After a penultimate practice Wednesday morning in Orlando, Coastal Carolina senior running back Shermari Jones is expecting great things ahead of the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl Friday.
“I think the staff has prepared us well ahead of this game,” Jones said following practice. “I think we are going to do great things Friday night.”
Ahead of the big night, the Chants seemed composed and even a little loose Wednesday morning, cracking jokes while also getting serious when called upon.
“We’re having a lot of fun,” Jones said.
The experience is something that Chants weren't able to have during their trip to Orlando last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell said last year's experience was similar to an away game.
“We got here on Christmas night, got settled at the hotel, had our team meeting, went to bed, got up and went to a game,” Chadwell said.
Chadwell added while this is Coastal’s second time coming to Orlando in as many years, it truly is the first time the Chants have had the opportunity to experience what a bowl week entails.
“I know our players had a tremendous time last night based on all the stories I’ve been hearing,” Chadwell said. “If the game is as good as the entertainment has been, it’s gonna be a heck of a game.”
CCU quarterback Grayson McCall said he has enjoyed time in Orlando thus far.
“It’s been awesome being able to come back to the Cure Bowl,” McCall said.
Following a press conference Wednesday afternoon, both teams spent the rest of the afternoon and much of the evening at Universal Studios. Both the Chants and their Friday opponent — the Northern Illinois Huskies — were able to live a little, riding the VelociCoaster, be like Homer Simpson and have a donut at KrustyLand and wash it down later with a ButterBeer at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
“We’ve only been here for like a day-and-a-half and it’s been a lot of fun,” senior linebacker Teddy Gallagher said.
Wednesday's trip to Universal Studios Orlando was the first for Gallagher and super senior linebacker Silas Kelly. However, they’ve been taking in recommendations from previous visitors ahead of their visit to the theme park Wednesday afternoon.
“I’ve heard a lot about the Hulk, so we’re going to hit that one up,” Kelly said. “We want to hit as many roller coasters as we can.”
McCall said while there is a lot of fun and games this week, the mission the Chants set out to complete is still top priority on their mind.
“We’re here to win a football game,” McCall said.
It’s been nearly three weeks since the Chants took the field against South Alabama, but McCall believes everyone is ready to go Friday against MAC champions Northern Illinois.
“We’re excited to get back out there and finish the season off strong,” McCall said.
Despite the layoff, McCall feels the team has benefited from some time off.
“I’m as healthy as I’ve been this season,” McCall said. “I think it’s been good for us.”
The time off has given more time to running back Reese White’s rehab process and he participated in practice Wednesday morning. Chadwell said White will have limited availability Friday night, but he's happy to see him back.
“With Reese, he’s a Swiss army knife,” Chadwell said. “He can do so many different things for us. He gives us an added benefit, being able to throw out of the backfield, running and he’s a great blocker. That just helps get another weapon when we’re out there. We don’t skip a beat.”
McCall was happy to see White return to the gridiron Wednesday morning.
“He helps us out a lot,” McCall said. “The speed and the power. He brings both. We love having him back out there.”
While White is making his return, the Chants will be without senior bandit Jeffrey Gunter, who was helped off the field during the Chants' final game at South Alabama. Chadwell said Myles Olefumi will step into Gunter’s role for the Cure Bowl.
“Losing Jeff is tough,” Chadwell said. “We’re going to have to have some younger guys that haven’t played a lot. It’s going to be a challenge. Northern Illinois is good on offense and our younger guys are going to have to rise to the occasion.”
Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois kick off in the 2021 Tailgreeter Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium at 6 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.