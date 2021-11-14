The Chanticleers came up a yard short of tying the game in the final 75 seconds, falling 42-40 against the Georgia State Panthers Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium.
The loss ended a 12-game home winning streak for the Chants.
“We couldn’t find a way to win it,” head coach Jamey Chadwell said.
Both the Chanticleers and the Panthers started the game hot, trading scores throughout the first quarter, with Georgia State tying it up at 14 apiece at the 1:19 mark. That is where things started to go wrong for the Chants.
Facing a third and four on their own 31, senior quarterback Bryce Carpenter was picked off by Quavian White, who returned it to the 1 yard line. The Panthers scored two plays later.
While the Chanticleer offense outgained the Panthers, there was a level of inconsistency on both sides of the ball throughout Saturday’s game.
The Chants were forced to punt on their next drive but the defense stepped up, forcing a safety to cut the Panthers lead to five. However, the Chanticleer offense couldn’t get anything going on the next drive and were punished as the Panthers extended their lead with a 36-yard touchdown run by Jamyest Williams.
“We did some good things, we just never did some good things together,” Chadwell said. “When we needed a drive offensively, we didn’t do one. And when we needed a stop defensively, we couldn’t get one there when we really needed one.”
Jones would find the end zone for a second time with 45 seconds left in the first half, cutting the deficit to 28-23 at halftime.
The Chants ate up almost nine minutes of the third quarter but were only able to get a field goal out of the drive, cutting the lead to just two points.
After trading punts, Carpenter and the offense put together a drive that was finished off by Jones’ third touchdown of the night and a trick play that saw Carpenter on the receiving end to give the Chants a 34-28 lead with 9:15 left in the game. Jones finished the night with 65 yards on 16 carries.
Georgia State responded with a quality drive led by former Conway High School standout Darren Grainger. Grainger found Roger Carter for 39 yards on second and 5, setting the Panthers up inside the red zone. While the Chants held their own on third and goal, Grainger lobbed a pass to Terrence Dixon from 2 yards out on fourth down to help the Panthers retake the lead.
Grainger finished the game with 198 yards on 18 of 24 passing with two touchdowns and rushing for 29 yards on 12 carries. Chadwell had high praise for the former Tiger.
“He made a couple nice throws there, made a couple nice runs. He did a good job,” Chadwell said. “Our goal was to try and have him beat us from the pocket. In their wins, he’s thrown the ball well. In their losses, he’s not thrown the ball as well. But today, we didn’t get enough pressure on him… He did a good job. I’m sure he did Conway proud.”
On the next drive, facing a 3rd and 13, Carpenter fumbled the ball and the Panthers recovered at the Coastal 8-yard line. Two plays later, the Panthers extended their lead to eight.
It looked as if the Chanticleers were going to pull off that miracle as both Isaiah Likely and Kameron Brown came alive in the drive, with Likely hauling in a 17-yard dime from Carpenter, making it 42-40 with 1:09 left in the game.
However, Shermari Jones, who had been clutch inside the 10-yard line all afternoon, was stopped short of the goal line. As the whistle blew the play dead, the Panthers stormed to the sidelines to celebrate with teammates and coaches.
The Chanticleers attempted the onside kick but the Panthers came up with the ball, sealing the first loss at Brooks Stadium in over two years for the Chants.
“It’s disappointing,” Chadwell said. “We were trying to continue our win record here at home and try to finish this thing out at 11-1 but we just didn’t get the job done.”
With a loss Saturday and Appalachian State defeating South Alabama, the loss all but solidifies the Mountaineers as East Division champions in the Sun Belt. Even if Appalachian State slips up in the final two games, the Mountaineers still holds the tiebreaker over the Chants with that win in Boone in late October.
“We wanted to give ourselves a chance if App slipped up and that’s not going to happen anymore,” Chadwell said. “We have no way playing in the championship game and that’s not going to happen.”
Despite the disappointment, the Chanticleers still have a lot to play for, including the possibility of a second 10-win season and their bowl game. Chadwell said the message to the team postgame was to not let this game become a setback for the overall goal for the Chants.
“You can’t allow this setback to send us down a loop for the rest of the last two games,” Chadwell said. “We still have to come out and play and play hard.”
Next Saturday, the Chants will host Texas State in their final home game for the 2021 season. Prior to Saturday’s game, the Chants will honor 29 seniors, some of whom have been with the program since its final year of FCS football in 2016.
“That’s 29 people that have been through the downs and a lot of ups and they’ve been the foundation of FBS, at least taking on that job and saying ‘Hey, it’s going to be a struggle,’” said Chadwell. “They all chose to do that and hoping that something positive would happen out of it and obviously they’ve had a a chance to make something positive out of it. And I don’t think there’s any words that I can say that would describe what they’ve meant to the university and what they’ve meant to the program and the foundation that they’ve laid.”
While a decision has not been made yet on the possibility of Grayson McCall returning to the starting role next week, Chadwell did provide an update on the Chanticleers’ star quarterback following Saturday’s game.
“He just wasn’t ready and healthy enough to do it,” Chadwell said. “He made good progress but just wasn’t where it needed to be… He got better from two weeks ago to this point so we will do everything we can for him to play. Again, it’s going to come down to a pain tolerance.”
The loss now puts the Chants at 8-2 on the year, 4-2 in conference play. Coastal and Texas State will kickoff at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20. The game will be televised on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.