Following a 35-21 win over Texas State last Saturday, Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell was please with the way his team rebounded from its loss to Georgia State.

“I thought we played really well on all three phases for a majority of the game,” Chadwell said. “We had a couple plays here and there that wasn’t up to our standard, but besides that I thought we played well.”

The Chanticleers now turn their attention to Friday’s road matchup at South Alabama — a team that’s coming off a blowout loss to Tennessee, extending their losing streak to three games. However, Chadwell and his team aren’t taking the Jaguars lightly.

“They’ve got a good football team,” Chadwell said. “They’ve got some talented players on both sides of the ball. They’re a very physical team.”

A victory Friday will give the Chanticleers back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since their FCS days in 2013 and 2014. This will be the first trip back down to Mobile since a soul-crushing 31-28 loss that kept the Chants from achieving bowl-eligibility.

“I know our guys are looking forward in going down there and playing well,” Chadwell said.

Here are three things you need to know ahead of Coastal Carolina’s matchup with the South Alabama Jaguars. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Friday and will be televised on ESPN+.

THE OPPONENT

The Jaguars of South Alabama come into their final home game looking to achieve bowl eligibility for the first time in five years and for the third time in their young, 13-year history.

Once again, Coastal Carolina enters a matchup where their conference-leading rushing offense is going up against a top-tier rushing defense as South Alabama is second in the Sun Belt in run defense, allowing only 130.9 rushing yards per game.

Another challenge the Chants may have on offense is going up against one of the best passing defenses in terms of interceptions. The Jaguars have forced 14 interceptions on the year, third best in the conference. However, with Grayson McCall at the helm for the Chants offense, the redshirt sophomore has only thrown five interceptions in his 21 career games as a Chanticleer.