The Chanticleers came up a yard short of tying the game in the final 75 seconds, falling 42-40 against the Georgia State Panthers Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium.

The loss ended a 12-game home winning streak for the Chants.

“We couldn’t find a way to win it,” head coach Jamey Chadwell said.

Both the Chanticleers and the Panthers started the game hot, trading scores throughout the first quarter, with Georgia State tying it up at 14 apiece at the 1:19 mark. That is where things started to go wrong for the Chants.

Facing a third and four on their own 31, senior quarterback Bryce Carpenter was picked off by Quavian White, who returned it to the 1 yard line. The Panthers scored two plays later.

While the Chanticleer offense outgained the Panthers, there was a level of inconsistency on both sides of the ball throughout Saturday’s game.

The Chants were forced to punt on their next drive but the defense stepped up, forcing a safety to cut the Panthers lead to five. However, the Chanticleer offense couldn’t get anything going on the next drive and were punished as the Panthers extended their lead with a 36-yard touchdown run by Jamyest Williams.

“We did some good things, we just never did some good things together,” Chadwell said. “When we needed a drive offensively, we didn’t do one. And when we needed a stop defensively, we couldn’t get one there when we really needed one.”

Jones would find the end zone for a second time with 45 seconds left in the first half, cutting the deficit to 28-23 at halftime.

The Chants ate up almost nine minutes of the third quarter but were only able to get a field goal out of the drive, cutting the lead to just two points.

After trading punts, Carpenter and the offense put together a drive that was finished off by Jones’ third touchdown of the night and a trick play that saw Carpenter on the receiving end to give the Chants a 34-28 lead with 9:15 left in the game. Jones finished the night with 65 yards on 16 carries.