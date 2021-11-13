After back-to-back games in a monsoon, it looks like sunny skies and beautiful weather Saturday in Conway as the Chanticleers return home to Brooks Stadium for a critical matchup against Georgia State.

The Chanticleers are looking to continue their 12-game winning streak and also do something that has never been done at Brooks Stadium – beat the Georgia State Panthers.

“That’s a big deal for us,” Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “It’s a chance to play in front of our home crowd. It’s a chance for our community and our fans and our students to show up early and be loud. This is a tough opponent coming in here.”

While the Panthers might be a game under .500, Chadwell said the Panthers are a few solid plays away from having a completely different record.

“They’re within 20 points of being 7-2 or 6-3 at worst,” Chadwell said. “They’ve played a tough schedule and had the opportunity to win some games. They’re a talented team coming in here.”

Kickoff between the Chanticleers and the Panthers is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Brooks Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN+.

With a chance to make history on Saturday, here are three things you need to know ahead of kickoff.

THE OPPONENT

Georgia State enters Saturday’s contest following a tough loss to Sun Belt leaders Louisiana-Lafayette last week.

The Panthers had a chance to win the game, but back-to-back incompletions on third and fourth down ended the Panthers' opportunity to sneak out of Lafayette with a win, ultimately falling 21-17.

The Panthers come to Conway with a 4-5 overall record, and with three games to go, they are on the hunt for bowl eligibility.

“They’re good,” Chadwell said. “We know what they were last year mostly and what we’ve seen the last three years. We know they’ve got good players. They play hard and they got talent in a lot of areas and so we know it’s a talent football team coming in here.”