Schwalm looked every bit the part of leader for St. James on Friday night. The team’s senior starting quarterback had several standout moments that spelled out encouragement for Sharks fans. Not much went wrong for Schwalm and the offense against North Myrtle Beach — the senior’s long touchdown run on the team’s second drive was somewhat of an informal confirmation that Schwalm is entering this year ready to roll.
North Myrtle Beach was without starting quarterback Landon Cloninger due to injury. Head coach Greg Hill says he hopes to have Cloninger back to begin the year next Friday against Socastee. The Chiefs didn’t muster much on offense, however senior running back Nasir Turner did score the team’s lone touchdown on a short rush to find the end zone.
Week 0 Horry County Football Schedule
All games are set for Friday, Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Aynor at Wilson
Carolina Forest at West Brunswick
Conway at Hartsville
Green Sea Floyds vs. Loris
Myrtle Beach vs. Camden
North Myrtle Beach at Socastee
St. James vs. Waccamaw