After a penultimate practice Wednesday morning in Orlando, Coastal Carolina senior running back Shermari Jones is expecting great things ahead of the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl Friday.

“I think the staff has prepared us well ahead of this game,” Jones said following practice. “I think we are going to do great things Friday night.”

Ahead of the big night, the Chants seemed composed and even a little loose Wednesday morning, cracking jokes while also getting serious when called upon.

“We’re having a lot of fun,” Jones said.

The experience is something that Chants weren't able to have during their trip to Orlando last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell said last year's experience was similar to an away game.

“We got here on Christmas night, got settled at the hotel, had our team meeting, went to bed, got up and went to a game,” Chadwell said.

Chadwell added while this is Coastal’s second time coming to Orlando in as many years, it truly is the first time the Chants have had the opportunity to experience what a bowl week entails.

“I know our players had a tremendous time last night based on all the stories I’ve been hearing,” Chadwell said. “If the game is as good as the entertainment has been, it’s gonna be a heck of a game.”

CCU quarterback Grayson McCall said he has enjoyed time in Orlando thus far.

“It’s been awesome being able to come back to the Cure Bowl,” McCall said.

Following a press conference Wednesday afternoon, both teams spent the rest of the afternoon and much of the evening at Universal Studios. Both the Chants and their Friday opponent — the Northern Illinois Huskies — were able to live a little, riding the VelociCoaster, be like Homer Simpson and have a donut at KrustyLand and wash it down later with a ButterBeer at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

“We’ve only been here for like a day-and-a-half and it’s been a lot of fun,” senior linebacker Teddy Gallagher said.