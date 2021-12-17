Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois traded their helmets for hairnets Thursday afternoon at the steps of the Hard Rock Café at Universal Studios CityWalk to help package over 23,000 meals for the U.S. Hunger Project.

With this being the Chanticleers’ first true bowl experience, head coach Jamey Chadwell was happy to see his team embrace the event and have fun with it.

“It was cool to be a part of,” Chadwell said.

After getting their hairnets on, the teams were separated into various groups at different tables and were given a simple mission — pack as many meals as they could. They loaded up 23,436 meals. Despite the friendly competition between the Chants and the Huskies, Chadwell believed his team had the upper hand in Thursday’s community service event, though the boxes may not have been to the U.S. Hunger Project’s standards.

“Those boxes might not be packed right, but I think we packed the most,” Chadwell joked.

While it was a friendly competition, that didn’t stop players from going above and beyond to get as many boxes packed as they could. Coastal offensive lineman Trey Carter was dripping with sweat at the end of the event.

“Trey could sweat in Alaska,” Chadwell said.

As the final seconds ticked away, several Coastal players grabbed their packaged boxes and sprinted to reach the finish line first.

“That’s great,” Chadwell said. “That’s one of the things we embrace trying to be competitors. And to see them doing that amongst each other was pretty sweet.”

After a long season, redshirt sophomore quarterback Grayson McCall said this week, from a Universal trip to the U.S. Hunger Project event, is something special.

“It’s pretty cool to take advantage of the platform we’ve been given and give back,” McCall said. “We’re blessed to be able to give back to the less fortunate. Obviously, we’re here to play football, but there’s a bigger purpose.”