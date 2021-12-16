ORLANDO | For the second straight year, the Chanticleers come to Orlando looking to secure a bowl victory for the first time in program history.

Coastal players have been preparing for their matchup with Northern Illinois in the 2021 Tailgreeter Cure Bowl on Friday.

“We are very aware about the caliber of football team that we are playing on Friday,” senior offensive lineman Trey Carter said at a news conference Wednesday. “Their resume speaks for itself. They are a very good football team. We are looking forward to playing them."

Coastal Carolina will have its hands full against the Huskies, the 2021 MAC Champions. The Huskies are looking to pull the unthinkable, going winless the year before and then winning a bowl game in the following season. Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock was aware of the challenge going into 2021 and gave the Huskies an interesting perspective on how to get over the struggles of 2020.

“On the bus ride home [from Eastern Michigan], the only thing that I could think about is how hard it is to get over that hump,” Hammock said. “Those were the thoughts that entered my mind. There becomes internal pressure. There becomes external pressure. Now you are 0-6, how do you avoid being 0-7 after Georgia Tech? How do you avoid being 0-8 against Wyoming? How do you avoid being 0-9 against Eastern Michigan. How do we break this cycle? So in my mind, I thought about taking the reverse perspective and tell our guys that we are the best team in the MAC until proven otherwise. I think that should give you confidence and cohesive pressure. You only have to do the things that we ask you to do and you will be successful.”

Hammock turned that philosophy into a conference championship team as the Huskies avenged an earlier loss to Kent State with a 41-23 victory over the Golden Flashes in the MAC Championship game, their first conference title since 2018.

While the Huskies have their motivation going into Friday, so do the Chants. The Chants look to avenge a heartbreaking 37-34 overtime loss to former Big South rival Liberty in last year’s Cure Bowl.