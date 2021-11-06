Following another close battle with Troy last Thursday, the Chanticleers hit the road for a trip to Statesboro, Georgia, to battle with Sun Belt East Division foe Georgia Southern on Saturday.

“We’ve got a very quality opponent that we’re playing,” Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell said.

Despite the Eagles starting the year 2-6 and now former USC head coach Clay Helton taking the reins in Statesboro, Chadwell said the Eagles aren’t a team to consider as an afterthought.

“They have a lot of talent, they have a lot of pride, a lot of tradition in that program,” Chadwell said. “We have to go out and play extremely well and play our type of game in all three phases there because it’s a tough place win.”

The last time these two met in Statesboro, it was an instant classic filled with a monsoon, three overtimes and an epic dance battle. Who knows what will come next between the Chants and the Eagles this Saturday?

The party between the Chants and the Eagles begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6. The game will be televised on ESPN+.

Here are four things you need to know going into Saturday’s matchup:

THE OPPONENT

Georgia Southern is coming off a rough loss to in-state and conference foe Georgia State. The Eagles had tied things up at 14 with less than 1:45 to go in the game, but Conway High School alum Darren Grainger led the Panthers down the field and Jamyest Williams scored the dagger with 26 seconds to go to break the Eagles’ hearts.

Following the loss, Georgia Southern’s interim head coach Kevin Whitley was relieved of his duties after four games. On Tuesday, the university announced that former USC head coach Clay Helton had been hired as the new head coach for the Eagles. Helton went 46-24 during his time with the Trojans, including a 10-3 season in 2016 that was capped off by a thrilling 52-49 Rose Bowl win over Penn State.

Helton now takes over a team that has lost three straight games and suffered back-to-back home losses for the first time since 2017.