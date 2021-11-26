After South Alabama looked like they had Coastal Carolina on the ropes, the Chanticleers managed to escape Mobile with a 27-21 win in overtime in the final regular season game of 2021.
“They kept believing and kept fighting,” head coach Jamey Chadwell said.
The Chanticleers couldn’t get anything going offensively in the first half. Following a punt on their opening drive, the Jaguars took advantage and former South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley drove South Alabama down the field 88 yards to open the scoring midway through the first quarter.
Bentley had missed the last three games due to an injury. Despite the quarterback not being listed on the depth chart ahead of Friday’s game, Chadwell wasn’t surprised to see the former Gamecock on the field.
“We didn’t know how much he would play,” Chadwell said. “We didn’t know if he was only playing for a series because he is a senior and it’s [his] final time out, and then they’d go to the other guy. But they scored the first drive, so I think they just said ‘Let’s roll with it’ and he went out and played a really good first half.”
After the Jaguars opened the scoring, the Chants almost tied the game on the ensuing kickoff with Aaron Bedgood taking it 85 yards to the house. However, a blocking out of bounds penalty negated the touchdown and the Chants eventually turned the ball over on downs. The Jaguars took advantage of the turnover and extended their lead to 10-0 with just over 12 minutes to play in the first half.
Penalties kept the Chants out of the end zone in the first half as a Grayson McCall touchdown pass to Greg Latushko with 3:15 left in the second quarter was called back after McCall had stepped over the line of scrimmage and made the pass, resulting in another punt for the Chants.
The bright spot for the Chants in the first half came at the end with freshman defensive end Josaiah Stewart sacking Bentley, breaking the single season sack record set by Tarron Jackson in 2019. Stewart would go on and record three sacks, his third 3-plus sack game of the year.
“It felt good to switch that momentum to our side every time,” Stewart said.
The Jaguars looked like they were going to extend their lead on the opening drive of the second half but super senior linebacker Silas Kelly had other ideas, making an acrobatic, one-handed grab to intercept Bentley and give the Chanticleers possession at their own 5 yard line.
Coastal would consume almost 10 minutes of clock, going 95 yards in 19 plays and ending with McCall finding Jaivon Heiligh from 10 yards out to cut the Jaguars' lead to 10-7 with less than three minutes to go in the third.
McCall’s touchdown pass to Heiligh set milestones for both players as it was McCall’s 50th career touchdown pass and the 10 yards helped him surpass 5,000 career passing yards. For Heiligh, the 10-yard reception gave him 1,000 yards in a single season, just the second Chanticleer to achieve that milestone.
After that touchdown, that was when madness descended upon Mobile.
On the ensuing drive, Bentley had his pass intercepted by Alex Spillum at the Coastal 17, potentially giving the Chants the chance to either take the lead or tie the game. On the next play, running back Brayden Bennett fumbled the ball and the Jaguars recovered, setting them up inside the red zone.
When it looked like the Jaguars were going to extend their lead, Spillum got to Bentley again, picking him off for the second time in less than two minutes. The interception gave the Chants the ball right at the end of the third quarter. Chadwell praised his senior cornerback’s performance, saying Spillum had the flu ahead of Friday’s game.
“He didn’t really practice up until Thursday,” Chadwell said. “We didn’t know how much he was going to be able to play and what he could do. He’s been through a lot and he made some fantastic plays for us.”
The Chanticleers kicked their offense into overdrive to start the fourth quarter, with Shermari Jones bursting away from the Jaguars defense, going 75 yards on the opening play of the quarter and giving the Chants the 14-10 lead. Jones had a career day, running for 211 yards on 23 carries. Jones’ 211 yards is second most in a single game by a Chant, only behind Mike Tolbert, who ran for 244 yards against VMI in 2007.
“He’s played like an all-conference running back when we needed him,” Chadwell said. “He’s really played well.”
After the Jaguars cut the lead to one following a field goal with 11:14 remaining, momentum would swing back into their favor as McCall would throw just his third interception of the season. While the Jaguars couldn’t get anything on offense following that turnover, the South Alabama defense forced another fumble by the Chants.
This time, they’d make the Chants pay as Bentley found Jalen Tolbert, the conference’s leader in receiving yards, for a 57-yard touchdown with under four-and-a-half minutes to play. The Jags would go for two and convert, ensuring that the Chants had to score a touchdown and the extra point if they want to extend the game any further.
Jones and Heiligh played critical roles on the ensuing drive but it was ultimately backup quarterback Bryce Carpenter seizing the opportunity and getting the game-tying touchdown from two yards out with less than 45 seconds to go.
“Man, I love seeing my other teammates succeed,” said Heiligh, who was Carpenter’s teammate in high school down in Florida. “Bryce, I love that kid. I’ll always love him. He’ll be a brother for life.”
With Carpenter’s heroics, the Jaguars decided to take their chances in overtime, a period that has not been kind to the Chanticleers in recent years. Going into Friday, the Chants had lost three straight overtime games.
“Walking out, you always get a bit nervous but it’s just that adrenaline,” Heiligh said. “You just tell yourself you’ve got to keep striking. You’ve got to keep swinging.”
The Chants started overtime on offense and wasted no time as Grayson McCall played hero ball, taking it 25 yards to the end zone on the very first play of overtime. McCall finished the game with 171 yards, completing 16 of his 25 passes, along with 59 yards on 16 carries.
However, Chant fans felt their hearts hit their stomach as Massimo Biscardi’s extra point hit the left upright, meaning all South Alabama had to do was score a touchdown and get the extra point to snatch a win and achieve bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016.
The Jaguars pushed for six yards on their first play of overtime but on back-to-back plays, the Chants nearly had a chance to end the game with an interception, only to have the ball slip through their fingers.
On fourth down and four, Silas Kelly, who kickstarted the momentum for the Chants with his interception early in the third quarter, sacked Bentley and sealed the 27-21 victory for the Chanticleers.
“He’s a leader of our team out there,” Chadwell said. “We got a lot of leaders but that guy bleeds teal. He’s just an unbelievable leader and for him to go out the way he did in his last regular season game, he was never in doubt on that sideline. He was behind the offense. No matter what happened, he was locked in.”
The victory Friday puts the Chants at 10-2 on the year, making it back-to-back 10-plus win seasons for the first time since 2013-2014 when the program was at the FCS level.
Along with McCall’s milestones, Stewart’s sack record and Jones running rampant, Heiligh finished the game with 87 yards on 6 catches and a touchdown. Not only did he surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a single season, his six catches gave him the record for career receptions at CCU with 184, surpassing Matt Hazel’s record of 183. Heiligh’s 87 yards was enough for him to surpass Jerome Simpson’s career receiving record of 2,720 yards.
The Chanticleers now turn their attention to next Sunday, when they will figure out when, where and who they’ll be playing in their second bowl game in program history.
There may be a key player missing from that bowl game as redshirt senior defensive end Jeffrey Gunter had to be helped off the field in the second half. Following the game, Chadwell did not have an update as to the extent of Gunter’s injury, saying he would be evaluated by the training staff on Saturday.
It is still not set in stone as to where the Chants will go for their bowl game. While many projections say the Chants will stay at home and play in the second annual Myrtle Beach Bowl at Brooks Stadium on Dec. 20, another projection has the Chants going west to play in the Frisco Bowl in Texas on Dec. 21.
Last year, linebacker Teddy Gallagher said Coastal will play at a Wendy’s parking lot at 4 a.m. if they have to. After Friday’s game, Stewart reiterated that message, saying he just wants to play football.
“It don’t matter,” Stewart said. “I just want to play football. Wherever I can do that at with my team is fine with me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.