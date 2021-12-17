Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois traded their helmets for hairnets Thursday afternoon at the steps of the Hard Rock Café at Universal Studios CityWalk to help package over 23,000 meals for the U.S. Hunger Project.
With this being the Chanticleers’ first true bowl experience, head coach Jamey Chadwell was happy to see his team embrace the event and have fun with it.
“It was cool to be a part of,” Chadwell said.
After getting their hairnets on, the teams were separated into various groups at different tables and were given a simple mission — pack as many meals as they could. They loaded up 23,436 meals. Despite the friendly competition between the Chants and the Huskies, Chadwell believed his team had the upper hand in Thursday’s community service event, though the boxes may not have been to the U.S. Hunger Project’s standards.
“Those boxes might not be packed right, but I think we packed the most,” Chadwell joked.
While it was a friendly competition, that didn’t stop players from going above and beyond to get as many boxes packed as they could. Coastal offensive lineman Trey Carter was dripping with sweat at the end of the event.
“Trey could sweat in Alaska,” Chadwell said.
As the final seconds ticked away, several Coastal players grabbed their packaged boxes and sprinted to reach the finish line first.
“That’s great,” Chadwell said. “That’s one of the things we embrace trying to be competitors. And to see them doing that amongst each other was pretty sweet.”
After a long season, redshirt sophomore quarterback Grayson McCall said this week, from a Universal trip to the U.S. Hunger Project event, is something special.
“It’s pretty cool to take advantage of the platform we’ve been given and give back,” McCall said. “We’re blessed to be able to give back to the less fortunate. Obviously, we’re here to play football, but there’s a bigger purpose.”
McCall knows that younger athletes have their eyes focused on him and his teammates, so events like Thursday’s are important to setting the right example for the future.
“We’re here for a bigger purpose,” McCall said. “Giving back and always doing the right thing, it’ll always work out in the end.”
Chadwell’s family was on hand Thursday to also help pack up boxes of food for the U.S. Hunger Project.
“It’s a great example,” Chadwell said. “You have an opportunity to teach and educate about the blessings you have but also to give to others and let them know that you can give back. You don’t have to give money. You don’t have to do anything crazy, but you just have to give your time and have passion for it.”
One Coastal Carolina player that has passion for community service is senior defensive tackle C.J. Brewer.
Brewer was awarded the Community Soldier by the Cure Bowl earlier in the week for his community service back in Conway. Prior to leaving for Orlando, Brewer and the team were a part of the ‘Adopt-a-Kid’ program. Each position group on the team "adopted" two kids and receives and wish list.
“It could be bikes, it could be toys,” Brewer said. “Some kids wanted books. Some kids just wanted clothes, a pair of tennis shoes. A lot of us, we pitched in our own money and we all went in and got it. Some guys ordered some shoes off Nike, nice little Nike tennis shoes for them. A lot of us went to Walmart and got the bicycles, went to the outlets and got clothes… We love getting out in the community.”
On top of classes, practice, meetings and games, Brewer said there is more to life than football and it brings a smile to his face to see the children’s reaction to their gifts.
“It’s a blessing to be a blessing,” Brewer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.