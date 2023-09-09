Kaden Gore believes the 2023 football season is about payback for North Myrtle Beach.
If that’s the case, the Chiefs started collecting Friday night.
Showing off a remarkably consistent offense and a defense that was tough against the run, the Chiefs, wearing new black uniforms, administered a 27-8 bruising to county rival Conway, a team that beat them by 20 points last season.
“It’s amazing,” said Gore, who was one of four Chiefs to find the end zone. “All glory to God, of course. ... We know what people did to us last year. We want to give it back to them.”
They have something to show for it. The Chiefs (2-2) won two games the entire 2022 season. In winning their second game in row by a wide margin, they have equalled that victory total in just four games.
That made for a lot of happy faces after the game.
“I was proud of them,” said second-year Chiefs coach Greg Hill. “They played well. We still have some spurts.”
In fact, the Chiefs are two or three plays away from having a 4-0 record. They definitely showed signs of moving forward.
“I think we are,” Hill said. “I'm a hard person to play for. I'm a perfectionist. That will never happen. I tell the kids all the time it’s not the team we're playing. We're trying to get them to play to a standard. I’m very proud of them. They did what they had to do tonight.”
The Chiefs don’t mind that toughness.
“Coach put us through a lot of trouble during the preseason,” said cornerback Sincere Jefferson. “...He made us work. Work real hard. I guess it’s paying off today.”
On the other hand, the disappointing start to Conway’s season continued. The Tigers fell to 0-4 under first-year head coach Josh Pierce. Wide receiver Derek Grant caught 7 passes for 216 yards from quarterback Devin Grainger. But it wasn't nearly enough.
“We’ve got to make plays when we have the opportunity to make plays,” Pierce said. “Bottom line is, we’ve got to play hard regardless of how we feel about it. We get in too many situations when we let the bulbs on that scoreboard dictate how hard we play. We can’t survive like that.”
The Chiefs we’re as close to a 50-50 team on offense as possible.
They rushed for 193 yards, with Stephen Vereen, Evans Bellamy and Trenton Fredricks running for touchdowns. Quarterback Landon Cloninger threw for 192 yards and a touchdown pass to Gore.
“A little sloppy at times, for me,” Cloninger said. “There’s a standard here and I want to raise that standard a little bit. But I was happy with our offensive performance. We were efficient at times. I just want to see us tighten it up for next week.”
The Chiefs scored the first two times they had the ball to take control of the game early and hit paydirt on their first possession of the second half to maintain the momentum.
“We all played great thanks to my quarterback right there, Landon Cloninger,” Gore said. “The O-line did a great job. The running backs did a great job. It was a great night.”
Bellamy, who had 11 carries for 59 yards, scored on an 8-yard run as the Chiefs grabbed a 6-0 lead in the first quarter. The extra point attempt was blocked.
Drew Prince scooted 11 yards for a touchdown and Braden Russell kicked the first of three extra points for a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Conway’s offense was pretty much stymied until the left-handed Grainger connected with Grant on a 61-yard bomb to the North Myrtle Beach 3 with three seconds left in the first half. Grant appeared to be ready to cross the end zone when Jefferson dragged him down from behind.
“I got a little speed on him,” Jefferson said. “I didn't want to let my team down. So I felt like I had to get him.”
The Tigers were out of timeouts and couldn't get off another play.
Cloninger fired an 18-yard touchdown pass to Gore, who was wide open in the left corner of the end zone, giving the Chiefs a 20-0 lead with 8:16 left in the third quarter.
Grainger, who has a scholarship offer from the Naval Academy among others, came right back with a 45-yard strike to Grant as the Tigers cut North Myrtle Beach's lead to 20-8.
The Tigers were making a bid to get closer before Grant fumbled at the end of a 31-yard gain and the Chiefs’ Bricey Gore recovered at the 49.
“We’ve got to be able to finish games,” Hill said.
One could argue the Chiefs did just that because right after the fumble they took nine plays to drive 51 yards for a touchdown that left no doubt as to the outcome. Fredricks took a direct snap in the wildcat and ran two yards for the touchdown that made it 27-8 on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The ending left Pierce disappointed but determined.
“We’ll find out who wants to play football on Monday,” he said.
The Chiefs are off next Friday while Conway hosts Loris.
