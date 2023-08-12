The 2023 Conway National Bank Kickoff Classic ushered in the start of football season in Horry County on Friday night, featuring five games to begin the area’s high school action.

All nine Horry County schools — plus Waccamaw — played at Brooks Stadium at Coastal Carolina in a series of 20-minute games, which acted as final tune-ups before next Friday’s Week 0 action officially begins the year.

For coaches like Myrtle Beach’s Mickey Wilson, Friday’s Kickoff Classic was one final opportunity to see the field before the results start to matter.

The Seahawks dominated Green Sea Floyds, a 27-0 win that featured impressive play from new starting quarterback, junior Gibson Goodroe.

“It’s a great atmosphere to play here at Coastal Carolina and it was nice for our kids to be able to come out on the field in front of a crowd like this,” Wilson said. “Now it’s game week, and it’s time for us to get ready.”

The Seahawks open their year next Friday at home against Camden.

Socastee head coach Ben Hampton watched his Braves battle through a back-and-forth fight with Aynor to pick up a 7-0 win.

For Hampton, the momentum gained as his group fires into the first week of the season matters most.

“This is huge. Any time you can come up with a win going into your first game is big,” Hampton said. “You can’t win a scrimmage… but our guys looked good and stayed healthy. That’s all we’re looking for.”

North Myrtle Beach head coach Greg Hill’s team didn’t win on Friday night — the Chiefs fell to St. James 21-6 — but the night was not a loss.

The Kickoff Classic serves many purposes for area schools, one of them being depth chart formation. For Hill, those benefits were seen throughout Friday’s scrimmage against the Sharks.

“I told the coaches that now is the time to start trimming things down to our top groups and giving them more reps,” Hill said after the scrimmage. “We’re finding kids now that might need to move around… we’ll go back and watch this film and put grades on it. We’ll have another depth chart coming out Monday morning so we can get ready for Socastee.”