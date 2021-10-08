Coastal Carolina became the first team in FBS this year to become bowl eligible, picking up their sixth win with a 52-20 rout of Arkansas State Thursday night.

The Chants are now 6-0 on the year and extended their conference win streak to 11 games.

“I thought we played really well in the first half, really clamped them down,” head coach Jamey Chadwell said in a post-game news conference. “In the second half we had some issues. But the way we scored and the way our defense got stops towards the end helped.”

Coastal‘s offense came flying out of the gate, scoring on their second play of the game with a 99-yard pass from Grayson McCall to tight end Isaiah Likely to put the Chants ahead early.

“We barely got out of the end zone on the first play and said ‘Hey, what the heck, let’s get it out there,’” Chadwell said.

The 99-yard touchdown reception was one of four on the night for Likely. The four touchdowns are a school record for most touchdown receptions in a single game. Likely caught eight balls for 232 yards, the second-most in a single-game for a Coastal player.

“He stepped up,” Chadwell said. “He was physical. He showed his speed. He showed his athleticism. He’s a weapon for us.”

The road trip saw the return of running back Shermari Jones and kicker Massimo Biscardi. Jones had missed the last two games after dealing with turf toe throughout Coastal’s Sept. 18 matchup on the road in Buffalo. Biscardi had missed the previous three games due to a lower body injury.

Biscardi nailed a 19-yard field goal late in the first quarter and Jones scored from eight yards out midway through the second in their returns to the field.

“Shermari had over 100 yards rushing so that was good,” Chadwell said. “He’s got an injury that he’s got to play through from a pain standpoint. I thought he played well. He ran hard and got some nice runs for us. And then Massimo went in and kicked off one for us right before halftime, made the field goal obviously, but he was in and he was focused and that was good to see.”