ORLANDO | For the second straight year, the Chanticleers come to Orlando looking to secure a bowl victory for the first time in program history.
Coastal players have been preparing for their matchup with Northern Illinois in the 2021 Tailgreeter Cure Bowl on Friday.
“We are very aware about the caliber of football team that we are playing on Friday,” senior offensive lineman Trey Carter said at a news conference Wednesday. “Their resume speaks for itself. They are a very good football team. We are looking forward to playing them."
Coastal Carolina will have its hands full against the Huskies, the 2021 MAC Champions. The Huskies are looking to pull the unthinkable, going winless the year before and then winning a bowl game in the following season. Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock was aware of the challenge going into 2021 and gave the Huskies an interesting perspective on how to get over the struggles of 2020.
“On the bus ride home [from Eastern Michigan], the only thing that I could think about is how hard it is to get over that hump,” Hammock said. “Those were the thoughts that entered my mind. There becomes internal pressure. There becomes external pressure. Now you are 0-6, how do you avoid being 0-7 after Georgia Tech? How do you avoid being 0-8 against Wyoming? How do you avoid being 0-9 against Eastern Michigan. How do we break this cycle? So in my mind, I thought about taking the reverse perspective and tell our guys that we are the best team in the MAC until proven otherwise. I think that should give you confidence and cohesive pressure. You only have to do the things that we ask you to do and you will be successful.”
Hammock turned that philosophy into a conference championship team as the Huskies avenged an earlier loss to Kent State with a 41-23 victory over the Golden Flashes in the MAC Championship game, their first conference title since 2018.
While the Huskies have their motivation going into Friday, so do the Chants. The Chants look to avenge a heartbreaking 37-34 overtime loss to former Big South rival Liberty in last year’s Cure Bowl.
“Anytime that you lose, it’s a motivating thing,” CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “Obviously we had a tremendous season there but were unable to finish it off. This 2021 team and specifically our super seniors — what they have done for our program is tremendous with the conference championship and national recognition. To top that off, we need to win a bowl game — that would be their final legacy.”
The Chanticleers and the Huskies kick off at 6 p.m. Friday. Here are four things you need to know ahead of the Chanticleers' matchup with Northern Illinois.
THE OPPONENT
The Northern Illinois Huskies (9-4) are looking to get their eighth 10-win season in their 54-year program history, the last 10-win season coming in 2014. Hammock is excited for his Huskies to take on the Chants.
“What a great opponent in Coastal Carolina,” Hammock said. “They are a quality team and have our full attention.”
Hammock is well aware of the talent that Coastal has brought to Orlando.
“Coastal has a great offense,” Hammock said. “They can beat you in a variety of ways. They are extremely good at running the football. They are extremely good at throwing the football. It will be a tremendous challenge. As a competitor, you want to play against the best. This is one of the better teams that we have played all season.”
With the Chants being in the national spotlight for much of the past two years, redshirt junior quarterback Rocky Lombardi is looking forward to share that spotlight Friday night.
“Coastal has had a lot of press over the past couple of years,” Lombardi said. “They are one of the better Group of Five schools recently. We are going to have an opportunity to go out there and prove ourselves.”
Despite the 9-4 record, the Huskies have been outscored by their opponents this year. The Huskies average 31.5 points per game while their opponents have averaged 32.7. The Huskies have allowed 30 points or more on five different occasions. The Chants have averaged over 40 points a game this season, their lowest point total being 27 this year at Appalachian State and South Alabama.
The Huskies have a dual threat quarterback in Rocky Lombardi. Not only has Lombardi thrown for over 2,400 yards this season, he’s also run for 480 yards along with eight rushing touchdowns.
One thing the Chants could take advantage of is their third-down success. The Black Swarm defense has allowed less than 36% of third downs to be converted this season. This is also an area where the Huskies have struggled with, converting just 38% of their third downs this season.
INJURY UPDATE
One Chant will make his return while another will sadly be forced out of the season finale, according to Chadwell.
Running back Reese White will return after missing much of the season with an injury. Chadwell is happy to see him back in the lineup.
“With Reese, he’s a Swiss Army knife,” Chadwell said. “He can do so many different things for us. He gives us an added benefit, being able to throw out of the backfield, running and he’s a great blocker. That just helps get another weapon when we’re out there. We don’t skip a beat.”
Coastal quarterback Grayson McCall was happy to see White return to the gridiron Wednesday morning.
“He helps us out a lot,” McCall said. “The speed and the power — he brings both. We love having him back out there.”
The Chants will be without their All-Conference bandit in Jeffrey Gunter, who was helped off the field during Coastal’s regular season finale at South Alabama on Nov. 26.
“Losing Jeff is tough,” Chadwell said. “We’re going to have to have some younger guys that haven’t played a lot. It’s going to be a challenge. Northern Illinois is good on offense and our younger guys are going to have to rise to the occasion.”
Chadwell said senior Myles Olufemi will start in place of the injured Gunter Friday.
PLAYING FOR A CAUSE
The Cure Bowl is one of the more unusual bowls in college football. The Cure Bowl’s main focus is to raise both awareness and money for cancer research. It is a bowl game that both Coastal and Northern Illinois players and coaches are proud to be a part of.
“It is a big thing,” Hammock said. “Obviously, everyone has either personally or knows some that has dealt with cancer in some form or fashion."
Senior linebacker Teddy Gallagher opened up about members of his family who have faced cancer.
“My Dad is a cancer survivor,” Gallagher said. “Obviously, this means a lot to me. It is great to play for a cause. The Cure Bowl is amazing for what it does for cancer research and I am very proud to be able to play in it.”
During the news conference, both coaches signed a football that was going to be auctioned off later in the week with the proceeds going to cancer research.
ONE LAST RIDE
Friday will be the final time several Chanticleers suit up for the program. For a group of men who have been a part of the program that went 13-23 from 2017 to 2019 to now 21-3 in the last two seasons, a bowl victory is something that will cement this senior class’s legacy as one of the best in program history.
Gallagher said Friday is going to be bittersweet.
“There are going to be a mix of emotions,” he said. “I am very happy about the journey that I have been on and I would not change it for the world.”
Gallagher’s fellow linebacker and roommate Silas Kelly said the past six years have helped both him and his teammates understand adversity.
“We have been through so much as a team and individually in the time we have been here from injuries and playing through stuff like that,” Kelly said. “When you go through adversity, it kind of hardens you a little bit. When you are placed in a situation that you have to overcome something, then you have been through something like that before. It doesn’t seem as hard as it actually is. That is the key that I take away from my time at Coastal. It is what you make it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.