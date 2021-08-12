After the year that was 2020, Coastal Carolina women’s soccer senior forward Loranna Austin was elated to get back on the pitch.

“It’s so good to be back,” Austin said. “We’re finally getting back to normal. I love it. I missed soccer and I know a lot of girls are excited to be back and playing again.”

Austin led the team in goals in 2020 with five and is one of two seniors who return to the program in 2021.

Overall, Chants return seven players that appeared in all 15 games last season, with senior defender Mackenzie Cherry and junior goalkeeper Ky Hudson being the only two to start every game. Two sophomores, midfielder Carleigh Frilles and defender Taylor Tolson, played in all 15 games as freshmen in 2020.

Austin said that that experience hasn’t gone unnoticed over the summer.

“They all worked so hard,” Austin said. “You can always have talent but those girls have improved so much since being here. They’re committed. They’ve come early this summer in training and it really shows on the field.”

After back-to-back years reaching the Sun Belt Championship in 2016 and 2017, things have gone stagnant for the Chants ever since. Coastal has been knocked out of the conference in the first round for three straight seasons.

Austin said it’s all about coming together as a team to reach that goal of a winning season and the possibility of a deep postseason run.

“I think we’re all hard workers but we just need to put it together on the field more,” Austin said. “Team bonding is really important and with coach’s practices, we’ve been working on our technical skills, our fitness and this season with the freshmen coming in, it’s just a really good group.”

While the team has had just a few weeks to prep for the season, head coach Paul Hogan said he believes the experience the team had in the spring was incredibly beneficial.

“We played a spring schedule with no seniors,” Hogan said. “We got some experience last spring against teams that had their full roster. We saw some things about players that we didn’t necessarily see in the fall that we saw in the spring that we hope will translate to this fall.”