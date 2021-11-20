Following a second loss of the season to Georgia State last Saturday, the Chanticleers look to regroup ahead of their final home game of the 2021 season.

“The players have rebounded,” head coach Jamey Chadwell said in a press conference Wednesday. “It’s always challenging coming off a loss, especially when you felt like you had an opportunity to win the game. But the last couple of days have been some good solid practices. Their attitude has been good.”

Coastal will take the field at Brooks Stadium one last time this season, and 28 seniors will be honored ahead of the clash with the Texas State Bobcats. While Saturday’s loss to Georgia may have been the final nail in the coffin for Coastal’s chances to play in the Sun Belt Championship Game in December, Chadwell said the team has the opportunity Saturday to give this group of seniors a proper send-off.

“There’s so much still to play for,” Chadwell said. “We’re not playing for a Sun Belt Championship, but we’re playing for a lot.”

Many of the seniors are some of the final members of Coastal's team when it was an FCS program. Those seniors went through the transition process.

“They’ve meant a lot to this place and this university,” Chadwell said. “And we want to make sure that we go out here in our last game at Brooks Stadium the right way playing the game the way we’re capable of.”

The Chanticleers have taken care of business against the Bobcats the last two times the teams have met, which featured a 24-21 win at Brooks Stadium on senior day in the 2019 season.

The Chanticleers will kick off at Brooks Stadium at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. The game will be televised on ESPN+.

Here are three things you need to know ahead of Saturday’s final home game at Brooks Stadium:

THE OPPONENT

Texas State enters Saturday’s contest coming off a 38-30 loss to Georgia Southern. After allowing an Eagles touchdown in the final five minutes, the Bobcats still pressed on and managed to pull within eight. However, much like Coastal last week, the Bobcats relied on an onside kick that ultimately was recovered by the opposing team, squashing their chance at a comeback.