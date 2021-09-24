After a close call on the road in Buffalo last weekend, Coastal Carolina returnS to Conway to face a familiar opponent in UMass on Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. between the Chants and the Minutemen. The game will be televised on ESPN+.

While the Minutemen are 1-18 since the start of the 2018 season, the Chants' head coach Jamey Chadwell said he’s seen improvements in the program since the two teams last met in 2019.

“They’ve brought in a lot of different players,” Chadwell said. “They have a completely different team that’s playing now, a completely different scheme. I think they’ve improved tremendously.”

The last time these two teams met up in 2019, it was Coastal all day and then some. The Chanticleers were all over the field that game day in Amherst with the offense going for 636 total yards. Current Chanticleers Reese White, Aaron Bedgood, Bryce Carpenter and Jaivon Heiligh all chipped in on offense that day. The Chants had a 42-14 lead going into the half before eventually securing a 62-28 victory on the road.

Aside from the team's season-opening blowout loss to Pittsburgh, UMass has stuck around with its previous two opponents in Boston College and Eastern Michigan, only to let the win slip away toward the end.

“They’ve played three really good teams up to this point and really been in all those games up until the fourth quarter,” Chadwell said. “We got a very quality opponent coming in and one that we’re going to have to play well if we’re going to go out and win.”

Ahead of kickoff Saturday, here are four things to know ahead of round four between the Chants and the Minutemen:

THE OPPONENT

Coastal Carolina is 3-0 all-time against UMass, the first victory coming in 2017 – CCU’s first season in FBS.

“That was the only good memory of that season at all,” Chadwell, referencing the Chant’s 3-9 record in 2017. “That was a special night just from a standpoint of your FBS game, first time having the opportunity to win there.”