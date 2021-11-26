Following a 35-21 win over Texas State last Saturday, Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell was please with the way his team rebounded from its loss to Georgia State.
“I thought we played really well on all three phases for a majority of the game,” Chadwell said. “We had a couple plays here and there that wasn’t up to our standard, but besides that I thought we played well.”
The Chanticleers now turn their attention to Friday’s road matchup at South Alabama — a team that’s coming off a blowout loss to Tennessee, extending their losing streak to three games. However, Chadwell and his team aren’t taking the Jaguars lightly.
“They’ve got a good football team,” Chadwell said. “They’ve got some talented players on both sides of the ball. They’re a very physical team.”
A victory Friday will give the Chanticleers back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since their FCS days in 2013 and 2014. This will be the first trip back down to Mobile since a soul-crushing 31-28 loss that kept the Chants from achieving bowl-eligibility.
“I know our guys are looking forward in going down there and playing well,” Chadwell said.
Here are three things you need to know ahead of Coastal Carolina’s matchup with the South Alabama Jaguars. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Friday and will be televised on ESPN+.
THE OPPONENT
The Jaguars of South Alabama come into their final home game looking to achieve bowl eligibility for the first time in five years and for the third time in their young, 13-year history.
Once again, Coastal Carolina enters a matchup where their conference-leading rushing offense is going up against a top-tier rushing defense as South Alabama is second in the Sun Belt in run defense, allowing only 130.9 rushing yards per game.
Another challenge the Chants may have on offense is going up against one of the best passing defenses in terms of interceptions. The Jaguars have forced 14 interceptions on the year, third best in the conference. However, with Grayson McCall at the helm for the Chants offense, the redshirt sophomore has only thrown five interceptions in his 21 career games as a Chanticleer.
While the Chants can utilize their weapons through the air with seniors Jaivon Heiligh and Isaiah Likely, the Jaguars also have an ace up their sleeve in wide receiver Jalen Tolbert. Tolbert not only leads the Sun Belt in receiving yards, but is also third in the nation with 1,283 receiving yards.
Chadwell acknowledged the skill set of Tolbert and knows that it will have to be a group effort to slow down the conference’s leading receiver.
“He’s really good,” Chadwell said. “I don’t know if one person can defend him. I think you’re going to have to have a bunch of different plans.”
Chadwell added a good pass rush will certainly play into the Chants’ favor, thus limiting the time that Jags quarterback Desmond Trotter has to find his star receiver.
“You’ve got to change your coverages and give them as many looks as you can,” Chadwell said. “He’s going to make his plays. He’s too good not to. But we’re going to have to have a good plan for him.”
Trotter has been the go-to quarterback for the Jags since former South Carolina Gamecock Jake Bentley went down with an injury in the Jags’ loss to Troy on Nov. 6. In his three games under center, Trotter has thrown for 560 yards, completing 60 of his 102 pass attempts. He’s thrown five touchdowns and three interceptions and certainly will have his hands full against another one of the best pass defenses in the Black Swarm defense of CCU.
RECORD WATCH
While the Chanticleers still have their bowl game to play for, there are still a few milestones and records that can be reached for several CCU players during Saturday’s contest against South Alabama.
Heiligh, a senior wide receiver, currently sits at 947 receiving yards on the year, only needed 53 yards to become the second-ever Chanticleer to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. Heiligh only needs 77 yards to become the program’s leader in career receiving yards, surpass Jerome Simpson’s record of 2,720 career receiving yards. Should Heiligh take it a step further and go for 131 yards, he will also overtake Simpson’s single season receiving yards record, currently at 1,077 yards.
Heiligh can also break the career receptions record set by Matt Hazel with 183. Currently, at 178 career receptions, the senior wideout would only need six receptions to climb atop of another program record. While he is 19 receptions away from Hazel’s single season record of 71 receptions, seeing that McCall only overages 20 passing attempts this season might mean Chant fans may have to wait until the bowl game to see Heiligh potentially break that record.
As for McCall, the next touchdown pass he throws, whether it is Saturday or in the bowl game, would be his 50th career touchdown pass as a Chanticleer. Following a career day against Texas State, where he threw for five touchdowns in a single game, McCall only needs another five touchdowns to surpass his career high of 26 touchdowns from last year. By the end of the season, McCall could break the single season passing touchdown record and become the first Chanticleer to throw for 30 touchdowns in a single season.
With McCall throwing for over 300 yards in his return last Saturday, he now only needs 105 yards to become the fourth Chanticleer to surpass 5,000 career passing yards.
Finally, freshman defensive end Josaiah Stewart is only a half sack away from moving past Tarron Jackson’s single season record of 10 sacks that was set in 2019. Jackson also holds the career sack record with 26.5 during his team at the Surf Turf.
REVENGE TOUR
In the final game of the 2018 season, Coastal Carolina need just one win to achieve bowl eligibility for the first time in program history. After three straight losses at home, two of which were blowouts by a combined 52 points, the Chants faced off with a 2-9 Jaguar team that was looking to end a four-game losing streak.
The Jaguars came out swinging early and the Chants found themselves trailing by 17 points going into the fourth quarter. Coastal came within three points after Kilton Anderson found Malcolm Williams from 16 yards out with 34 seconds remaining. But the Chants were unable to secure the onside kick and bowl eligibility slipped through their hands.
Senior defensive end Jeffrey Gunter remembers that game and the emotions he felt following the disappointing result.
“I remember being on the field, taking a knee and thinking I missed a great opportunity,” Gunter said. “This game means a lot to me personally because the last time I was on that field, I was almost in tears.”
Now, the shoe is on the other foot, as the Jaguars are one game away from bowl eligibility. Chadwell is well aware of the tenacity expected from South Alabama as they look to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.
“They’re about ten to 12 points from being an eight-win team right now,” Chadwell said. “So they’ve played really well all season long and this is a big challenge for us.”
