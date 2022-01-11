As Sun Belt conference play is starting to heat up, the Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team is looking to continue their hot start and grow together game by game.

“Everybody just wants to keep the main thing the main thing,” head coach Jaida Williams said. “And the main thing is putting ourselves in the best situation.”

The 2020-21 season was not the kindest to the Chanticleers.

The Chants went 3-15, their first losing season in four years and the first time since 2004-05 that the Chants had won less than 10 games in a single season. On top of that, Coastal was 0-13 in conference play, the first time since their first year as a Division I program during the 1986-87 season.

Last season certainly was night and day compared to the year before, which saw the Chants have their best season in program history, going 25-4, finishing second in the Sun Belt and just two wins away from the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament berth before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior forward Aja Blount has been a part of that roller coaster and this season, she sees a team that is determined to put last season behind them and move forward.

“Everybody is focused and locked in and wants to get better every single day,” Blount said. “Everybody just wants to fight and win. They know last year we had a rough season so the freshman are coming in and are playing for us every single game and they know how serious we’re taking this season.”

When it comes to freshmen, the Chanticleers have two freshmen starters in Arin Freeman and Angie Juste-Jean. Freeman has started in 13 of the Chants’ 14 games while Juste-Jean has started in five of her 12 games played. Juste-Jean is second on the team in scoring, averaging 10.8 points per game and is fourth on the team in rebounds with 55.

“I have some incredible freshman,” Williams said. “They’re just competitive and they want to play basketball. They just want to win.”

Blount said she has seen this group of freshmen mature rather quickly as the season has progressed.