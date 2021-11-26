After South Alabama looked like they had Coastal Carolina on the ropes, the Chanticleers managed to escape Mobile with a 27-21 win in overtime in the final regular season game of 2021.

“They kept believing and kept fighting,” head coach Jamey Chadwell said.

The Chanticleers couldn’t get anything going offensively in the first half. Following a punt on their opening drive, the Jaguars took advantage and former South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley drove South Alabama down the field 88 yards to open the scoring midway through the first quarter.

Bentley had missed the last three games due to an injury. Despite the quarterback not being listed on the depth chart ahead of Friday’s game, Chadwell wasn’t surprised to see the former Gamecock on the field.

“We didn’t know how much he would play,” Chadwell said. “We didn’t know if he was only playing for a series because he is a senior and it’s [his] final time out, and then they’d go to the other guy. But they scored the first drive, so I think they just said ‘Let’s roll with it’ and he went out and played a really good first half.”

After the Jaguars opened the scoring, the Chants almost tied the game on the ensuing kickoff with Aaron Bedgood taking it 85 yards to the house. However, a blocking out of bounds penalty negated the touchdown and the Chants eventually turned the ball over on downs. The Jaguars took advantage of the turnover and extended their lead to 10-0 with just over 12 minutes to play in the first half.

Penalties kept the Chants out of the end zone in the first half as a Grayson McCall touchdown pass to Greg Latushko with 3:15 left in the second quarter was called back after McCall had stepped over the line of scrimmage and made the pass, resulting in another punt for the Chants.

The bright spot for the Chants in the first half came at the end with freshman defensive end Josaiah Stewart sacking Bentley, breaking the single season sack record set by Tarron Jackson in 2019. Stewart would go on and record three sacks, his third 3-plus sack game of the year.